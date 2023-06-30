Emotions stirred as Fraserburgh face Celtic in lifeboat fundraiser fixture

It’s set to be a poignant and emotional occasion when Fraserburgh take on Celtic at a packed out Bellslea tomorrow.

The sides met in tragic circumstances 53 years ago following the Duchess of Kent lifeboat disaster.

On April 28 1970 a star-studded Hoops side, managed by Jock Stein and featuring the likes of Billy McNeill, Jimmy Johnstone and Bobby Lennox, faced the Broch to raise money for the families of the five crewmen who died when the Duchess of Kent capsized earlier that year.

The lifeboat had been launched in treacherous conditions on January 21 1970 to come to the aid of Danish fishing vessel Opal.

When it got there a Russian ship had begun to tow Opal in the direction of shore with the Duchess of Kent escorting both vessels towards port when a freak wave caused the lifeboat to capsize.

John Buchan survived having been flung clear and plucked from the water by the Russian vessel, but John Stephen, Fred Kirkness, James Buchan, James Slessor Buchan and William Hadden all perished.

Cash generated to be donated to RNLI

Eight days after winning 7-0 at Bellslea 10 of that Celtic side would play against Feyenoord in the European Cup final.

Tomorrow’s fixture had initially been scheduled for the 50th anniversary in the summer of 2020, but the Covid-19 pandemic led to it being delayed.

Like the 1970 match this meeting is a fundraiser with all the money generated being donated to Fraserburgh Lifeboat Station.

Relatives of the five crewmen who died, RNLI volunteers and members of the Broch team which played in 1970 have been invited to the game.

At 2.55pm there will be a guard of honour for the RNLI with a minute’s silence before kick-off for those who didn’t come home from sea.

Fraserburgh chairman Finlay Noble said: “As a club we’re proud that we’re able to do this and we’re very grateful to Celtic for their involvement.

“The lifeboat is a huge part of the Fraserburgh community.

“The fishing industry is obviously very important to the town and I suppose a huge amount of the work that goes on in Fraserburgh is linked to the fishing industry.

“Every coastal community will tell you the lifeboats are a major part of town and it’s great we can do something for them.

“These guys aren’t full-time and every time the flair goes off or their pagers go off they’re going out and putting their lives at risk.

“We haven’t had a lifeboat disaster since 1970 but we have had boats lost at sea.

“Every living Brocher at this moment in time will know somebody who’s been lost at sea or will know somebody who knows somebody that’s been lost at sea.

“The lifeboat and the work the guys do is a huge part of the town.”

‘Disasters will never be forgotten’

Vic Sutherland, coxswain of the Fraserburgh lifeboat, revealed they feel privileged to be associated with the fixture and was keen to thank Fraserburgh for their generosity.

He added: “I think both the lifeboat station and the football club are at the heart of the community.

“Every lifeboat station in the country would probably say the same, but the support we get is overwhelming and we’re privileged to receive so much support from the local community.

“Fraserburgh Football Club is a massive part of the local community and they get a huge amount of support on a weekly basis.

“This game means an awful lot to the station, we can’t thank Celtic enough for being willing to send a team up.

“With the money generated from the game being donated to the RNLI we really can’t thank Fraserburgh chairman Finlay Noble and everyone at Fraserburgh enough for that gesture.

“For Fraserburgh to be so supportive of us is overwhelming and we’re privileged to be associated with this game.

“Fraserburgh Lifeboat Station has lost 13 men in total across three disasters. Two in 1919, six in 1953 and then five in 1970.

“It’s sobering for us as modern lifeboat crew – we’ve got modern boats and equipment and the training we’ve received is second to none.

“The three lifeboat disasters will never be forgotten, they’re ingrained in the history of the station and the local community.

“Saturday is a day to remember the tragic past of the station but it’s also going to be a commemoration of the men that were lost.”

Memories of Hoops’ visit

Robbie McDonald was one of the Fraserburgh players who played Celtic in 1970 and counts himself as lucky to have been involved in a fixture which meant so much to the local community.

McDonald, who has also been a Broch season ticket holder for many years said: “I remember the Fraserburgh committee painted the away dressing room green and white for them coming up.

“We didn’t expect them to take up their full team, but they did.

“I’ve never seen so many people in Bellslea, there was 7000, they were packed in.

“Playing against that team it was like chasing shadows, they were absolutely amazing the way they moved the ball.

“With Jimmy Johnstone it was like he had his own ball.

“It was a great honour for me to play for my hometown team. I didn’t play long just 1969-70 and 1970-71 and I was lucky to be one of the players that was there when Celtic came up.

“I’m looking forward to this weekend’s game and I hope the current team might do a bit better than we did.”