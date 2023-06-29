Formartine United sign goalkeeper Jake Ritchie from Buchanhaven Hearts JFC

Formartine United have signed goalkeeper Jake Ritchie from Buchanhaven Hearts JFC.

The 20-year-old has signed for the North Lodge Park outfit, but will return to Buchanhaven Hearts, who play in the McBookie.com NRJFA Championship, on loan for the 2023-24 season.

Ritchie said: “I’m pleased to sign for United.

“The coaching group here have sold the club to me and having trained with my new team-mates for a while now, I feel I’m ready for the step up.”

Formartine goalkeeper coach Errol Watson added: “Jake has been training with our group of goalkeepers for a good while now.

“With the improvement in his development that he’s shown, once we learned that he would be available to us we jumped at the chance to sign him.”