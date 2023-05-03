Outrage after police arrest man for emptying motorhome ‘cassette’ into river on Barra

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Outrage after police arrest man for emptying motorhome ‘cassette’ into river on Barra

The incident that happened on Sunday has caused concern from other motorhome owners.

By Louise Glen
Kisimul Castle as seen from Castlebay, Isle of Barra. Image: DC Thomson.
Kisimul Castle as seen from Castlebay, Isle of Barra. Image: DC Thomson.

A row has ignited after a motorhome owner was charged with allegedly placing the contents of his campervan toilet into a stream on Barra.

The 67-year-old man, who was arrested and charged on Sunday near Castlebay, has been reported to the procurator fiscal following the incident.

The driver was charged with culpable negligence after disposing of human waste into the stream’s ecosystem, under environmental laws.

In a police report, officers said: “A man, 67, has been charged after a stream near Castlebay on the Isle of Barra was contaminated with human waste from a campervan.

“We received a report of the van’s toilet cassette being emptied around 10.30am on Saturday April 29.

“A report will be sent to the procurator fiscal.”

Publicised as wide as possible

Cameron McNeish, a writer and countryside campaigner, criticised the man, he said: “This needs publicised as widely as possible.

“An irresponsible few are still spoiling things for the majority of campervan owners who are environmentally conscious and responsible.

“Hope the fiscal throws the book at him.”

Hill walker Jacqui Jones said: “Well done Western Isles police. Absolutely disgusting behaviour. I have a campervan and get so angry with people who behave like this and tarnish us all. #LeaveNoTrace.”

CalMac worker Dan MacPhail said: “Well done the islands police. Suspect this will be one of your most popular collars this year!”

Disposal point in Castlebay

“There’s a disposal point in Castlebay! This should be a fine, plus something put on someone’s licence that prevents them from hiring campervans in future,” said James Aithie.

User Douglas 3.5% reminded people on Twitter that there is a disposal point for portable toilets at Castlebay Pier.

User Kintaline Farm from Argyll wrote: “One down, so many more ignored.”

Affable Tyrant added: “Sadly not just the campervan folks. Behaviour in the outdoors is getting worse in general. The amount of litter, especially disposable plastic vapes with batteries in breaks my heart.

“Unfortunately, a bin bag goes with me hillwalking these days to pick up other people’s rubbish.”

[[title]]

[[text]]

