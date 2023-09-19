Michael Finnis says clean sheets are key for Rothes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Highland League

Michael Finnis says clean sheets are key for Rothes

The Speysiders shut out Lossiemouth in the Highland League at the weekend and are looking to do the same in the Scottish Cup when they face Brechin City.

By Callum Law
Rothes captain Michael Finnis is looking forward to featuring in the Scottish Cup
Rothes captain Michael Finnis is looking forward to featuring in the Scottish Cup

Captain Michael Finnis wants another solid defensive display from Rothes as they look to make progress in the Scottish Cup.

The Speysiders take on Brechin City at Glebe Park in one of two all-Breedon Highland League ties in the first round this weekend.

Rothes kept their third clean sheet of the campaign on Saturday as they defeated Lossiemouth 1-0 – and skipper Finnis is looking for another shut-out.

The 33-year-old said: “In my time at Rothes a lot of the things we’ve done have been built on keeping clean sheets and winning games because of it.

“Against Lossiemouth, I didn’t feel like we were going to concede, so that was good and I’d be delighted if we could keep another against Brechin.

“It will be difficult because they’re a very good side with very good movement in the forward areas.

“But we’ll look to combat that and give them a game.”

Michael Finnis, second from left, has a shot during Rothes’ win against Lossiemouth.

Even for experienced campaigners like Finnis, being involved in the Scottish Cup still holds extra significance.

The former Clachnacuddin defender: “Scottish Cup day is probably the best day of the season. When you’re a kid you watch it on the TV and dream of playing in it.

“You want to try to go far and get that big draw against a big club.

“It’s probably typical of the way things have gone for us so far this season that we’ve drawn Brechin.

“But it’s a cup tie and we’ll go there and give it a go.”

More from Highland League

Rothes captain Michael Finnis is looking forward to featuring in the Scottish Cup
Brandon Hutcheson hopes for change in Lossiemouth's fortunes in Scottish Cup
Rothes captain Michael Finnis is looking forward to featuring in the Scottish Cup
Inverurie Locos part company with manager Andy Low
Rothes captain Michael Finnis is looking forward to featuring in the Scottish Cup
Watch: Highland League Weekly – Rothes v Lossiemouth; Banks o' Dee v Buckie Thistle…
Rothes captain Michael Finnis is looking forward to featuring in the Scottish Cup
Huntly hit Deveronvale for six; Brora Rangers run out narrow winners at Keith
Rothes captain Michael Finnis is looking forward to featuring in the Scottish Cup
Nairn County make it five wins on the spin; Turriff United go sixth with…
Rothes captain Michael Finnis is looking forward to featuring in the Scottish Cup
Formartine top Highland League with Clach win; Fraserburgh defeat Wick
Rothes captain Michael Finnis is looking forward to featuring in the Scottish Cup
Banks o' Dee inflict first defeat of the season on Buckie Thistle; Brechin City…
Rothes captain Michael Finnis is looking forward to featuring in the Scottish Cup
Ross Jack finds it a hard watch as Rothes beat Lossiemouth
Rothes captain Michael Finnis is looking forward to featuring in the Scottish Cup
Highland League: Rothes edge past Lossiemouth
Rothes captain Michael Finnis is looking forward to featuring in the Scottish Cup
Wick Academy look to tighten up for visit of Fraserburgh

Conversation