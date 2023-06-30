Emotions stirred as Fraserburgh face Celtic in lifeboat fundraiser fixture

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Highland League

Emotions stirred as Fraserburgh face Celtic in lifeboat fundraiser fixture

The Hoops visited Bellslea in 1970 for a fundraising match following the Duchess of Kent lifeboat disaster.

By Callum Law
Fraserburgh take on Celtic tomorrow with the funds generated from the game being donated to the town's lifeboat station.
Fraserburgh take on Celtic tomorrow with the funds generated from the game being donated to the town's lifeboat station.

It’s set to be a poignant and emotional occasion when Fraserburgh take on Celtic at a packed out Bellslea tomorrow.

The sides met in tragic circumstances 53 years ago following the Duchess of Kent lifeboat disaster.

On April 28 1970 a star-studded Hoops side, managed by Jock Stein and featuring the likes of Billy McNeill, Jimmy Johnstone and Bobby Lennox, faced the Broch to raise money for the families of the five crewmen who died when the Duchess of Kent capsized earlier that year.

The lifeboat had been launched in treacherous conditions on January 21 1970 to come to the aid of Danish fishing vessel Opal.

When it got there a Russian ship had begun to tow Opal in the direction of shore with the Duchess of Kent escorting both vessels towards port when a freak wave caused the lifeboat to capsize.

John Buchan survived having been flung clear and plucked from the water by the Russian vessel, but John Stephen, Fred Kirkness, James Buchan, James Slessor Buchan and William Hadden all perished.

Cash generated to be donated to RNLI

Eight days after winning 7-0 at Bellslea 10 of that Celtic side would play against Feyenoord in the European Cup final.

Tomorrow’s fixture had initially been scheduled for the 50th anniversary in the summer of 2020, but the Covid-19 pandemic led to it being delayed.

Like the 1970 match this meeting is a fundraiser with all the money generated being donated to Fraserburgh Lifeboat Station.

Relatives of the five crewmen who died, RNLI volunteers and members of the Broch team which played in 1970 have been invited to the game.

At 2.55pm there will be a guard of honour for the RNLI with a minute’s silence before kick-off for those who didn’t come home from sea.

Fraserburgh chairman Finlay Noble said: “As a club we’re proud that we’re able to do this and we’re very grateful to Celtic for their involvement.

Fraserburgh chairman Finlay Noble

“The lifeboat is a huge part of the Fraserburgh community.

“The fishing industry is obviously very important to the town and I suppose a huge amount of the work that goes on in Fraserburgh is linked to the fishing industry.

“Every coastal community will tell you the lifeboats are a major part of town and it’s great we can do something for them.

“These guys aren’t full-time and every time the flair goes off or their pagers go off they’re going out and putting their lives at risk.

“We haven’t had a lifeboat disaster since 1970 but we have had boats lost at sea.

“Every living Brocher at this moment in time will know somebody who’s been lost at sea or will know somebody who knows somebody that’s been lost at sea.

“The lifeboat and the work the guys do is a huge part of the town.”

‘Disasters will never be forgotten’

Vic Sutherland, coxswain of the Fraserburgh lifeboat, revealed they feel privileged to be associated with the fixture and was keen to thank Fraserburgh for their generosity.

He added: “I think both the lifeboat station and the football club are at the heart of the community.

“Every lifeboat station in the country would probably say the same, but the support we get is overwhelming and we’re privileged to receive so much support from the local community.

“Fraserburgh Football Club is a massive part of the local community and they get a huge amount of support on a weekly basis.

Coxswain of Fraserburgh lifeboat Vic Sutherland

“This game means an awful lot to the station, we can’t thank Celtic enough for being willing to send a team up.

“With the money generated from the game being donated to the RNLI we really can’t thank Fraserburgh chairman Finlay Noble and everyone at Fraserburgh enough for that gesture.

“For Fraserburgh to be so supportive of us is overwhelming and we’re privileged to be associated with this game.

“Fraserburgh Lifeboat Station has lost 13 men in total across three disasters. Two in 1919, six in 1953 and then five in 1970.

The Duchess of Kent lifeboat moments before it capsized in January 1970. Picture courtesy of the RNLI

“It’s sobering for us as modern lifeboat crew – we’ve got modern boats and equipment and the training we’ve received is second to none.

“The three lifeboat disasters will never be forgotten, they’re ingrained in the history of the station and the local community.

“Saturday is a day to remember the tragic past of the station but it’s also going to be a commemoration of the men that were lost.”

Memories of Hoops’ visit

Robbie McDonald was one of the Fraserburgh players who played Celtic in 1970 and counts himself as lucky to have been involved in a fixture which meant so much to the local community.

McDonald, who has also been a Broch season ticket holder for many years said: “I remember the Fraserburgh committee painted the away dressing room green and white for them coming up.

“We didn’t expect them to take up their full team, but they did.

“I’ve never seen so many people in Bellslea, there was 7000, they were packed in.

Fraserburgh took on Celtic in front of a huge crowd at Bellslea

“Playing against that team it was like chasing shadows, they were absolutely amazing the way they moved the ball.

“With Jimmy Johnstone it was like he had his own ball.

“It was a great honour for me to play for my hometown team. I didn’t play long just 1969-70 and 1970-71 and I was lucky to be one of the players that was there when Celtic came up.

“I’m looking forward to this weekend’s game and I hope the current team might do a bit better than we did.”

More from Press and Journal

Fraserburgh take on Celtic tomorrow with the funds generated from the game being donated to the town's lifeboat station.
Martin Gilbert: Our region can be well-resourced pantry of UK
Fraserburgh take on Celtic tomorrow with the funds generated from the game being donated to the town's lifeboat station.
Len Ironside: Civic pride isn't an old-fashioned concept - it's the way forward
Fraserburgh take on Celtic tomorrow with the funds generated from the game being donated to the town's lifeboat station.
New chief at NFU Scotland
older people's champions
Highland councillors demand answers on school funding
Fraserburgh take on Celtic tomorrow with the funds generated from the game being donated to the town's lifeboat station.
Frustration over lack of progress on returning GP services to Burghead and Hopeman
Fraserburgh take on Celtic tomorrow with the funds generated from the game being donated to the town's lifeboat station.
Moreen Simpson: Holiday train journeys across Scotland used to be a treat - now…
Fraserburgh take on Celtic tomorrow with the funds generated from the game being donated to the town's lifeboat station.
Highland teacher brandished axe at family and made threats to kill
Fraserburgh take on Celtic tomorrow with the funds generated from the game being donated to the town's lifeboat station.
Man banned from keeping dogs after bulldog attacks Aberdeen postman
Kyle Connell pictured during his loan spell at Raith Rovers.
Cove Rangers summer-signing Kyle Connell feeling settled after first pre-season runout
vapes
Will Orkney council join calls for a ban on single-use vapes?