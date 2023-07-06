Resurfacing works at A9 junction extended until July 19

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Resurfacing works at A9 junction extended until July 19

The second phase of resurfacing works at the Skiach Junction will commence on Monday.

By Michelle Henderson
Traffic travelling along the A9 at Skiach Junction.
Resurfacing works on the A9 at Skiach junction have been extended until July 19. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.

Resurfacing works on the A9 Inverness to Thurso road are being extended as bad weather forces workers to down tools overnight.

Bear Scotland confirmed works on the Highland trunk road at the B9176 Skiach  junction will continue until Wednesday, July 19.

The first phase of works, which commenced on June 26, will be complete by 6am on Monday.

From 7pm that evening, road maintainers will return to the site to begin the second phase of works on the route, which is scheduled to take around nine days to complete.

A Bear Scotland employee dressed in a high viability jacket and a hard hat standing on the side of the road.
Bear Scotland has confirmed A9 resurfacing works have been postponed tonight as the project is extended until July 19. Image: Bear Scotland.

The announcement comes as Bear Scotland workers downed tools for the evening due to the weather forecast.

Works postponed due to weather

Workers were due to arrive on site from 7pm this evening.

However, bosses postponed work on the project until Sunday evening, ahead of completion the following morning.

Bear Scotland confirmed the reason for the disruption was due to the weather forecast.

Met Office forecasters have warned western Scotland is to experience heavy downpours overnight.

Roadworks are not the only thing being disrupted by the weather, as organisers of Tiree Music Festival cancelled this weekend’s event due to ‘extreme weather’.

Drivers facing diversions

Bear Scotland staff will be on-site overnight from 7pm until 6am each evening, excluding Friday and Saturday evenings.

Over the course of the works, diversion routes will remain in place as works on the A9 near Alness continue.

Traffic intending to access the A9 from Skiach Services will be diverted on to the B9176, then on to the B817 to Westford roundabout, and then down Teaninich Avenue where traffic will rejoin the A9.

Meanwhile, motorists travelling on the A9 and intending to access Skiach Services will be diverted on to Teaninich Avenue to Westford roundabout, on to the B817 and then on to the B9176 to Skiach Services.

To ensure the safety of roadworkers and motorists, traffic will be escorted through the site by a convoy vehicle at 10mph.

Ian Stewart, Bear Scotland’s North West representative, thanked the community for their continued support.

He said: “We thank the local community and road users for their patience in advance while we complete this project. We encourage motorists to plan ahead before setting out by checking the Traffic Scotland website for up-to-date travel information.”

