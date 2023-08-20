Five goals and three red cards as Turriff beat Clach while Jake Thomson at the double for Rothes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Five goals and three red cards as Turriff beat Clach while Jake Thomson at the double for Rothes

Goals and incidents galore at The Haughs as Turriff make it back-to-back wins.

By Reporter
Callan Gray
Callan Gray was on the scoresheet for Turriff United.

Turriff United made it two wins in a week with a 4-1 victory over Clachnacuddin at the Haughs.

But in a game of five goals, three red cards and a serious early injury it was a mixture of delight and dismay for home manager Dean Donaldson.

The United boss said: “The strikers’ lead up play in this game was good and it’s really pleasing we are creating chances.

“However with the exception of Andy Watt in midfield we looked leggy, the three games in a week took its toll.

“We lost Owen Kinsella to a head knock early.

“He didn’t want to go down as he is a hardy boy and we waited to see if it was to be a concussion substitution, but he was stretchered to the dressing room as there was no ambulance available.

“There were three sending offs in the game but I don’t think there was a bad tackle. There also seems to be zero tolerance for questioning referee decisions.”

Turriff in control before the break

Turriff United forward Ewan Clark opened the scoring.

Turriff opened the scoring in the eighth minute as a sweeping team move featuring Murray Cormack, Callan Gray and John Allan ended with Ewan Clark netting from six yards.

Two goals in a minute effectively sealed the win.

Allan latched on to a slide rule pass by Gray before rounding Daniel Rae and finding the corner of the net from an acute angle.

As the Lilywhite players struggled to get back into position Keir Smith netted goal number three from deep out on the right from 25 yards with Rae floundering

Second yellow cards went to Cormack of Turriff and Fergus Adams of Clach for separate incidents in the early stages of the second half.

In the 70th minute Gray netted another spectacular effort, collecting a pass and firing high into the roof of the net.

The leeway was eventually reduced when a loose pass by Connor Grant was latched on to by substitute Alasdair Riddle who finished with aplomb picking his spot high into the corner

The game concluded in farcical fashion.

Fergus Alberts, frustrated after a fierce challenge, struggled to get up and hobble to the dugout but was shown a yellow then red card after kicking the ball away.

Frustration for visiting boss MacDonald

Clachnacuddin manager Jordan MacDonald. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Clach manager Jordan MacDonald was angry his side effectively handed the game to Turriff.

He said: “It was terrible defending from us, basic goals conceded and allowing players to do things on the ball.

“Turriff didn’t have to work hard for their win. We’re giving ourselves mountains to climb, we don’t become a bad team overnight.”

Thomson strikes twice in Rothes win against Wick Academy

Greg Morrison was on the scoresheet for Rothes.

A Jake Thomson double and a late Greg Morrison strike earned Rothes all three points in a 3-0 win against Wick Academy at Mackessack Park.

Speysiders manager Ross Jack paid tribute to Academy player-manager Gary Manson’s achievement of playing 700 games for the Scorries.

He said: “It’s a fantastic achievement for Gary, he’s a good man and I have loads of time for him.

“As for the game itself, the first half was poor, possibly because both teams were tired after their midweek exertions.

“However, the goal gave us a little bit of life and after telling a few home truths at half time the boys responded well and we weren’t in too much danger in the second half.”

Goal just before half-time put Rothes in control

Rothes took the lead in the 40th minute when Thomson beat his man on the left before placing the ball wide of Graeme Williamson in the Academy goal from 10 yards.

The second goal came in the 56th minute when Thomson was on hand to bundle the ball over the line from a couple of yards after a scramble in the visitors’ six yard box.

Morrison made it 3-0 four minutes from time when he powered his way through the middle of the Wick defence to score from 12 yards.

Academy boss Manson was taken totally by surprise before the kick-off by the guard of honour from the teams.

He said: “I was a wee bit embarrassed to be honest as it was a brilliant gesture by a really nice club – a lovely touch which was totally unexpected.

“In the game I don’t think there was much between the two sides, and I certainly wasn’t expecting Rothes to sit back like they did.

“We just didn’t do enough with the ball although our cause wasn’t helped when Mark Macadie went off with an elbow injury.”

