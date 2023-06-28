Grant Campbell aims to continue growing futsal in Aberdeen after Scottish Cup glory

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Grant Campbell aims to continue growing futsal in Aberdeen after Scottish Cup glory

Campbell's team - Aberdeen Futsal Academy - won the national tournament at the first attempt.

By Callum Law
The Aberdeen Futsal Academy team pictured with the Scottish Cup trophy. Back row (left to right): Michael Watt, Alan Redford, Dmytro Zabrodin, David Littlejohn (manager). Front Row (left to right): David Booth, Grant Campbell, Chris Angus, Dean Elrick (coach). Photo courtesy of Grant Campbell.
Grant Campbell is targeting the European stage after a successful first season for futsal in Aberdeen.

The former Breedon Highland League midfielder started running coaching sessions for children last October before setting up the Aberdeen Futsal League in January.

Eight teams competed in the division, which is part of the national structure, with Campbell’s own side – Aberdeen Futsal Academy – winning it and gaining promotion to Scotland’s top flight, the Scottish Futsal Super League.

On top of that Aberdeen Futsal Academy managed to win the Scottish Cup at their first attempt, defeating Dundee Futsal Club 6-3 in the final.

Alongside Campbell the team features a number of familiar faces from north football such as Owen Cairns, Alan Redford, Chris Angus and David Booth.

Next season is set to begin in late September and Campbell is looking forward to competing at a national level with the Super League winners earning a place in the Futsal Champions League.

The ex-Wick Academy, Huntly, Cove Rangers and Fraserburgh player said: “The first season went extremely well.

“The Aberdeen League was a big success. The biggest positive was how smoothly it ran, officials were quickly acclimatised to it and the games were of a good standard.

“We’re looking forward to continuing that next season.

“We got a chance to test ourselves against some of the better teams in the Scottish Cup which was a bit of an unknown for us.

“But it was really good. The top team in the country is the Perth Saltires, they won the national league and will go into the Champions League qualifiers this summer.

‘Clash of styles’

“They were knocked out unexpectedly in the early rounds which made it a very open competition.

“We were the unknown quantity and we were maybe a team others didn’t want to draw.

“It was almost like a clash of two styles: pure futsal teams with rehearsed patterns of play and movement against an ex-Highland League select trying to adjust and adapt.

“We did have spells where we struggled, but with the players we’ve got with thousands of Highland League appearances between us once we got a foothold we looked pretty comfortable in the end.

Grant Campbell, centre, has turned to Futsal after retiring from playing in the Highland League

“What’s exciting about next season is the chance to go into the national league and see where we stack up against the likes of Perth Saltires.

“We managed to beat the second and third-placed teams in the Scottish Cup, but from what I can gather Perth are out on their own a wee bit.

“That carrot of trying to compete and potentially get into the Champions League is a big thing.”

Scope for further growth

Looking to the future Campbell hopes to increase the size of the Aberdeen League and generate some excitement for their home Super League games which are played at Robert Gordon University.

He added: “There’s a lot of opportunity in futsal, we’re hoping to increase the regional league to 10 or 12 for next season.

“We also want to build some excitement around our games in the national league.

“RGU have been tremendous, they’ve given the green light for us to paint an international size court in Aberdeen and we’ve had phenomenal backing from Azets accountancy firm, who sponsor us.

“We’re going to be able to run our home games in Aberdeen on Sundays, which was in doubt for a while.

“We’re hoping to get a lot of the children who come to our youth futsal sessions to come along and get involved.”

