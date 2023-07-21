Highland League: Keith boss pleased with Michael Taylor and Liam Cheyne captures, while Forres Mechanics’ Graham Fraser takes ‘step away’ from football

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Highland League: Keith boss pleased with Michael Taylor and Liam Cheyne captures, while Forres Mechanics’ Graham Fraser takes ‘step away’ from football

Maroons gaffer Craig Ewen has landed experienced striker Taylor on a two-year deal, while left-back Cheyne has signed on for the next three seasons.

By Ryan Cryle
New Keith striker Michael Taylor heading the ball during his time with Sunnybank. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
Keith boss Craig Ewen is pleased to have addressed two areas he had pinpointed for improvement by signing centre-forward Michael Taylor and left-back Liam Cheyne.

The experienced Taylor has joined the Maroons from Aberdeen Junior outfit Sunnybank on a two-year deal, while Cheyne, who was 26 on Friday, has penned a three-year contract.

The Kynoch Park outfit finished 15th in the Highland League last term, scoring 38 times in their 34 league matches.

Ewen thinks “big unit” Taylor’s skill-set could help increase their threat in attack in the upcoming campaign, saying: “Michael is an older guy – 31 or 32 off the top of my head.

“He’s an experienced striker, who has had a few injury problems over the course of his career, but he played with Sunnybank and got them promoted (to the North Region Junior Premier League) last year, and his previous clubs were Cove Rangers, Turriff United, Culter, Banks o’ Dee, (and) Dyce.

“So he’d been a good player when he was younger, then got a bad knee injury and then came back with Sunnybank last year and had a good season.

“Michael’s signed for two years.

“He’s a big unit and will add a physical presence to our forward line.

“I don’t think he’ll be a natural goalscorer, poacher-type, but he’s certainly a guy who will bring other guys into the game with his link play. Hopefully that creates goals for other guys in the team.”

Left-back had been a position providing a headache to Keith, and the addition of Cheyne looks to have resolved the issue.

As well as defending, Ewen hopes his new signing will also be able to use his abilities to contribute in attack in the right moments during the new season.

Liam Cheyne, right, in action for Turriff United against Formartine United’s Julian Wade. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson.

He said: “With Liam Cheyne, we just felt we were short in the defensive areas, and then the opportunity came up to go and sign him.

“He’s got a really good left foot, good attitude and is the right age as well.

“He’s played a couple of times this week for us in friendlies and done really well.

“There were good combinations all the way through the team the other night, but Liam was getting forward into higher areas and putting crosses in.

“That was against Deveronside, and obviously Highland League opposition is stronger.

“I wouldn’t imagine against the top-six he’ll be getting forward too much.”

Ewen – who has also tied down Liam Duncan and Lewis Coull on new deals this week ahead of league kick-off next Saturday – feels Keith are going into the campaign with “a good pool of 20-ish” players.

However, the Maroons manager is still on the look-out for further additions, including in forward positions, if they will add quality to help Keith climb the table.

Knee problem sees Forres legend Fraser take step back

Meanwhile, Forres Mechanics legend Graham Fraser – who helped the Can-Cans win the Highland League in 2011/12 – has announced he will “step away” from football due to a persistent knee injury.

Fraser, 30, has played for Forres for 13 years, and was awarded a joint-testimonial with twin brother Lee last year.

Speaking in a statement on the Mechanics website, which did not completely shut the door on his return to the game in the future, Fraser said: “Due to an ongoing injury with my knee, personally I feel it’s the right time to take a step away from football.

Lee, left, and Graham Fraser, right, were awarded a joint-testimonial by Forres Mechanics last year. Image: Jasperimage.

“I’d like to take this opportunity to thank the players, staff and committee, both past and present. Finally the fans, for all the support over the last 13 years at the club.

“I’d like to wish everyone connected to Forres Mechanics FC all the very best for the upcoming season and future.”

Elsewhere in the Highland League, Lossiemouth have announced Ryan Stuart has signed a new deal to 2025, while Strathspey Thistle’s Daniel Whitehorn will remain with the club next term after signing a new one-year contract.

