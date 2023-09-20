Turriff United’s Ewan Clark looks to hit Scottish Cup goal trail

Turriff United’s Ewan Clark is keen to make his mark in the Scottish Cup.

Turra start their cup campaign against Sauchie Juniors at the Haughs on Saturday.

It will be striker Clark’s second crack at the Scottish Cup and he’s hoping to break his goalscoring duck in the competition.

The 30-year-old has netted four goals already this term, while strike partner John Allan has bagged five.

Clark believes they have the makings of a potent partnership and said: “If I could score it would mean quite a lot as the Scottish Cup’s a big competition.

“Scoring and helping the team into the next round would be brilliant.

“Myself and John have started quite well, I’ve enjoyed playing up front with him and hopefully we can continue the way we’ve been going.

“I feel I’m better when I’ve got someone alongside me that I can link-up with.

“I think I’ve got that with John or with Neil Gauld which helps me.”

Turriff United’s Ewan Clark: ‘We’ve got to be happy’

Turriff have made a good start to the season, winning five of their eight Breedon Highland League fixtures.

Clark is optimistic they can continue their good form against Sauchie, who are 10th in the East of Scotland League Premier Division.

He added: “I think we’ve got to be happy with our start to the season, we’re sixth in the league at the moment.

“But it’s important we keep up the form we’ve shown for the rest of the season.

“It doesn’t get much bigger than the Scottish Cup and hopefully we can take our league form into this tie and get through to the next round.

“It’s good to have a home tie and hopefully we can make the most of it.”