Resurfacing works at A9 junction extended until July 19

Resurfacing works on the A9 Inverness to Thurso road are being extended as bad weather forces workers to down tools overnight.

Bear Scotland confirmed works on the Highland trunk road at the B9176 Skiach junction will continue until Wednesday, July 19.

The first phase of works, which commenced on June 26, will be complete by 6am on Monday.

From 7pm that evening, road maintainers will return to the site to begin the second phase of works on the route, which is scheduled to take around nine days to complete.

The announcement comes as Bear Scotland workers downed tools for the evening due to the weather forecast.

Works postponed due to weather

Workers were due to arrive on site from 7pm this evening.

However, bosses postponed work on the project until Sunday evening, ahead of completion the following morning.

Bear Scotland confirmed the reason for the disruption was due to the weather forecast.

Met Office forecasters have warned western Scotland is to experience heavy downpours overnight.

Rain arriving over the next 24 hours, heavy at times, will lead to a very wet period for Northern Ireland and western Scotland Areas further south and east will be remaining notably drier today and overnight 🌂 pic.twitter.com/M3vWsyYTKl — Met Office (@metoffice) July 6, 2023

Roadworks are not the only thing being disrupted by the weather, as organisers of Tiree Music Festival cancelled this weekend’s event due to ‘extreme weather’.

Drivers facing diversions

Bear Scotland staff will be on-site overnight from 7pm until 6am each evening, excluding Friday and Saturday evenings.

Over the course of the works, diversion routes will remain in place as works on the A9 near Alness continue.

Traffic intending to access the A9 from Skiach Services will be diverted on to the B9176, then on to the B817 to Westford roundabout, and then down Teaninich Avenue where traffic will rejoin the A9.

Meanwhile, motorists travelling on the A9 and intending to access Skiach Services will be diverted on to Teaninich Avenue to Westford roundabout, on to the B817 and then on to the B9176 to Skiach Services.

To ensure the safety of roadworkers and motorists, traffic will be escorted through the site by a convoy vehicle at 10mph.

Ian Stewart, Bear Scotland’s North West representative, thanked the community for their continued support.

He said: “We thank the local community and road users for their patience in advance while we complete this project. We encourage motorists to plan ahead before setting out by checking the Traffic Scotland website for up-to-date travel information.”