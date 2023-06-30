Highland councillors demand answers on school funding

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Highland councillors demand answers on school funding

Several schools are waiting to hear if proposed improvements will be able to go ahead.

By Stuart Findlay
A full council meeting took place in Inverness today.

Highland councillors lined up to demand answers on its school funding programme at a meeting in Inverness.

A decision on the learning estate investment programme (LEIP) was due by the end of 2022 but every local authority in Scotland is still waiting to hear.

Until the Scottish Government issues guidance on how much money will be made available, numerous projects to build, rebuild and repair Highland schools are up in the air.

Caithness councillor Matthew Reiss said: “From Thurso to Lochaber, we need these answers and we need them now.

“It is crippling us.”

Schools anxiously awaiting funding decision

Aird and Loch Ness councillor Helen Crawford called the delay “appalling”.

She wants to see a contingency plan put in place if the council doesn’t receive the amount of money it is expecting.

Councillor Crawford added: “Parents and teachers are so pragmatic about this.

“They know the budget is squeezed and fully understand not everyone can be a winner.

“But what they don’t understand is the lack of flow of information to them.”

Three primary schools – Dunvegan, Park (Invergordon) and Beauly – are anxiously awaiting a decision on the next step.

Park Primary in Invergordon suffered major fire damage from two fires in 2020 and 2021. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

A long-awaited replacement for St Clement’s in Dingwall is also badly needed.

Numerous others are in dire need of extensions, repairs or rebuilds.

Several councillors spoke about their frustration with the delay at Thursday’s full council meeting.

But as council convener Bill Lobban reminded them, every council in Scotland is currently in the same boat.

He said: “All 32 councils are asking the same question. And until we get that answer, pontificating does not get us anywhere.”

‘Positive’ financial performance

Earlier, there was a surprise mention of the word “positive” during a report on the state of the council’s finances.

The local authority’s new head of corporate finance Brian Porter presented the annual accounts.

He said: “You’ll note there is a positive financial performance and an improvement versus the position that was forecast.

“But the outlook remains very challenging.”

Normal service was quickly resumed during a discussion about council reserves.

Leader of the opposition Alasdair Christie certainly wasn’t getting carried away.

He said the financial figures didn’t reveal anything new and were simply “a holding report”.

Highland councillor Alasdair Christie. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

A budget update will be provided by the council in September.

The local authority had to dip into its reserves to plug a £23m gap earlier this year.

If it repeats the trick for the next three years, the cupboard will be completely bare.

Councillor Reiss said: “We’ve all seen the figures. Unless we change something, we’re going to be broke in three years.

“It’s as simple as that.”

