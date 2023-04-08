Formartine face Brora as Graeme Rodger targets goal milestone

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Graeme Rodger is keen to make Formartine United history before the end of the season.

The Pitmedden side face Brora Rangers at Dudgeon Park this afternoon with midfielder Rodger two goals shy of becoming the first Formartine player to score 100 goals since they joined the Breedon Highland League in 2009.

The 31-year-old, who recently made his 300th appearance for United, said: “I’ve been quite close to it for a fair while but I haven’t managed to score many recently.

“That is a good target but it’s not something I’m worrying about too much. As a midfielder I don’t see my role as primarily scoring goals, there are other parts to my game.

“It would be good to get there and hopefully I will, it would be all the better if I could do it this season.

“But we’ve got three tough games so chances may be at a premium.”

Today’s game could have a big bearing on who finishes third. Formartine are three points ahead of Brora, who have a game in hand.

Cattachs attacker Max Ewan is keen to try to overhaul United and was encouraged by their midweek draw at Brechin.

The 22-year-old added: “We’ve let ourselves down in the big games, we feel we should have been challenging for the league as well.

“We want to finish as high as we can, Formartine are in third at the moment so we need to try to catch them.”

News from around the Highland League

Elsewhere in the Highland League, bottom club Strathspey Thistle face table-toppers Buckie Thistle at Seafield Park.

The hosts are without Jack Davison due to injury while Connor Austin is suspended after his appeal against last weekend’s red card was thrown out.

In a boost to the Grantown side striker Michael McKenzie has signed a new contract for next season.

The visitors are still missing Kevin Fraser, Sam Morrison and Shaun Wood.

Huntly captain Michael Clark has signed a new long-term deal ahead of his side’s trip to Kynoch Park to face Keith.

The 28-year-old, whose new deals run until the summer of 2027, said: “I am delighted to have committed my future to the club. A very easy decision to make.

“Huntly is a great club with an exceptional core of young players coming through. Now to build on the progress made and take some silverware home to Christie Park in the coming years.”

Keith are buoyed by a midweek win over Wick Academy, Callum Lamb, Colin Charlesworth and Max Berton are out for the Black and Golds.

Wick will hope to end their 13-game winless streak against Turriff United at the Haughs.

Nairn County welcome back Callum Maclean, but Andrew Greig is still out, for Clachnacuddin’s visit to Station Park.

Ben Johnstone, Ben Williamson and Jack Thomson miss Rothes’ Mackessack Park meeting with Deveronvale, but goalkeepers Iain Mackenzie and Sean McCarthy return.

The Banffers are without Sam Bashua, Robbie Allan, Rogan Read, Antonio Jam and Olek Dlugosz. Aaron Hamilton is a doubt but Harry Noble is free of suspension.