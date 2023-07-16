Leighton Clarkson vows to hit even higher levels in new season – to thank Aberdeen supporters

Aberdeen midfielder Leighton Clarkson has vowed to hit higher levels of performance in the new season to repay the club’s supporters.

Clarkson insists the backing of the Red Army and his connection with the fanbase was a key factor in signing a four-year contract from Liverpool.

He hailed the club’s fans for backing him from the moment he arrived at Pittodrie and also through the “bad times” when the Dons suffered a crash in form in January.

A host of English Championship clubs were in the race to sign Clarkson, who had a year left on his Liverpool deal, but he opted to commit his long term future to the Dons.

Clarkson pitched in with six goals and nine assists during a loan spell last season from six-time European champions Liverpool.

The 21-year-old said the best has yet to come as he aims to smash that return in the new campaign – as a thank you to supporters.

Clarkson said: “The Aberdeen fans supported me from the day I walked in.

“Even through the bad times I had nothing but positivity from the fans.

“I want to achieve more with Aberdeen in the upcoming season.

“It is about repaying them for their support last season.

“My season on loan went really well and the fans took to me and I took to them.

“Me and my family love the place and it (signing a permanent contract) ended up being an easy decision to be fair.”

Clarkson vows ‘there is more to come’

Clarkson was a standout performer for Aberdeen last season and his permanent signing was a major coup for the Dons.

The midfielder pitched in with a number of stunning goals, netting a sensational strike on his debut in a 4-1 win against St Mirren in August.

He also scored memorable free-kicks against St Johnstone (1-0 win) and St Mirren (3-0 win).

Clarkson also netted an audacious back heeled goal in the 4-1 victory against Hibs in November.

Having penned a four-year deal the skill shown so far is only the tip of the iceberg from Clarkson at Aberdeen.

He said: “There is more to come. Every player wants to improve in goals, assists, playing more games and doing well in Europe.

“I am looking forward to the new season and doing that.”

Key role in Rhys Williams loan deal

Clarkson loves Aberdeen and the supporters so much he played a key role in convincing good friend Rhys Williams to join on loan from Liverpool.

The Red Army was one of his selling points to Williams.

Centre-back Williams joined from the Anfield club until the end of the season.

Williams, 22, has played 19 times for Liverpool, with 14 starts, and has played in six Champions League games.

Defender Williams did not feature in Saturday’s 2-0 friendly win against Highland League side Fraserburgh.

However Clarkson revealed his friend is set to be available for the friendly trip to Preston North End on Saturday.

Clarkson said: “Rhys is a good friend and I have known him for years.

“I told him about Aberdeen in the summer and he was looking forward to doing it.

“The things I told him was about all the games and how the fans take to you.

“I just felt like he needed a year of maybe getting out of England and Liverpool and getting his name out there.

“That’s what I have done with Aberdeen and I feel like I have gone on a good path now.

“And hopefully he can do the same.

“Unfortunately he fell over this morning (Saturday) so couldn’t play in the Fraserburgh game but he will be back in the next game.”

‘No-one has played 90 minutes yet’

Goals from teenage striker Alfie Bavidge and summer signing Ester Sokler either side of half-time secured the win at Fraserburgh.

Summer signing Sokler came on at half-time and netted a penalty in the 52nd minute.

Slovenian striker Sokler, a £300,000 summer signing, has now scored five goals in the two friendlies having bagged four in the 9-0 defeat of Turriff United.

Clarkson said: “Pre-season is a work-out and credit to Fraserburgh as they gave us a decent game.

“Everyone managed to get 45 minutes in their legs with no knocks, so happy days.

“No-one has played 90 minutes and we are all just at 45.

“In the next game there might be some that will play a bit more, however the gaffer wants to do it.

“I feel that the next few games will be the ones where we will really know where we are at to get ready for the first game of the season against Livingston.”