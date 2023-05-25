Allan Hale delighted as Huntly defender Alexander Jack signs two-year contract extension

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Huntly manager Allan Hale is delighted to have secured defender Alexander Jack’s services for another two years.

The 31-year-old has penned a two-year contract extension, having made 97 appearances for the Black and Golds since joining in January 2018.

Jack endured a difficult campaign in the Breedon Highland League this season, having played only twice due to injury.

Hale said: “I am really pleased to have Zander extended to the club for a further couple of seasons.

“He had been really unfortunate to have sustained an injury that kept him out for the majority of the season.

“He’s returned to full training the last 2-3 months of the season and within that period he done more than enough to merit a contract extension.

“He is a fully committed player who is excellent to have around the club as he always drives the standards within the group and, with him being one of the senior players, brings good leadership qualities which is needed with having such a young group.

“We are looking forward to having him available for selection on a regular basis where I’m sure he is desperate to make up for some lost time on the pitch.”