Aberdeen house prices fall in ‘disappointing’ start of the year

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business

Aberdeen house prices fall in ‘disappointing’ start of the year

The average semi-detached home in the city lost almost £9,000 of value in just three months.

By Kelly Wilson
House prices across Aberdeen and surrounding areas are decreasing.
House prices across Aberdeen and surrounding areas are decreasing.

Aberdeen house prices have fallen since the start of the year in what has been described as a “low point” according to north-east property experts.

Figures released by Aberdeen Solicitors Property Centre (ASPC) show property prices in the city were down by 4.5% in the first quarter of 2023, compared to the final quarter of last year.

The shift in value has seen the typical sale of semi-detached home in Aberdeen fall from £196,656 to £187,829.

There has also been no change to the annual house price figure in 2023, compared to a year ago.

ASPC said: “While this is slightly disappointing, it is not unexpected, given the general downbeat economic outlook, nationally.”

Every area saw a drop in figures, with Stonehaven the worst at 7.1%.

Decreasing prices across Aberdeenshire

ASPC’s figures are based on a study by the Centre for Real Estate Research at Aberdeen University Business School.

They also show the house price change in Aberdeen over five years is 0.2% – a decrease from house price of 1.2% reported in the previous quarter.

The price of a typical flat in Aberdeen decreased from £124,728 to £121,454 in Q1, while semi-detached properties also decreased from £196,656 to £187,829.

Flats for sale in Aberdeen have decreased by nearly £4,000 in three months.

The detached homes market also saw a drop in price, from £322,149 to £318,377.

ASPC chairman John MacRae said: “While this is slightly disappointing, it is not unexpected, given the general downbeat economic outlook, nationally.

“Also, the first quarter is often the “low point” in each year.

“Given the rises in interest rates in recent months, it is not surprising that activity in housing markets, UK wide, has lessened.

“The effect on our local market is, currently, less than we might have expected. We are still seeing good levels of insertions, but sales in the first quarter are down.”

A total of 921 properties were sold in Q1 of this year, a change of -21.8%
compared to the previous quarter and down 24% compared to a year ago.

The amount of detached properties sold was down 37.8% compared to a year ago.

Surrounding areas

In Ellon, Inverurie, Stonehaven and countryside there has been a fall in all dwelling types.

Stonehaven saw the average price of a detached home decrease from £328,490 to £312,319 and semi-detached properties fell from £192,113 to £178,410.

Ellon figures show the average flat decreased from £113,212 to £107,670 while semi-detached properties dropped from £162,096 to £157,096 and detached homes from £273,092 to £265,857.

Prices in Inverurie haven’t improved either, with the detached market falling from £309,127 to £298,712 , semi-detached £184,487 to £176,067  and flats decreasing from £132,268 to £127,347.

Properties in the countryside all showed decreases – the average price for flats went from £118,430 to £117,155, semi-detached homes £183,156 to £179,481 and detached houses £330,950 to £326,887.

Recovery may or not be ahead

Mr MacRae said: “There are certain areas, satellite towns, where there is a shortage of family homes on the market, leading to atypical results.

“In these areas there appears to be competition for those properties, leading to closing dates and prompt sales.

ASPC chairman John MacRae. Image: John MacRae

“We are in a period of adjustment, so it is probably prudent not to read too much into these first quarter figures, until we can see what the second quarter brings.

“Our local market may be poised on the brink of a recovery, or not.

“We shall have to wait and see.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Editor's Picks

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]