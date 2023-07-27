Olympic swimmer Hannah Miley launches fundraiser after puppy breaks jaw

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Pets

Olympic swimmer Hannah Miley launches fundraiser after puppy breaks jaw

Hannah Miley, from Inverurie, is seeking help to cover the bill for her foster puppy Xiu - which she is only looking after for eight weeks.

By Cameron Roy
Cocker Spaniel puppy Xiu almost died on Sunday night. Image: Euan Duff.
Cocker Spaniel puppy Xiu almost died on Sunday night. Image: Euan Duff.

Former Olympic swimmer Hannah Miley has launched a fundraiser after her foster puppy fractured its jaw.

The world champion, from Inverurie, is seeking help after 13-week-old cocker spaniel Xiu got injured.

She is fostering the pup for eight weeks to prevent her getting too attached to its siblings until her new owner is ready to take her.

But on July 23, while in her crate, Xiu (pronounced see-you) let out a “terrifying scream” and became unable to open her jaw.

Ms Miley told The Press and Journal: “We are not 100% sure what happened, spaniel puppies run around at 100mph and it is very tricky to keep an eye on them at all times.

“We don’t know if she was playing with her toys or she had bitten a bar.

Well-known swimmer Hannah Miley is fundraising for puppy Xiu. Image: Euan Duff and Hannah Miley/GoFundMe.

“She tried to eat a treat but she couldn’t, and spat it out. She just looked so sad.

“We have run it over in our heads so many times but we don’t know what caused it.”

Insurance policy falls through due to ‘technicalities’

Although it was a Sunday, Ms Miley and her husband Euan Duff rushed to the late-night emergency vet where Xiu got an X-ray and CT scan.

It was confirmed her jaw had been fractured on the left side.

Hannah Miley with foster pup Xiu, who has fractured her jaw. Image: Euan Duff.

But Ms Miley said that due to technicalities, insurance providers the Kennel Club cancelled the policy and left her to pay the emergency medical bills.

She said the reason provided was the name on the policy had been put down as the new owner, but the address was down as the breeder.

Due to the animal now having a pre-existing condition, Ms Miley said the dog is now not eligible for any insurance coverage for the situation.

Hannah Miley set the Commonwealth Games record in the 400-metre individual medley at Glasgow in 2014.

Surgery required to prevent euthanasia

Ms Miley said she took the decision to pay for the required surgery, as the only other option was euthanasia.

The decision also had to be made quickly to ensure success due to Xiu’s growing bones.

Now the 33-year-old, who achieved back-to-back gold medals in the Commonwealth Games in 2010 and 2014, and went to three Olympic Games, has asked the public to help donate towards the £4,000 leftover bill.

Ms Miley has not revealed the identity of the breeder or the new owner to protect their privacy.

All three parties say they have contributed financially as much as they can already.

She previously got her pooch Poppy from the same breeder, which went on to win Scotland’s Best Dog in a BBC Scotland TV show in 2021.

Hannah Miley and Poppy with the coveted Golden Bone Trophy for winning the BBC Scotland series, Scotland’s Best Dog.

Ms Miley is now focusing on nursing Xiu back to health.

Due to her jaw being wired shut, she is only able to use her tongue to eat so Ms Miley and her husband are blending kibble and tuna for her to lap up.

Xiu had been struggling to grow due to a lack of food. Image: Euan Duff.

Since retiring two years ago, Ms Miley now works as a self-employed performance and wellbeing consultant.

Last month, she spoke to The Press and Journal about the need to invest in north-east swimming pools and the taboo of periods in sports.

Despite being a world-class swimmer, Ms Miley said she now earns a normal person’s income and will look to pay as much as she can towards Xiu’s bills.

Hannah Miley became a Member of the Order of the British Empire at the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh in 2023. Image: Owen Humphreys/PA.

‘Welfare of pup’ the priority

In the appeal for the public’s help, Ms Miley wrote on the GoFundMe page: “Our priority is to ensure the welfare of the pup but unfortunately we are not in a great position financially to cover absolutely everything.

“We are looking to raise some money to help cover part of the bill. This will ensure the pup can continue to heal so she can be reunited with her owner and live a long and happy life.

“Whether it’s a donation or sharing what has happened, finding out your policy is not valid after seeking emergency treatment is a tough position to be in and I know we aren’t the first or the last.

“We are not looking for money to cover all the fees but if we do raise over the amount needed we would love to be able to forward pay money to a vet so that someone in a similar situation can get some help in their time of need.”

To get involved in the fundraiser, visit the GoFundMe page.

More from Pets

Goldfish called the Real Slim Shady, horse called Hobnob and snake called Tagliatelle
Tagliatelle, Hobnob and The Real Slim Shady looking for forever homes - can you…
The five-yearly meet of the golden retrievers took place at Guisachan House in Glen Affric today. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.
Totally pawsome! Dog's day out as hundreds of golden retrievers join biggest-ever gathering in…
Angus the dog is searching for a new home.
Meet north-east Angus, Saskia and Rocket who are looking for new homes
Lilly the Golden Irish enjoys the Let'Em Aff Dog Park in Ellon. Image: Kath Flannery/ DC Thomson.
New dog agility park Let'Em Aff prepares to welcome first visitors
Kal, Bridget and Harold at Scottish SPCA.
Meet north-east pets Kal, Bridget and Harold who are looking for new homes
A collage of Kiara, Frank and the exterior of SSPCA Drumoak
Meet north-east pets Kiara, Lacey and Frank who are looking for new homes
Errol, Polly, Jazz and Toby.
Shy guy Errol, feline duo Jazz and Toby and python Polly are all on…
A cat standing up, a ferret standing and a snake.
Duffy, Mr Jenkins and Kola are looking for new homes – can you help?
Highland Ponies have long been a favourite of the Royal Family. Image: DC Thomson/Shutterstock
Massive Highland Pony meet at Balmoral this weekend to celebrate society's centenary
Three images side by side of dogs Bow, a Staffordshire terrier, Stella, an American bulldog and Twiglet, a Patterdale terrier.
Bow, Stella and Twiglet are looking for new homes - can you help?