Western Isles Council pushes for Midnight Sun Weekender ticket holders to get refunds

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment What's On

Western Isles Council pushes for Midnight Sun Weekender ticket holders to get refunds

Concerns have grown after the company running the event applied to be wound up.

By Mike Merritt
Lews castle, which was to host the Midnight Sun Weekender festival.
Lews Castle in Stornoway was the host location of the festival. Image: Shutterstock.

Western Isles Council has moved to ensure fans who bought tickets for the Midnight Sun Weekender will get refunds.

The local authority – which had opposed the winding-up order of the organisers – has met again with  them and said it was keen that fans were refunded.

The festival firm recently dramatically withdrew its application to be struck off.

Ticket sales forced Midnight Sun Weekender cancellation

Midnight Sun Weekender was meant to close in Stornoway last month with Credence Clearwater singer John Fogerty with The Pretenders and Primal Scream also on the line-up.

But the event was cancelled eight days before it was due to start due to it not selling enough tickets.

Last month the firm running it – Midnight Sun Festivals Ltd – applied to be closed.

Directors applied to Companies House to have it struck off the register and dissolved.

Primal Scream were due to be one of the headliners for the inaugural Midnight Sun Festival on Lewis this year. Image: DC Thomson

Western Isles Council has confirmed it made a £150,000 loan to the company – but with unspecified guarantees.

A spokesman for the council said it had opposed the winding up of the company that ran the event.

He said: “We met with company representatives to seek assurances that both the council and fans who bought tickets would get refunded. We were assured that a structure is being put in place and will soon be implemented. We remain in dialogue.”

Fans anxious about refunds

The filing to wind up the company was issued in Companies House Gazette on May 30, and revealed that the Registrar of Companies was giving notice that, unless a cause is shown to the contrary, the company (Midnight Sun Festivals Limited) would be struck off the register and dissolved not less than two months from the date.

When that news broke, ticket holders for the Midnight Sun Weekender became worried that they might not see the refunds they had been promised.

Company directors Charles Clark and Ian Macarthur applied for the company to be struck off.

Midnight Sun Weekender Charlie Clark in front of Lews Castle in Stornoway.
Midnight Sun Weekender organiser Charlie Clark. Image: Colette Baptie/Sara Mackay

According to company records, a third director, Ariki Porteous, resigned on Monday, March 13.

Fans had taken to the festival’s now deleted Facebook to complain of the late decision which has cost them accommodation, flights and ferry bills plus taking time off work.

Organisers had previously revealed that half of the sales have come from off island.

Everybody who had bought a ticket would be refunded, said organisers.

Western Isles Council said stressed that it has been a long-time supporter of a range of festivals across the Outer Hebrides providing significant year-on-year grant support.

Organisers said cashflow and poor ticket sales was why the festival was axed.

The three day festival was said previously to have cost almost £1 million with other acts including Spiritualized, Public Service Broadcasting, Edwyn Collins, Honeyblood and Ocean Colour Scene.

More from Press and Journal

New Formartine United goalkeeper Jake Ritchie is pictured in front of the club badge holding a match top.
Formartine United sign goalkeeper Jake Ritchie from Buchanhaven Hearts JFC
People will be able to catch a glimpse of Sea Cloud Spirit when it docks next year. Image: Sea Cloud
Magnificent ship confirms its return to Aberdeen for 2024 cruise season
Thurso High School in Caithness.
Demolition on the cards for condemned Thurso school building - but Highland Council must…
Forres Mechanics FC's No10 Ben Barron celebrates with Forres Mechanics FC's No18 Thomas Brady
Ben Barron and Tom Brady sign new Forres deals as Steven MacDonald talks up…
CR0042927 Jamie Ross. Stock. Fishing. Gourdon, Aberdeenshire. Monday 15th May 2023 Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
SNP scraps fishing ban plans in latest U-turn
The Macallan James Bond 60th Anniversary Collection.
James Bond boost for whisky firm Edrington as it smashes £1 billion sales barrier
coastguard helicopter
Concerns helicopter may have ditched off coast ruled as 'false alarm'
The new look Aberdeen Whisky Shop opens its doors on Saturday. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
First look inside newly-expanded Aberdeen Whisky Shop
Portrait picture of Elizabeth Watson smiling at camera set against green background.
Death of Peterhead grandmother being treated as murder
Side-on view of red and white Copius trawler at sea.
Fisherman who died after falling overboard off Shetland coast was not wearing lifejacket correctly