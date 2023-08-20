Five goals and three red cards as Turriff beat Clach while Jake Thomson at the double for Rothes

Turriff United made it two wins in a week with a 4-1 victory over Clachnacuddin at the Haughs.

But in a game of five goals, three red cards and a serious early injury it was a mixture of delight and dismay for home manager Dean Donaldson.

The United boss said: “The strikers’ lead up play in this game was good and it’s really pleasing we are creating chances.

“However with the exception of Andy Watt in midfield we looked leggy, the three games in a week took its toll.

“We lost Owen Kinsella to a head knock early.

“He didn’t want to go down as he is a hardy boy and we waited to see if it was to be a concussion substitution, but he was stretchered to the dressing room as there was no ambulance available.

“There were three sending offs in the game but I don’t think there was a bad tackle. There also seems to be zero tolerance for questioning referee decisions.”

Turriff in control before the break

Turriff opened the scoring in the eighth minute as a sweeping team move featuring Murray Cormack, Callan Gray and John Allan ended with Ewan Clark netting from six yards.

Two goals in a minute effectively sealed the win.

Allan latched on to a slide rule pass by Gray before rounding Daniel Rae and finding the corner of the net from an acute angle.

As the Lilywhite players struggled to get back into position Keir Smith netted goal number three from deep out on the right from 25 yards with Rae floundering

Second yellow cards went to Cormack of Turriff and Fergus Adams of Clach for separate incidents in the early stages of the second half.

In the 70th minute Gray netted another spectacular effort, collecting a pass and firing high into the roof of the net.

The leeway was eventually reduced when a loose pass by Connor Grant was latched on to by substitute Alasdair Riddle who finished with aplomb picking his spot high into the corner

The game concluded in farcical fashion.

Fergus Alberts, frustrated after a fierce challenge, struggled to get up and hobble to the dugout but was shown a yellow then red card after kicking the ball away.

Frustration for visiting boss MacDonald

Clach manager Jordan MacDonald was angry his side effectively handed the game to Turriff.

He said: “It was terrible defending from us, basic goals conceded and allowing players to do things on the ball.

“Turriff didn’t have to work hard for their win. We’re giving ourselves mountains to climb, we don’t become a bad team overnight.”

Thomson strikes twice in Rothes win against Wick Academy

A Jake Thomson double and a late Greg Morrison strike earned Rothes all three points in a 3-0 win against Wick Academy at Mackessack Park.

Speysiders manager Ross Jack paid tribute to Academy player-manager Gary Manson’s achievement of playing 700 games for the Scorries.

He said: “It’s a fantastic achievement for Gary, he’s a good man and I have loads of time for him.

“As for the game itself, the first half was poor, possibly because both teams were tired after their midweek exertions.

“However, the goal gave us a little bit of life and after telling a few home truths at half time the boys responded well and we weren’t in too much danger in the second half.”

Goal just before half-time put Rothes in control

Rothes took the lead in the 40th minute when Thomson beat his man on the left before placing the ball wide of Graeme Williamson in the Academy goal from 10 yards.

The second goal came in the 56th minute when Thomson was on hand to bundle the ball over the line from a couple of yards after a scramble in the visitors’ six yard box.

Morrison made it 3-0 four minutes from time when he powered his way through the middle of the Wick defence to score from 12 yards.

Academy boss Manson was taken totally by surprise before the kick-off by the guard of honour from the teams.

He said: “I was a wee bit embarrassed to be honest as it was a brilliant gesture by a really nice club – a lovely touch which was totally unexpected.

“In the game I don’t think there was much between the two sides, and I certainly wasn’t expecting Rothes to sit back like they did.

“We just didn’t do enough with the ball although our cause wasn’t helped when Mark Macadie went off with an elbow injury.”