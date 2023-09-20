Review: Rocky Horror Picture Show fans shed all inhibitions for 50th anniversary performance

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Review: Rocky Horror Picture Show fans shed all inhibitions for 50th anniversary performance

The excellent score, overall hilarity and all-round feel-good factor make it a must-see.

The Rocky Horror Picture Show is on at HM Theatre until Saturday. Image: supplied by Aberdeen Performing Arts.
By Rebecca Buchan

Hundreds of Rocky Horror Picture Show fans shed all their inhibitions last night as the 50th-anniversary show opened at HM Theatre.

Ricahrd O’Brein’s cult hit musical returned to the Granite City to rapturous applause.

While the stalls were not full to the brim, you wouldn’t have guessed it from the audience participation – as everyone was on top form.

Dozens of diehard fans filled the seats, and some even came decked in costumes of their favourite characters.

Haley Flaherty as Janet, Richard Meek as Brad, Suzie McAdam as Magenta, Kristian Lavercombe as Riff Raff, Darcy Finden as Columbia in the Rocky Horror Show.
I am a bit of a fangirl of the musical myself and have watched many a production tread the boards at HMT.

And last night was my second-ever opening night.

Rocky Horror Picture Show had Aberdeen audience doing the Time Warp again

Usually, I opt for a weekend ticket (I am going again on Friday night) because that’s when you get the best atmosphere.

And, if I am being honest, the last time I ventured over on the first night of the run it was a bit of a struggle.

There was no audience participation and not a single person on their feet for the Time Warp.

However, yesterday couldn’t have been further from that.

Motherland star Jackie Clune took to the stage as the narrator and had the audience in stitches from the get-go.

She was also every bit the match for those who had come to heckle with her quick wit and excellent knowledge of the local area and the script.

Jackie Clune
Jackie Clune stars as the narrator in the Rocky Horror show which opened in Aberdeen last night. Image: Supplied.

It could almost have been mistaken for an adult panto if you didn’t know any better.

I had taken my mum with me, which was to be her first time watching either the stage show or the movie.

And while she left having enjoyed it she did say she struggled a bit with the diction and found it difficult at times to keep up with the plot.

As a bit of a fan myself, this was something that passed over me, given I know most of the words by heart.

But as time went on, and the cast eased into the performance, she said things became clearer.

All in all, it’s one of these West End shows I find hard to beat. The excellent score, overall hilarity and all-round feel-good factor make it a must-see.

And if that’s not enough, there’s at least two occasions where you can get on your feet, take a jump to the left and do the Time Warp AGAIN.

Conversation