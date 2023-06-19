Defender and striker move on from Highland League winners Brechin City

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Highland League champions Brechin City have confirmed defender Nathan Cooney, 21, and striker Botti Biabi, 27, will move on from the club.

Both players, whose contracts have expired, played important roles in City’s title win last season and the Angus side said it “would like to wish them well for their future”.

Former Dundee United centre back Cooney joined City last summer after an injury-curtailed loan stint at the club, with spells at Raith Rovers and Elgin City prior to that.

Biabi, who played for Falkirk and Swansea City earlier in his career, made the move to Glebe Park last year, having most recently played for Kelty Hearts.

Meanwhile, Banks o’ Dee have confirmed the signing of versatile midfielder Jack McCormick from Huntly on a two-year deal, subject to SFA approval.

