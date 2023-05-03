Highland League EXCLUSIVE: Highland League stalwart David Dowling sets out case FOR Conference League The Brora Rangers director and former Highland League president sits on the Scottish FA's congress. By Callum Law May 3 2023, 7.00pm Share EXCLUSIVE: Highland League stalwart David Dowling sets out case FOR Conference League Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/fp/sport/football/highland-league/5686978/exclusive-highland-league-stalwart-sets-out-conference-case/ Copy Link 1 comment Brora Rangers director David Dowling says he can see the merits in the controversial Conference League proposal [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]]
Conversation