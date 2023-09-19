Michael Finnis says clean sheets are key for Rothes

Captain Michael Finnis wants another solid defensive display from Rothes as they look to make progress in the Scottish Cup.

The Speysiders take on Brechin City at Glebe Park in one of two all-Breedon Highland League ties in the first round this weekend.

Rothes kept their third clean sheet of the campaign on Saturday as they defeated Lossiemouth 1-0 – and skipper Finnis is looking for another shut-out.

The 33-year-old said: “In my time at Rothes a lot of the things we’ve done have been built on keeping clean sheets and winning games because of it.

“Against Lossiemouth, I didn’t feel like we were going to concede, so that was good and I’d be delighted if we could keep another against Brechin.

“It will be difficult because they’re a very good side with very good movement in the forward areas.

“But we’ll look to combat that and give them a game.”

Even for experienced campaigners like Finnis, being involved in the Scottish Cup still holds extra significance.

The former Clachnacuddin defender: “Scottish Cup day is probably the best day of the season. When you’re a kid you watch it on the TV and dream of playing in it.

“You want to try to go far and get that big draw against a big club.

“It’s probably typical of the way things have gone for us so far this season that we’ve drawn Brechin.

“But it’s a cup tie and we’ll go there and give it a go.”