Brechin City’s Lenny Wilson looks for more shut-outs as Breedon Highland League title race intensifies

Lenny Wilson hopes Brechin City’s defensive solidity can pave the way to Breedon Highland League glory.

The Hedgemen welcome last season’s champions Fraserburgh to Glebe Park tonight as they look to reduce Buckie Thistle’s lead at the top of the table.

Brechin trail the Jags by seven points, but this evening’s fixture in one of the Angus club’s two games in hand, while they also play Buckie on the final day of the season.

If City can win their last four fixtures they will be champions, and goalkeeper Wilson believes if they can maintain their strong defensive record it will improve their chances.

Brechin have conceded only 15 goals in 30 league games, and have recorded clean sheets in their last six league outings.

Wilson, 26, said: “In the second half of the season especially, I think we’ve been very good defensively, but maybe haven’t been as prolific in some of the tighter games.

“We drawn a blank at Nairn, we drew a blank at Formartine and against Fraserburgh and Brora.

“But it’s fine margins and you could make a cases for us winning all of those games.

“There have been ‘what if?’ moments, but at the same time the league is in our hands and if we can get it right at the top end of the pitch, our statistics defensively talk for themselves and we give ourselves a good chance.

“The pressure is on, but I think we’ve got to enjoy it and embrace it.

“The pressure comes from the weight of expectation which we put on ourselves – at the start of season we set out to win the league.

“If we’d been offered to win our last four games to win the league, I think we would have taken that.

“Credit to Buckie for pushing us all the way and whoever wins the league will deserve it.”

Broch up for challenge

Fraserburgh have a good record against Brechin since the Hedgemen came into the Highland League in 2021.

Last term the Broch won both meetings between the sides, while the first encounter this season finished 0-0 at Bellslea a fortnight ago.

Boss Mark Cowie is keen to add to that record and doesn’t want his team’s season to peter out.

He added: “It should be ingrained in the club and in the team that we don’t just want to make up the numbers, we want to compete.

“One or two things have been different this season, but I’m confident whatever side we pick can be a match for anyone.

“You want to test yourselves against the best, it gives you an idea of where you’re at.

“Brechin are one of the best in the league just now. If we could get a result against them we’d be undefeated against them again this season, which I think would show we’re not far away and – if we can tweak one or two things – we can come back stronger for next season.”

Meanwhile, it is understood Marc Lawrence will be leaving Fraserburgh at the end of the season.

The midfielder returned to Bellslea in January after four-and-a-half years in America and signed until the end of the campaign, but it is believed he now sees his future elsewhere.

Cattachs and Coasters clash

Elsewhere, in the Highland League Brora Rangers host Lossiemouth at Dudgeon Park.

The Cattachs can move three points clear of Formartine United in third with a win, but will have to so without Jordan MacRae, Martin Maclean and Mark Nicolson, who all have hamstring niggles.

Player-manager Ally MacDonald said: “We are light of bodies and the midweek games are taking their toll, but the effort the boys have put in can’t be faulted.

“Hopefully we’ll have enough to take care of things.”

Lossie’s last outing was 10 days ago when they were beaten 7-0 by Banks o’ Dee.

Interim manager Ian Campbell added: “Our boys generally don’t let results bother them for too long.

“But we’ll hopefully get a reaction after the Banks o’ Dee game because we’ve got to do better.”