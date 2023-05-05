Turriff United and Keith indicate they won’t support proposed Conference League

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Breedon Highland League sides Turriff United and Keith have indicated they won’t support the proposed Conference League.

All Scottish FA member clubs will vote on the plan to introduce a new division between League Two and the Highland and Lowland Leagues at next month’s SFA AGM.

Under the proposals the Conference League would be made up of Premiership colts teams and clubs from the Highland and Lowland Leagues.

In club statements Turriff and Keith have both indicated they won’t support the introduction of Conference League, but have also asked for feedback from their fans.

Nairn County stated last week they won’t support the proposal, while earlier this week Brora Rangers director David Dowling suggested the Cattachs would back it.

In their statement Turra said: “Whilst Turriff United fully understand the need for reform and a review of the structure of Scottish football on the grander scale.

“We as a club feel that given the information that has been made widely available this is not the way forward.

“We as a club would vote no based on the current proposals that have been highlighted in the media.

“We, along with many other clubs, worked extremely hard to get to where we are now, striving to meet the various requirements required to gain an SFA club license and all the financial implications that that entails.”

Pride in the Highland League

The statement continued: “To have that work done only to be moved down a level through no fault of our own to facilitate an extra league that isn’t needed being added in above us is pretty soul destroying.

“That doesn’t just count for us, that also counts for the 200+ other teams who stand to be moved down levels from where they have currently worked very hard to get to.

“With all that being said, we as club custodians are just that, custodians. The club is bigger than that, the club is the fans, the players, the coaches and manager and the sponsors all together alongside us.

“With that in mind we would invite every fan or person connected to Turriff United in anyway who has a viewpoint on the proposed new structure to let us know your thoughts.”

In their statement, Keith said: “Everyone at Keith understands the need to review the current structure of Scottish Football.

“But as a club we feel that given the information that has been seen, this is not the way forward and we as a club would vote no based on the current information we have seen in the media.

“We like many other clubs are proud of our history and proud of the Scottish Highland Football League and will do all we can to protect both our club and our league.

“We would like our fans feedback and views on the proposed new Conference League.”