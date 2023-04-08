Formartine face Brora as Graeme Rodger targets goal milestone

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Highland League

Formartine face Brora as Graeme Rodger targets goal milestone

The Pitmedden side face Brora Rangers with midfielder Rodger two goals shy of becoming the first Formartine player to score 100 Breedon Highland League goals.

By Callum Law
Graeme Rodger could become the first Formartine player to score 100 goals since they joined the Highland League
Graeme Rodger could become the first Formartine player to score 100 goals since they joined the Highland League

Graeme Rodger is keen to make Formartine United history before the end of the season.

The Pitmedden side face Brora Rangers at Dudgeon Park this afternoon with midfielder Rodger two goals shy of becoming the first Formartine player to score 100 goals since they joined the Breedon Highland League in 2009.

The 31-year-old, who recently made his 300th appearance for United, said: “I’ve been quite close to it for a fair while but I haven’t managed to score many recently.

“That is a good target but it’s not something I’m worrying about too much. As a midfielder I don’t see my role as primarily scoring goals, there are other parts to my game.

“It would be good to get there and hopefully I will, it would be all the better if I could do it this season.

“But we’ve got three tough games so chances may be at a premium.”

Today’s game could have a big bearing on who finishes third. Formartine are three points ahead of Brora, who have a game in hand.

Brora’s Max Ewan is looking forward to facing Formartine United

Cattachs attacker Max Ewan is keen to try to overhaul United and was encouraged by their midweek draw at Brechin.

The 22-year-old added: “We’ve let ourselves down in the big games, we feel we should have been challenging for the league as well.

“We want to finish as high as we can, Formartine are in third at the moment so we need to try to catch them.”

News from around the Highland League

Elsewhere in the Highland League, bottom club Strathspey Thistle face table-toppers Buckie Thistle at Seafield Park.

The hosts are without Jack Davison due to injury while Connor Austin is suspended after his appeal against last weekend’s red card was thrown out.

In a boost to the Grantown side striker Michael McKenzie has signed a new contract for next season.

The visitors are still missing Kevin Fraser, Sam Morrison and Shaun Wood.

Huntly captain Michael Clark has signed a new long-term deal ahead of his side’s trip to Kynoch Park to face Keith.

The 28-year-old, whose new deals run until the summer of 2027, said: “I am delighted to have committed my future to the club. A very easy decision to make.

“Huntly is a great club with an exceptional core of young players coming through. Now to build on the progress made and take some silverware home to Christie Park in the coming years.”

Keith are buoyed by a midweek win over Wick Academy, Callum Lamb, Colin Charlesworth and Max Berton are out for the Black and Golds.

Wick will hope to end their 13-game winless streak against Turriff United at the Haughs.

Nairn County welcome back Callum Maclean, but Andrew Greig is still out, for Clachnacuddin’s visit to Station Park.

Ben Johnstone, Ben Williamson and Jack Thomson miss Rothes’ Mackessack Park meeting with Deveronvale, but goalkeepers Iain Mackenzie and Sean McCarthy return.

The Banffers are without Sam Bashua, Robbie Allan, Rogan Read, Antonio Jam and Olek Dlugosz. Aaron Hamilton is a doubt but Harry Noble is free of suspension.

