Outrage after police arrest man for emptying motorhome ‘cassette’ into river on Barra

A row has ignited after a motorhome owner was charged with allegedly placing the contents of his campervan toilet into a stream on Barra.

The 67-year-old man, who was arrested and charged on Sunday near Castlebay, has been reported to the procurator fiscal following the incident.

The driver was charged with culpable negligence after disposing of human waste into the stream’s ecosystem, under environmental laws.

In a police report, officers said: “A man, 67, has been charged after a stream near Castlebay on the Isle of Barra was contaminated with human waste from a campervan.

“We received a report of the van’s toilet cassette being emptied around 10.30am on Saturday April 29.

“A report will be sent to the procurator fiscal.”

Publicised as wide as possible

Cameron McNeish, a writer and countryside campaigner, criticised the man, he said: “This needs publicised as widely as possible.

“An irresponsible few are still spoiling things for the majority of campervan owners who are environmentally conscious and responsible.

“Hope the fiscal throws the book at him.”

Hill walker Jacqui Jones said: “Well done Western Isles police. Absolutely disgusting behaviour. I have a campervan and get so angry with people who behave like this and tarnish us all. #LeaveNoTrace.”

CalMac worker Dan MacPhail said: “Well done the islands police. Suspect this will be one of your most popular collars this year!”

Disposal point in Castlebay

“There’s a disposal point in Castlebay! This should be a fine, plus something put on someone’s licence that prevents them from hiring campervans in future,” said James Aithie.

User Douglas 3.5% reminded people on Twitter that there is a disposal point for portable toilets at Castlebay Pier.

User Kintaline Farm from Argyll wrote: “One down, so many more ignored.”

Affable Tyrant added: “Sadly not just the campervan folks. Behaviour in the outdoors is getting worse in general. The amount of litter, especially disposable plastic vapes with batteries in breaks my heart.

“Unfortunately, a bin bag goes with me hillwalking these days to pick up other people’s rubbish.”