Sport Football Highland League

Forres Mechanics boss Steven MacDonald thrilled to sign keeper Lee Herbert from Buckie Thistle

The custodian has joined the Can-Cans from Buckie Thistle.

By Callum Law
Lee Herbert has signed for Forres Mechanics
Lee Herbert has signed for Forres Mechanics

Forres Mechanics manager Steven MacDonald is looking forward to having competition for the no.1 jersey after signing goalkeeper Lee Herbert.

The custodian joins the Can-Cans on a three-year contract from Buckie Thistle.

With Mosset Park veteran Stuart Knight moving the other way, and Robert Donaldson out with a long-term injury, MacDonald has been on the hunt for goalkeepers.

He has already managed to recruit Aidan MacDonald from Burghead Thistle in the close season and is thrilled to have landed Herbert – who had loan spells with Forres during the 2021-22 season.

MacDonald said: “With Stuart Knight leaving and Robert Donaldson getting injured, we needed to bring in two goalkeepers.

“So to bring in Lee, who is a good goalkeeper, as well as Aidan MacDonald, is something we’re really pleased with.

“They’re both relatively young for goalkeepers. Lee is only 22, and although Aidan is 25, he’s inexperienced at Highland League level.

Forres manager Steven MacDonald. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

“They’ve both got huge potential and can continue to improve.

“Lee has been in the Highland League four years with Buckie so he has good experience for his age.

“We’ll see how things pan out – I look forward to seeing how Lee and Aidan do.

“They’ll both push each other and compete for the place, which is what we want.

“It’s good to have two good young goalkeepers at the club.”

Can-Cans have been busy

MacDonald has been busy in the transfer market.

As well as the two goalkeepers, Forres have also signed Calum Howarth, Mark McLauchlan and Shaun Cameron.

He added: “We had the priority areas that we had to look at which were left-sided defenders and goalkeepers.

“It’s just trying to hopefully improve things all the time, but it doesn’t always happen or doesn’t happen as you would like.

“We’ve been trying to improve the squad and hopefully that’s what we’re doing, and we might have a couple more yet, depending on how things go.”

