Defender Angus MacDonald targeting European qualification and hopes he is at Pittodrie next season to experience it

Defender Angus MacDonald is gunning for European qualification and hopes he will be at Aberdeen next season to experience it.

The 30-year-old centre-back’s short-term deal expires at the end of the campaign.

MacDonald says he is enjoying his time at Pittodrie, but accepts any decision on his future will be down to the “powers above” at the club.

He reckons the best way to earn a contract is by delivering in games to help the Dons’ Euro qualification bid.

Since arriving in a January transfer deadline day move, MacDonald has been key to shoring up the Dons’ defence.

With four clean sheets in a run of five straight wins, Aberdeen have jumped up to third in the Premiership.

MacDonald now hopes to add European action to his CV.

He said: “I knew when I signed a six-month deal I would have to focus on every game as it comes.

“That is how you play well and how you will get yourself a new contract.

“I’m enjoying my time up here and that will be up to the powers above.

“I just try to take each game as it comes and get three points on a Saturday.

“It makes my job a little bit easier.”

The lure of European action

Under manager Barry Robson, the in-form Dons have moved into pole position in the race to finish third.

Aberdeen hold a two point lead over Hearts, who recently axed Robbie Neilson as manager, and can pile more pressure on their rivals for third with a win at Ross County on Friday night.

The team that finishes third will qualify for the Europa League play-offs, provided Celtic or Rangers win the Scottish Cup.

That is just one two-legged tie away from the lucrative Europa League group stages, and a prize payment of £3.2 million.

Even if the club that finishes third loses the play-off, they drop into the Conference League group stages, and that brings a prize payment of £2.7m and guaranteed Euro action until December 14.

MacDonald said: “It (Europe) would be massive.

“It is definitely something I would love to put on my CV.”

MacDonald penned a deal with the Dons having left Swindon Town in January.

He previously had spells at Rotherham United, Hull City, Barnsley and Torquay United.

Having spent his entire career prior to the Dons in the English lower leagues, Europe was never on the horizon.

Now helping Aberdeen qualify for Europe is a real possibility.

He said: “I have never had the opportunity to play in Europe before.

“I have never been close to that before to be honest.”

Bright future predicted for Pollock

MacDonald has forged a strong defensive partnership with Mattie Pollock who also arrived late in the January transfer window.

Pollock, 21, is on loan from Championship Watford until the end of the season.

Prior to the arrival of MacDonald and Pollock, the Dons had registered just six clean sheets in 23 Premiership games.

With MacDonald and Pollock in the rearguard, Aberdeen have four shut-outs in the last five league matches.

MacDonald believes his defensive partner has all the attributes to play at the very highest level.

He said: “I think Mattie has a massive future in the game.

“What a guy he is.

“He is a great leader on and off the pitch.

“Mattie is young and aggressive.

“He has all the attributes to be a fantastic player and play at the highest level.”