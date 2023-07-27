Former Brora Rangers manager Craig Campbell handed four-year ban from all sport for anti-doping violation

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Highland League

Former Brora Rangers manager Craig Campbell handed four-year ban from all sport for anti-doping violation

The 39-year-old stepped down as Brora manager earlier this year.

By Danny Law
Former Brora Rangers manager Craig Campbell. Image: Brian Smith.
Former Brora Rangers manager Craig Campbell. Image: Brian Smith.

Former Brora Rangers manager Craig Campbell has been banned from all sport for four years for anti-doping rules violations.

According to a UK Anti-Doping report, Campbell was stopped by police officers outside Brora’s ground, Dudgeon Park, on October 27, 2018 ahead of a match against Formartine United.

The 39-year-old was found to be in possession of a quantity of cocaine as well as £2,515.

Campbell resigned as Brora manager earlier this year on January 5 with the Cattachs sitting fourth in the Breedon Highland League.

On September 30, 2020, Campbell was convicted at Tain Sheriff Court of supplying cocaine between August 1, 2018 and October 27, 2018.

UKAD notified Campbell of the violations of the anti-doping rules and issued him with a provisional suspension from sport on December 22, 2022.

Dudgeon Park, Brora. Image: SNS.

Following an unsuccessful application from Campbell to have the provisional suspension lifted, UKAD charged Campbell on February 2, 2023 “with the commission of ADRVs for the possession of a prohibited substance and trafficking a prohibited substance”.

The case was determined by an independent tribunal of the National Anti-Doping Panel on June 20 which imposed a four-year ban from all sport on Campbell.

The ban started on December 22, 2022 and will expire at 11.59pm on December 21, 2026.

Hamish Coffey, UKAD director of operations, said: “Several of the anti-doping rules apply to athlete support personnel, as well as athletes.

“It’s imperative that everyone working in sport understands their responsibilities under the rules, and that they conduct themselves with integrity on and off the field.”

Former Ross County and Elgin striker Campbell took over from Steven Mackay as Brora manager in September 2021, having been his assistant.

 

More from Highland League

Pictures by JASON HEDGES CR0043663. Callum Law 27th June 2023. Full time result Buckie 3 Peterhead 2 Pictures taken at the pre-season friendly between Buckie Thistle and Peterhead today. Picture:Buckie Graeme Stewart Images by Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Highland League 2023-24: Graeme Stewart insists Buckie have mentality to win trophies
Pictures by JASON HEDGES 25.05.2022 URN:CR0035404 Stock images to support video feature on new Highland League secretary John Campbell Pictures by JASON HEDGES
Highland League secretary John Campbell hopes changes for 2023-24 season have positive impact
Welcome back to Highland League Weekly.
Watch for free: Highland League Weekly season 2023/24 preview – EVERY club's signings, outgoings…
Pictures by JASON HEDGES CR0042233. Callum Law. Highland League title decider between Buckie Thistle and Brechin City. Full time result - Buckie 0 Brechin 2 Brechin City manager Andy Kirk lifts the Highland League trophy April 22nd 2023 Images by Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Highland League 2023-24: Andy Kirk aiming for Brechin title repeat
Josh Meekings, left, with Brora Rangers manager Ally MacDonald. Image: Courtesy of Brora Rangers FC
Brora Rangers' Ally MacDonald looking to youth after double signing
19 October 2019. Fraserburgh FC v Keith FC, Fraserburgh FC. Fraserburgh, Aberdeenshire, Scotland, UK . This is from the Breedon Highland League Match between Fraserburgh and Keith FC. PICTURE CONTENT:- L - 5 Keith Ryan Robertson and 8 Fraserburgh William West
Co-captain Ryan Robertson takes pride in Keith long service after signing new contract
Inverurie Locos manager Andy Low. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Andy Low happy Inverurie Locos is Glen Donald's preferred destination
31 July 2021. Seafield Park, Heathfield Road, Grantown on Spey, PH26 3HY. This is from the Highland League Football Match between Strathspey Thistle and Wick Academy. Picture Content: - Wick Manager - Gary Manson
Gary Manson pleased with Wick Academy recruitment ahead of new season; Rothes add youth
Ross Draper, who hopes to add a fourth summer signing to his squad before this weekend's Viaplay Cup match against Queen of the South.
Viaplay Cup round-up: Elgin City hammered by Queen's Park; Brechin City beat League Two…
Brechin City manager Andy Kirk. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Brechin City boss Andy Kirk looking at the bigger picture ahead of Clyde test