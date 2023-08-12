Highland League: Buckie Thistle win at Fraserburgh

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Highland League: Buckie Thistle win at Fraserburgh

In a contest at Bellslea between two sides aiming to challenge for the title it was the Jags who prevailed 3-1.

By Callum Law
Buckie Thistle's Jack Murray, left, and Fraserburgh's Ryan Sargent battle for a header
Buckie Thistle's Jack Murray, left, and Fraserburgh's Ryan Sargent battle for a header

A brace from Andrew MacAskill helped Buckie Thistle to a 3-1 win against Fraserburgh at Bellslea.

The midfielder struck twice in quick succession in the first period, before sub Josh Peters netted late on, as the Jags maintained their perfect start in the Breedon Highland League, making it three wins out of three.

Although the Broch tried to put the pressure on in the second half they were unable to mount a comeback, with their goal coming from Sean Butcher in injury time.

With both sides aspiring to win the title come the end of the season this victory is an early season boost for Buck

Cagey opening

Shooting down the slope and with the wind in the first half it was Buckie that threatened first with MacAskill’s corner nodded over by Joe McCabe at the front post.

That aside the early exchanges were fiercely competitive but there was little in the way of goalmouth action as both sides battled to try to gain the upper hand.

In the 25th minute the Broch almost forged ahead. Kieran Simpson’s long ball into the Thistle box was allowed to bounce and eventually broke for Ryan Sargent, but he lifted a right-footed volley over from close range.

Two minutes later punished that miss by taking the lead.

Andrew MacAskill celebrates scoring for Buckie against Fraserburgh

They worked it down the right and Simpson’s slip allowed MacLeod space and with Fraserburgh caught short he rolled the ball across for MacAskill who took a touch before blasting past goalkeeper Joe Barbour

Shortly after scoring MacLeod headed well over from McCabe’s right-wing cross.

But in the 31st minute the Jags did double their advantage when, after a spell of possession Dale Wood swung a cross in from the left and MacAskill ghosted in at the back post to head into the top left corner.

On the stroke of half-time Wood tried his luck from 25 yards after a loose Greg Buchan pass, but Joe Barbour was equal to the effort.

Important next goal

The next goal was always likely to be critical and the Broch looked to get it on 48 minutes when Buchan stung goalkeeper Stuart Knight’s palms with a strike from 20 yards.

Sean Butcher was next to have a go, but his header from Willie West’s cross was tame and easy for Knight.

In the 54th minute Simpson’s high ball released Scott Barbour in behind but as the striker went to pull the trigger McCabe got back in to make an excellent sliding block.

However, Buckie still posed a threat and just after the hour mark Max Barry’s strike from 25 yards was held by Joe Barbour.

Midway through the second half Fraserburgh captain West looped a header wide after Simpson sent a corner back into the danger area.

Jack Murray of Buckie, left, gets the better of Fraserburgh’s Scott Barbour

On 70 minutes Knight made a good save down to his right to turn away sub Logan Watt’s strike from the edge of the area.

Four minutes later sub Connor Wood latched onto a ball in behind, but Jack Murray got a block on his lobbed effort which took the sting out of it and allowed Knight to save.

Fraserburgh’s last chance of setting up a grandstand finale was three minutes from time when Wood met Watt’s corner at the front post, but his glancing header rebounded off the right upright.

But on 89 minutes Buckie put the seal on their victory when Max Barry’s low ball in from the left found MacAskill.

His strike from 15 yards hit the inside of the left post and rolled across goal with sub Peters on hand to force the rebound home from close range.

In the first minute of injury Fraserburgh netted a consolation when Watt’s cross from the right was glanced on by the head of Jamie Beagrie and Butcher appeared to get the last touch on its way into the net.

