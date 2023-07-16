Forres sign Samba Badjana; North sides continue pre-season build-up

Forres Mechanics boss Steven MacDonald hopes thinking outside the box with the signing of Samba Badjana pays off.

The 21-year-old former Chelmsford City midfielder has signed a two-year deal with the Can-Cans.

Badjana has impressed MacDonald on trial and featured in Friday’s friendly against Pollok before signing for the Breedon Highland League side.

The player has moved up to Inverness from England and MacDonald said: “It’s well-documented that it’s been hard in our area to get players this summer for one reason or another.

📑✍️ SIGNING NEWS 📑✍️ Forres Mechanics FC are delighted to announce the signing pending SFA approval of ex-Chelmsford City FC midfielder Samba Badjana after impressing as a trialist. Welcome to Mosset Park Samba 🟤🟡⚽️ pic.twitter.com/U3uYik27qc — ForresMechanics F.C. (@TheCansOfficial) July 15, 2023

“We’ve been looking a wee bit outside the box to see if there’s anything we could do.

“Samba’s come up and impressed in training and then did well against Pollok.

“We’ve given him his chance and hopefully he’ll do well for us.

“I heard about Samba through a contact I’ve got, he was recommended and we’ve had a look at him and he’s done well up to now.”

Friendly round-up

Meanwhile, a number of north sides were again in friendly action on Saturday.

League One Cove Rangers limbered up for Tuesday’s Viaplay Cup opener at home to Clyde with a 1-0 loss to Premiership Dundee at Balmoral Stadium.

Zak Rudden got the goal for the visitors. Eight trialists were included in the Cove squad as they got one last chance to impress manager Paul Hartley before the competitive action gets under way.

Elsewhere, Banks o’ Dee beat Carnoustie Panmure 5-0 at Laing Park. Lachie MacLeod bagged a brace with Chris Antoniazzi, Michael Philipson and Magnus Watson also on target.

Buckie Thistle defeated Dyce 3-0 at Ian Mair Park with goals from Max Barry, Andrew MacAskill and Darryl McHardy.

Cameron Angus’ early goal gave Deveronvale a 1-0 win against East End at New Advocates Park.

Formartine United lost 6-1 to Lochee United at Thomson Park. Danny Cavanagh, Jayden Ferguson, George Johnston, Bobby Linn and a brace from Kerr Hay did the damage for the hosts.

Huntly defeated Pollok 2-0 at Christie Park courtesy of goals from Robbie Foster and a trialist.

Inverurie Locos lost 3-0 to Hermes at Harlaw Park with John Rae, Paul Esslemont and Gafar Abari scoring for the Junior side.

Coasters on song

Lossiemouth prevailed 3-1 against Banchory St Ternan at Grant Park with goals from Ryan Farquhar, Dean Stewart and Ross Elliot.

Nairn County lost 4-1 to Hillfield Swifts in Dalgety. Conor Gethins’ penalty gave the Wee County the lead before they were overhauled in the second half.

Goals from Aidan Wilson, Gary Kerr and youngster Matthew McConachie gave Rothes a 3-1 win against Luncarty at Mackessack Park.

Strathspey Thistle – who have signed defender Taylor Sutherland Alness United – lost 4-3 to Jeanfield Swifts at Seafield Park. A trialist netted twice for the Grantown Jags with James McShane also on the scoresheet.

Turriff United came from 3-0 down to draw 3-3 with neighbours Rothie Rovers. Kenny Mair and a double from Tom Ward had Rovers ahead but John Allan, Murray Cormack and Fergus Alberts replied for Turra.