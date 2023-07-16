Leighton Clarkson vows to hit even higher levels in new season – to thank Aberdeen supporters

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Leighton Clarkson vows to hit even higher levels in new season – to thank Aberdeen supporters

Aberdeen midfielder says the backing of the Red Army and his connection with supporter was a key reason in signing a four-year deal from Liverpool.

By Sean Wallace
Leighton Clarkson of Aberdeen in the 2-0 defeat of Fraserburgh. Image; Shutterstock.
Leighton Clarkson of Aberdeen in the 2-0 defeat of Fraserburgh. Image; Shutterstock.

Aberdeen midfielder Leighton Clarkson has vowed to hit higher levels of performance in the new season to repay the club’s supporters.

Clarkson insists the backing of the Red Army and his connection with the fanbase was a key factor in signing a four-year contract from Liverpool.

He hailed the club’s fans for backing him from the moment he arrived at Pittodrie and also through the “bad times” when the Dons suffered a crash in form in January.

A host of English Championship clubs were in the race to sign Clarkson, who had a year left on his Liverpool deal, but he opted to commit his long term future to the Dons.

Clarkson pitched in with six goals and nine assists during a loan spell last season from six-time European champions Liverpool.

The 21-year-old said the best has yet to come as he aims to smash that return in the new campaign – as a thank you to supporters.

Leighton Clarkson of Aberdeen during the Ryan Cowie testimonial match against Fraserburgh. Image: Shutterstock

Clarkson said: “The Aberdeen fans supported me from the day I walked in.

“Even through the bad times I had nothing but positivity from the fans.

“I want to achieve more with Aberdeen in the upcoming season.

“It is about repaying them for their support last season.

“My season on loan went really well and the fans took to me and I took to them.

“Me and my family love the place and it (signing a permanent contract) ended up being an easy decision to be fair.”

Leighton Clarkson during the 2-0 defeat of Fraserburgh. Image: Shutterstock

Clarkson vows ‘there is more to come’

Clarkson was a standout performer for Aberdeen last season and his permanent signing was a major coup for the Dons.

The midfielder pitched in with a number of stunning goals, netting a sensational strike on his debut in a 4-1 win against St Mirren in August.

He also scored memorable free-kicks against St Johnstone (1-0 win) and St Mirren (3-0 win).

Clarkson also netted an audacious back heeled goal in the 4-1 victory against Hibs in November.

Having penned a four-year deal the skill shown so far is only the tip of the iceberg from Clarkson at Aberdeen.

Leighton Clarkson scores in the 9-0 defeat of Turriff United. Image;: Shutterstock

He said: “There is more to come. Every player wants to improve in goals, assists, playing more games and doing well in Europe.

“I am looking forward to the new season and doing that.”

Aberdeen’s Leighton Clarkson in action against Turriff United. Image: SNS

Key role in Rhys Williams loan deal

Clarkson loves Aberdeen and the supporters so much he played a key role in convincing good friend Rhys Williams to join on loan from Liverpool.

The Red Army was one of his selling points to Williams.

Centre-back Williams joined from the Anfield club until the end of the season.

Williams, 22, has played 19 times for Liverpool, with 14 starts, and has played in six Champions League games.

Defender Williams did not feature in Saturday’s  2-0 friendly win against Highland League side Fraserburgh.

However Clarkson revealed his friend is set to be available for the friendly trip to Preston North End on Saturday.

Rhys Williams during a pre-season friendly between Turriff United and Aberdeen at The Haughs. Image: SNS

Clarkson said: “Rhys is a good friend and I have known him for years.

“I told him about Aberdeen in the summer and he was looking forward to doing it.

“The things I told him was about all the games and how the fans take to you.

“I just felt like he needed a year of maybe getting out of England and Liverpool and getting his name out there.

“That’s what I have done with Aberdeen and I feel like I have gone on a good path now.

“And hopefully he can do the same.

“Unfortunately he fell over this morning (Saturday) so couldn’t play in the Fraserburgh game but he will be back in the next game.”

Aberdeen’s Ester Sokler scores from the penalty spot to make it 2-0 against Fraserburgh. Image: SNS.

‘No-one has played 90 minutes yet’

Goals from teenage striker Alfie Bavidge and summer signing Ester Sokler either side of half-time secured the win at Fraserburgh.

Summer signing Sokler came on at half-time and netted a penalty in the 52nd minute.

Slovenian striker Sokler, a £300,000 summer signing, has now scored five goals in the two friendlies having bagged four in the 9-0 defeat of Turriff United.

Teenage Aberdeen striker Alfie Bavidge scores to make it 1-0 in the pre-season friendly against Fraserburgh. Image: SNS

Clarkson said: “Pre-season is a work-out and credit to Fraserburgh as they gave us a decent game.

“Everyone managed to get 45 minutes in their legs with no knocks, so happy days.

“No-one has played 90 minutes and we are all just at 45.

“In the next game there might be some that will play a bit more, however the gaffer wants to do it.

“I feel that the next few games will be the ones where we will really know where we are at to get ready for the first game of the season against Livingston.”

More from Aberdeen FC

Fraserburgh's Ryan Cowie enters the field ahead of his testimonial match against Aberdeen. Image: SNS
Fraserburgh assistant James Duthie: Ryan Cowie is everything you would want at your club
Or Dadia, left, in action for Israel against Malta in September 2022. Image: Shutterstock.
Aberdeen linked with potential move for Israeli defender
Teenage Aberdeen striker Alfie Bavidge scores to make it 1-0 in the pre-season friendly against Fraserburgh. Image: SNS
Aberdeen boss Barry Robson issues summer transfer window signings vow
Aberdeen's Ester Sokler scores from the penalty spot to make it 2-0 against Fraserburgh. Image: SNS.
Analysis: Aberdeen beat Fraserburgh 2-0 with teen Alfie Bavidge and summer signing Ester Sokler…
Aberdeen Women celebrate after scoring against Glasgow Women. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.
Rachel Corsie: Scotland camp was abuzz with news of Aberdeen Women's historic managerial appointment
9 April 2022. Bellslea Park, Seaforth Street, Fraserburgh. This is from the Breedon Highland League Football Match between Fraserburgh FC and Nairn County FC. PICTURE CONTENT: Ryan Cowie of Fraserburgh celebrates Goal.
Day to remember as Fraserburgh's Ryan Cowie celebrates testimonial match against Aberdeen
Dante Polvara in action for Aberdeen in the second half of Aberdeen's pre-season friendly win at Turriff United on Wednesday. Image: Shutterstock.
Aberdeen legend: ‘Dante Polvara’s a good player, there’s no question, but you have to…
Aberdeen defender Blair MacKenzie will spend the season on loan at Elgin City. Picture by Kenny Elrick 30/08/2022
Aberdeen defender joins Elgin City on loan
Aberdeen's Ester Sokler poses with the match ball after scoring four goals against Turriff United. Image: SNS.
Joe Harper: Ester Sokler is another overseas gem unearthed by Aberdeen
Nadine Hanssen in action for Aberdeen Women. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson.
Aberdeen FC Women's duo sign semi-professional contracts with the Dons