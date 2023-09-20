Turriff United’s Ewan Clark looks to hit Scottish Cup goal trail

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Highland League

Turriff United’s Ewan Clark looks to hit Scottish Cup goal trail

The striker is aiming to net his first goal in the competition when the Haughs side face Sauchie Juniors.

By Callum Law
Ewan Clark in action for Turriff United
Ewan Clark is looking forward to Turriff United's Scottish Cup clash with Sauchie.

Turriff United’s Ewan Clark is keen to make his mark in the Scottish Cup.

Turra start their cup campaign against Sauchie Juniors at the Haughs on Saturday.

It will be striker Clark’s second crack at the Scottish Cup and he’s hoping to break his goalscoring duck in the competition.

The 30-year-old has netted four goals already this term, while strike partner John Allan has bagged five.

Clark believes they have the makings of a potent partnership and said: “If I could score it would mean quite a lot as the Scottish Cup’s a big competition.

“Scoring and helping the team into the next round would be brilliant.

“Myself and John have started quite well, I’ve enjoyed playing up front with him and hopefully we can continue the way we’ve been going.

“I feel I’m better when I’ve got someone alongside me that I can link-up with.

“I think I’ve got that with John or with Neil Gauld which helps me.”

Turriff United’s Ewan Clark: ‘We’ve got to be happy’

Turriff have made a good start to the season, winning five of their eight Breedon Highland League fixtures.

Clark is optimistic they can continue their good form against Sauchie, who are 10th in the East of Scotland League Premier Division.

He added: “I think we’ve got to be happy with our start to the season, we’re sixth in the league at the moment.

“But it’s important we keep up the form we’ve shown for the rest of the season.

“It doesn’t get much bigger than the Scottish Cup and hopefully we can take our league form into this tie and get through to the next round.

“It’s good to have a home tie and hopefully we can make the most of it.”

Watch: Highland League Weekly – Rothes v Lossiemouth; Banks o’ Dee v Buckie Thistle highlights

