Highland League champions Brechin City face top-flight test

Brechin City boss Andy Kirk hopes his side can compete with Premiership Livingston in today’s Viaplay Cup encounter.

The Breedon Highland League champions welcome top-flight opposition to Glebe Park this afternoon in Group C.

It’s the first competitive outing for both sides this term and Kirk is upbeat about the Hedgemen’s prospects.

He said: “You’ve always got to be optimistic and hope you might catch them out.

“We’ll have to be really on our game and hope they’re a little bit off it to give us a chance.

“Livingston should be beating us when you look at the difference in levels.

“But the beauty of football is you’ve always got a chance when you go on the pitch and the game starts at 0-0.

“We’ve got to do what we can to keep the score like that for as long as we can and then you never know what could happen.

“Livingston have a strong squad and we’re under no illusions.”

Brechin will also face Cove Rangers, Hamilton Academical and Clyde in the League Cup before the Highland League season starts in a fortnight.

Kirk added: “We’re looking for performances, both from the team and from individuals.

“We like to work on things in and out of possession and we’re looking to see if we can use that against higher level opposition.

“It would be fantastic if we could pull off results which allow us to qualify (for the knockout stage), but it’s a very tough group.

“These are tests for us that will challenge the players. It’s all about trying to compete well and seeing what results we can pick up.

“The league campaign starts on July 29 and we want to be firing on all cylinders when that comes round.”

On Friday night, Brechin announced left-sided defender Michael Cruickshank has agreed a new deal to remain with the Angus outfit for another season.

They also confirmed the signing of 19-year-old former Dundee academy wide player Ewan White, as well as 17-year-old ex-Dundee United striker Stuart Heenan. Both players had been training with the Kirk’s squad during pre-season.

Friendlies round-up

Other Highland League sides are also in friendly action on Saturday.

Banks o’ Dee travel to Laing Park to face Carnoustie Panmure (2pm).

Buckie Thistle face Dyce at Ian Mair Park (2pm), Deveronvale tackle East End at New Advocates Park (2pm), and Formartine United face Lochee United at Thomson Park (2pm).

Huntly welcome Pollok to Christie Park (2pm) and Inverurie Locos entertain Hermes at Harlaw Park (2pm).

Lossiemouth tackle Banchory St Ternan at Grant Park (2pm) and Nairn County are on their travels and face Hillfield Swifts in Dalgety Bay (2pm).

Rothes welcome Luncarty to Mackessack Park (2pm), Strathspey Thistle are at home to Jeanfield Swifts (3pm) and Turriff United visit near neighbours Rothie Rovers (2pm).