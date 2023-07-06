Grant Campbell comes out of retirement to make sensational Fraserburgh return

Grant Campbell has made a remarkable return to Fraserburgh a year after retiring.

The midfielder quit last summer following the Broch’s Breedon Highland League triumph due to a groin problem.

Since then Campbell has started a futsal league in Aberdeen, as well as his own team which won the futsal Scottish Cup.

Towards the end of last season, the 33-year-old also featured as a trialist on a couple of occasions for hometown club Wick Academy.

Campbell has recently returned to Fraserburgh’s training in preparation for Ryan Cowie’s testimonial a week tomorrow, which he’s been invited to play in.

Following discussions with Bellslea boss Mark Cowie and assistant James Duthie, the former Huntly and Cove Rangers player has decided to make a comeback and has put pen to paper on a two-year contract.

Trophy success during previous Broch stint

Campbell initially joined Fraserburgh in September 2019 on loan from Cove before making the move permanent in January 2020.

During that spell he helped the Buchan club win the Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup twice, the Morrison Motors (Turriff) Aberdeenshire Shield and the Highland League title.

Broch No2 Duthie is delighted to be working with Campbell again.

He said: “After we won the league, Grant was told he’d need to have a rest to get over his groin issues.

“After about six months, he started playing futsal and we’ve always kept in touch.

“He’s been back to training in preparation for Ryan’s testimonial because he was invited to play in that.

“After a training session, I think Grant realised he could still do it. He’s not feeling any pain either.

“Mark and I had a chat with him and managed to reach an agreement, which was good because there were numerous other clubs chasing him.

“It will give everyone at the club a boost because it’s been a really difficult market this summer.

“We’re delighted Grant’s coming back and – touch wood – he seems to be over the injury he had and seems to be in great nick.”

‘His experience and ability to manage games is invaluable’

Campbell is Fraserburgh’s second signing of the summer after they landed Aidan Sopel in May.

Duthie believes Campbell’s experience as a four-time Highland League winner will be a great asset this season.

He added: “Grant’s somebody who doesn’t do anything by half measures and after a year out of the game I don’t think he thought he’d still be missing it.

“Everyone knows the quality Grant brings, his experience and ability to manage games is invaluable, and those factors were part of our success in winning the league.

“Grant will be a great addition to us, it’s brilliant for the club and I’m sure the supporters will be delighted.

“We’ll look to try to strengthen further, but everyone seems to be finding that it’s a difficult market with players not wanting to move, or clubs asking fees which in my opinion aren’t very reasonable.

“However, that’s the nature of the beast and you’ve just got to get on with it.”