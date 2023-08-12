Health Hut help for farmers coming to Thainstone

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Health Hut help for farmers coming to Thainstone

Scottish agricultural charity RSABI and ANM Group have teamed up together to launch the new Health Hut

By Katrina Macarthur
RSABI vice-chairwoman Jane Mitchell and Grant Rogerson, ANM’s CEO.
Those attending Thainstone Centre next Friday will be offered the opportunity to have their blood pressures checked as part of a new Health Hut pilot project.

Scottish agricultural charity RSABI and ANM Group have teamed up together to launch the new Health Hut which will launch at the Thainstone Spectacular show and sale on Friday August 18.

Nurse Irene Scott, will join RSABI staff at the hut to be located at the main entrance of the mart, and farmers will also be able to confidentially discuss any other health concerns they may have.

Irene, who is a practice nurse and lives on a farm in Fife, has been working with RSABI at recent events to trial the best approaches to delivering this support to people in agriculture.

The new project is one of a range of initiatives RSABI is undertaking to encourage people working in agriculture to take steps to look after their physical and mental health.

Other motives include Mental Health First Aid training across the country, a Thrive app being trailed with three young farmers clubs and the #KeepTalking campaign to encourage people to look out for each other.

“Farm businesses can be very complex and with long working hours and uncertain weather conditions, too often farmers and others working in agriculture can neglect their health and put off arranging medical checks,” said Carol McLaren, chief executive of RSABI.

“We hope the Health Hut pilot will be successful and can grow to be rolled out across the country, bringing health and wellbeing expertise to markets and other hubs in the farming community so busy farmers can access services like blood pressure, cholesterol and other checks. We are delighted to be working with the ANM Group to take this forward.”

Research by SRUC and Stirling University published in June this year found that farmers are likely to focus primarily on looking after the livestock and upkeep of the business side of the farm.

Looking after themselves and their own health comes second.

Grant Rogerson, chief executive of ANM Group, said: “Projects like this offer great support to individual farmers and with the Thainstone Centre being at the heart of the farming community in the north-east and across Scotland, it is an ideal location for the Health Hut.

“We would encourage all members, customers and visitors to make the most of the Health Hut in the coming weeks and months.”

The Health Hut will be present at Thainstone sales on the following dates of August 18, September 22, October 13, November 27/28, January 5 and February 28.

