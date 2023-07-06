Grant Campbell comes out of retirement to make sensational Fraserburgh return

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Grant Campbell comes out of retirement to make sensational Fraserburgh return

The midfielder has decided to make a comeback and has penned a two-year contract at the Broch a year after retiring.

By Callum Law
Grant Campbell, left, has returned to Fraserburgh.
Grant Campbell, left, has returned to Fraserburgh.

Grant Campbell has made a remarkable return to Fraserburgh a year after retiring.

The midfielder quit last summer following the Broch’s Breedon Highland League triumph due to a groin problem.

Since then Campbell has started a futsal league in Aberdeen, as well as his own team which won the futsal Scottish Cup.

Towards the end of last season, the 33-year-old also featured as a trialist on a couple of occasions for hometown club Wick Academy.

Campbell has recently returned to Fraserburgh’s training in preparation for Ryan Cowie’s testimonial a week tomorrow, which he’s been invited to play in.

Following discussions with Bellslea boss Mark Cowie and assistant James Duthie, the former Huntly and Cove Rangers player has decided to make a comeback and has put pen to paper on a two-year contract.

Trophy success during previous Broch stint

Campbell initially joined Fraserburgh in September 2019 on loan from Cove before making the move permanent in January 2020.

During that spell he helped the Buchan club win the Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup twice, the Morrison Motors (Turriff) Aberdeenshire Shield and the Highland League title.

Broch No2 Duthie is delighted to be working with Campbell again.

He said: “After we won the league, Grant was told he’d need to have a rest to get over his groin issues.

“After about six months, he started playing futsal and we’ve always kept in touch.

Fraserburgh assistant manager James Duthie is delighted to have reunited with Grant Campbell.

“He’s been back to training in preparation for Ryan’s testimonial because he was invited to play in that.

“After a training session, I think Grant realised he could still do it. He’s not feeling any pain either.

“Mark and I had a chat with him and managed to reach an agreement, which was good because there were numerous other clubs chasing him.

“It will give everyone at the club a boost because it’s been a really difficult market this summer.

“We’re delighted Grant’s coming back and – touch wood – he seems to be over the injury he had and seems to be in great nick.”

‘His experience and ability to manage games is invaluable’

Campbell is Fraserburgh’s second signing of the summer after they landed Aidan Sopel in May.

Duthie believes Campbell’s experience as a four-time Highland League winner will be a great asset this season.

He added: “Grant’s somebody who doesn’t do anything by half measures and after a year out of the game I don’t think he thought he’d still be missing it.

“Everyone knows the quality Grant brings, his experience and ability to manage games is invaluable, and those factors were part of our success in winning the league.

“Grant will be a great addition to us, it’s brilliant for the club and I’m sure the supporters will be delighted.

“We’ll look to try to strengthen further, but everyone seems to be finding that it’s a difficult market with players not wanting to move, or clubs asking fees which in my opinion aren’t very reasonable.

“However, that’s the nature of the beast and you’ve just got to get on with it.”

