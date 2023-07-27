Former Brora Rangers manager Craig Campbell handed four-year ban from all sport for anti-doping violation

Former Brora Rangers manager Craig Campbell has been banned from all sport for four years for anti-doping rules violations.

According to a UK Anti-Doping report, Campbell was stopped by police officers outside Brora’s ground, Dudgeon Park, on October 27, 2018 ahead of a match against Formartine United.

The 39-year-old was found to be in possession of a quantity of cocaine as well as £2,515.

Campbell resigned as Brora manager earlier this year on January 5 with the Cattachs sitting fourth in the Breedon Highland League.

On September 30, 2020, Campbell was convicted at Tain Sheriff Court of supplying cocaine between August 1, 2018 and October 27, 2018.

UKAD notified Campbell of the violations of the anti-doping rules and issued him with a provisional suspension from sport on December 22, 2022.

Following an unsuccessful application from Campbell to have the provisional suspension lifted, UKAD charged Campbell on February 2, 2023 “with the commission of ADRVs for the possession of a prohibited substance and trafficking a prohibited substance”.

The case was determined by an independent tribunal of the National Anti-Doping Panel on June 20 which imposed a four-year ban from all sport on Campbell.

The ban started on December 22, 2022 and will expire at 11.59pm on December 21, 2026.

Hamish Coffey, UKAD director of operations, said: “Several of the anti-doping rules apply to athlete support personnel, as well as athletes.

“It’s imperative that everyone working in sport understands their responsibilities under the rules, and that they conduct themselves with integrity on and off the field.”

Former Ross County and Elgin striker Campbell took over from Steven Mackay as Brora manager in September 2021, having been his assistant.