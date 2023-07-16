Forres sign Samba Badjana; North sides continue pre-season build-up

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Forres sign Samba Badjana; North sides continue pre-season build-up

The Can-Cans have signed the midfielder who has impressed during a trial period at Mosset Park.

By Callum Law
Forres Mechanics manager Steven MacDonald is pleased to have signed Samba Badjana
Forres Mechanics boss Steven MacDonald hopes thinking outside the box with the signing of Samba Badjana pays off.

The 21-year-old former Chelmsford City midfielder has signed a two-year deal with the Can-Cans.

Badjana has impressed MacDonald on trial and featured in Friday’s friendly against Pollok before signing for the Breedon Highland League side.

The player has moved up to Inverness from England and MacDonald said: “It’s well-documented that it’s been hard in our area to get players this summer for one reason or another.

“We’ve been looking a wee bit outside the box to see if there’s anything we could do.

“Samba’s come up and impressed in training and then did well against Pollok.

“We’ve given him his chance and hopefully he’ll do well for us.

“I heard about Samba through a contact I’ve got, he was recommended and we’ve had a look at him and he’s done well up to now.”

Friendly round-up

Meanwhile, a number of north sides were again in friendly action on Saturday.

League One Cove Rangers limbered up for Tuesday’s Viaplay Cup opener at home to Clyde with a 1-0 loss to Premiership Dundee at Balmoral Stadium.

Zak Rudden got the goal for the visitors. Eight trialists were included in the Cove squad as they got one last chance to impress manager Paul Hartley before the competitive action gets under way.

Elsewhere, Banks o’ Dee beat Carnoustie Panmure 5-0 at Laing Park. Lachie MacLeod bagged a brace with Chris Antoniazzi, Michael Philipson and Magnus Watson also on target.

Buckie Thistle defeated Dyce 3-0 at Ian Mair Park with goals from Max Barry, Andrew MacAskill and Darryl McHardy.

Andrew MacAskill scored for Buckie against Dyce

Cameron Angus’ early goal gave Deveronvale a 1-0 win against East End at New Advocates Park.

Formartine United lost 6-1 to Lochee United at Thomson Park. Danny Cavanagh, Jayden Ferguson, George Johnston, Bobby Linn and a brace from Kerr Hay did the damage for the hosts.

Huntly defeated Pollok 2-0 at Christie Park courtesy of goals from Robbie Foster and a trialist.

Inverurie Locos lost 3-0 to Hermes at Harlaw Park with John Rae, Paul Esslemont and Gafar Abari scoring for the Junior side.

Coasters on song

Lossiemouth prevailed 3-1 against Banchory St Ternan at Grant Park with goals from Ryan Farquhar, Dean Stewart and Ross Elliot.

Nairn County lost 4-1 to Hillfield Swifts in Dalgety. Conor Gethins’ penalty gave the Wee County the lead before they were overhauled in the second half.

Goals from Aidan Wilson, Gary Kerr and youngster Matthew McConachie gave Rothes a 3-1 win against Luncarty at Mackessack Park.

Strathspey Thistle – who have signed defender Taylor Sutherland Alness United – lost 4-3 to Jeanfield Swifts at Seafield Park. A trialist netted twice for the Grantown Jags with James McShane also on the scoresheet.

Turriff United came from 3-0 down to draw 3-3 with neighbours Rothie Rovers. Kenny Mair and a double from Tom Ward had Rovers ahead but John Allan, Murray Cormack and Fergus Alberts replied for Turra.

