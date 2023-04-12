Defender Angus MacDonald targeting European qualification and hopes he is at Pittodrie next season to experience it

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Defender Angus MacDonald targeting European qualification and hopes he is at Pittodrie next season to experience it

With his short-term deal set to expire at the end of the season, Aberdeen defender Angus MacDonald says delivering in games to boost the Euro bid is the best way to earn a contract.

By Sean Wallace
Angus MacDonald during an Aberdeen training session at Cormack Park. Image: SNS.
Angus MacDonald during an Aberdeen training session at Cormack Park. Image: SNS.

Defender Angus MacDonald is gunning for European qualification and hopes he will be at Aberdeen next season to experience it.

The 30-year-old centre-back’s short-term deal expires at the end of the campaign.

MacDonald says he is enjoying his time at Pittodrie, but accepts any decision on his future will be down to the “powers above” at the club.

He reckons the best way to earn a contract is by delivering in games to help the Dons’ Euro qualification bid.

Since arriving in a January transfer deadline day move, MacDonald has been key to shoring up the Dons’ defence.

With four clean sheets in a run of five straight wins, Aberdeen have jumped up to third in the Premiership.

MacDonald now hopes to add European action to his CV.

He said: “I knew when I signed a six-month deal I would have to focus on every game as it comes.

“That is how you play well and how you will get yourself a new contract.

“I’m enjoying my time up here and that will be up to the powers above.

“I just try to take each game as it comes and get three points on a Saturday.

“It makes my job a little bit easier.”

Aberdeen defender Angus MacDonald celebrates after his volley is fumbled into the net by St Johnstone keeper Remi Matthews last Saturday. Image: Shutterstock

The lure of European action

Under manager Barry Robson, the in-form Dons have moved into pole position in the race to finish third.

Aberdeen hold a two point lead over Hearts, who recently axed Robbie Neilson as manager, and can pile more pressure on their rivals for third with a win at Ross County on Friday night.

The team that finishes third will qualify for the Europa League play-offs, provided Celtic or Rangers win the Scottish Cup.

That is just one two-legged tie away from the lucrative Europa League group stages, and a prize payment of £3.2 million.

Even if the club that finishes third loses the play-off, they drop into the Conference League group stages, and that brings a prize payment of £2.7m and guaranteed Euro action until December 14.

MacDonald said: “It (Europe) would be massive.

“It is definitely something I would love to put on my CV.”

Aberdeen’s Angus MacDonald tackles St Johnstone’s Stevie May. image: SNS

MacDonald penned a deal with the Dons having left Swindon Town in January.

He previously had spells at Rotherham United, Hull City, Barnsley and Torquay United.

Having spent his entire career prior to the Dons in the English lower leagues, Europe was never on the horizon.

Now helping Aberdeen qualify for Europe is a real possibility.

He said: “I have never had the opportunity to play in Europe before.

“I have never been close to that before to be honest.”

Bright future predicted for Pollock

MacDonald has forged a strong defensive partnership with Mattie Pollock who also arrived late in the January transfer window.

Pollock, 21, is on loan from Championship Watford until the end of the season.

Prior to the arrival of MacDonald and Pollock, the Dons had registered just six clean sheets in 23 Premiership games.

With MacDonald and Pollock in the rearguard, Aberdeen have four shut-outs in the last five league matches.

MacDonald believes his defensive partner has all the attributes to play at the very highest level.

Aberdeen’s Angus MacDonald and Mattie Pollock in action in the 1-0 defeat of Livingston. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

He said: “I think Mattie has a massive future in the game.

“What a guy he is.

“He is a great leader on and off the pitch.

“Mattie is young and aggressive.

“He has all the attributes to be a fantastic player and play at the highest level.”

