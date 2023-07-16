Livingston ease to victory against Highland League champions Brechin City

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Highland League

Livingston ease to victory against Highland League champions Brechin City

Glebe Park side fall to defeat against David Martindale's top-flight outfit.

By Reporter
Livingston manager David Martindale. Image: SNS.
Livingston manager David Martindale. Image: SNS.

Livingston proved too strong for Breedon Highland League champions Brechin City in Saturday’s Viaplay Cup tie at Glebe Park as they ran out comfortable 3-0 winners.

David Martindale’s men grabbed the opening goal four minutes before half-time when a Michael McArthur pass was intercepted by Jason Holt who quickly played the ball forward to Joel Nouble who fired a low shot into the bottom corner of the net.

City fell further behind seven minutes into the second half when they conceded a free-kick 20 yards from goal with Sean Kelly stepping up to flight a superb looping shot well beyond the reach of City keeper Lenny Wilson.

Kelly turned provider for Livi’s final goal three minutes from time when he delivered an inch-perfect cross into the box for Cristian Montano who headed strongly past Wilson.

Despite the defeat, Brechin manager Andy Kirk took a number of positives from his side’s performance.

“It’s hard for us to compete against a team like Livingston who have top quality players and are levels ahead of us,” he said.

“From our point of view, the day was all about concentration and discipline and keeping our shape and I thought the boys were great in that regard.

“We made a wee mistake which led to the first goal and when you do that against the top teams you inevitably get punished.

“Livi’s second goal came from us conceding a free-kick and the third goal came from a bit of a mistake with a misplaced pass from us but you have to admire the quality of the player to intercept and then take a couple of touches leading to the goal.

“There are a lot of things which we can learn from today’s defeat but there were also huge positives.

“I thought that the players were excellent in terms of their effort and enthusiasm to cover distance and to work as a unit so that’s was very pleasing.

“Livi are a very good side and Davie has them playing really well and they moved the ball around very quickly which means that our players had to work really hard to try and close down opportunities.

“We will learn from our own performance but we can also learn from the way that Livingston played and our players will know that if they want to aspire to the top level that’s the standard they have to get to.”

More from Highland League

Forres manager Steven MacDonald. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Forres sign Samba Badjana; North sides continue pre-season build-up
9 April 2022. Bellslea Park, Seaforth Street, Fraserburgh. This is from the Breedon Highland League Football Match between Fraserburgh FC and Nairn County FC. PICTURE CONTENT: Ryan Cowie of Fraserburgh celebrates Goal.
Day to remember as Fraserburgh's Ryan Cowie celebrates testimonial match against Aberdeen
BRECHIN, SCOTLAND - JULY 01: Brechin Manager Andy Kirk during a pre-season friendly match between Brechin City and Dundee at Glebe Park, on July 01, 2023, in Brechin, Scotland. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)
Highland League champions Brechin City face top-flight test
Keith defender Stewart Hutcheon, scored his first goal in 190 games for the Maroons in Saturdays 3-2 win at Strathspey Thistle. Picture by KENNY ELRICK 16/04/2018
Testimonial man Stewart Hutcheon pleased to have stayed at Keith so long
Lossiemouth 0 v Wick 2 Grant Park SHFL 09/10/2015 Wick's Marc Macgregor turns to celebrate scoring his first goal for Wick Academy
Key man Marc MacGregor commits to Wick Academy
Wick Academy photos ahead of their Scottish Cup third round tie against Falkirk Wick Academy player/manager - Gary Manson
Highland League: Wick add Gary Pullen; Strathspey make two new signings
31 July 2019. Mosset Park, Forres, Moray, Scotland, UK. This is from the Pat Munro North of Scotland Cup match between Forres Mechanics and Elgin City FC. Picture Content:-6 Forres Martin Groat Celebrates No3
Forres Mechanics captain Martin Groat taking time away from football - but plans to…
Nairn County manager Steven Mackay is looking for an improvement after seeing his side suffer against a sharp Caley Jags team on Tuesday. Image: Jasper Image
Nairn County score two top talents from Ross County
CR0031028 Highland League game of the day Keith v Turriff United (white) at Kynoch Park, Keith. Turriff United manager Dean Donaldson.
Dean Donaldson hopes Turriff United can make positive impression in friendly against Aberdeen
CR0043762 Callum Law story, Aberdeen. Connor Scully testimonial Cove Rangers v Fraserburgh. Broch's Grant Campbell. Saturday 8 July 2023. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Fraserburgh the perfect place for Grant Campbell's football comeback