Home Sport Football Highland League

Buckie boss Graeme Stewart hails signing of goalkeeper Stuart Knight

After 16 years with Forres Mechanics, custodian Knight has switched to the Jags.

By Callum Law
Stuart Knight has joined Buckie Thistle after a long stint at Forres Mechanics. Picture by Sandy McCook
Stuart Knight has joined Buckie Thistle after a long stint at Forres Mechanics. Picture by Sandy McCook

Buckie Thistle boss Graeme Stewart is thrilled to have signed goalkeeper Stuart Knight after a chance conversation paved the way for the move.

After 16 years with Forres Mechanics – where he won the Breedon Highland League, the North of Scotland Cup and GPH Builders Merchants Highland League Cup and made more than 500 appearances – custodian Knight has left to join the Jags.

The 35-year-old has signed a two-year contract with the Victoria Park club.

Buckie manager Stewart said: “We thought about Stuart a few years ago. He’s always been very loyal to Forres, which is a great characteristic to have.

“He’s had opportunities to leave in the past and he hasn’t done it because of his loyalty to Forres and he’s had success there.

“The conversation came about purely accidentally after we played them. We were just speaking about life in general and he was there with his kid and I was speaking to him about my kid and things.

“But he mentioned he was out of contract and a light bulb went on in my head, so we ended up meeting for a chat.

“One thing that stood out straightaway was his ambition to win something again – he thought he maybe only had a few years left and wanted to win something.

Buckie Thistle manager Graeme Stewart is pleased to have recruited goalkeeper Stuart Knight.

“He said he would only leave Forres for a club he felt could go and win something.

“It was a very good meeting and I was impressed with him.

“He’s a leader and you need leaders in your squad. You can tell he’ll come in and mix things up a bit, which is what you need sometimes – and I was usually quick to do that in dressing rooms I was in.

“He’s always been a top goalkeeper. When you were playing against Forres, you always said you’d need to play well to score against Stuart.

“It was tough for Stuart to leave Forres, but it’s testament to Buckie that we’ve managed to attract a player of his calibre.”

Jags look to challenge again

After missing out on Highland League title glory on the final day of the season, Stewart is trying to strengthen for another challenge next term.

He added: “All we’re doing is trying to get better. I’m looking to start next season with a better squad than I had this season.

“With the players we’ve got, it’s quite difficult to improve it and you’re talking about fine margins.

“You need to sign players that will make a difference, and with his ability and personality, I think Stuart will make a difference.”

