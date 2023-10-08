Lift off for Lossiemouth as first win delights Frank McGettrick

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Highland League

Lift off for Lossiemouth as first win delights Frank McGettrick

The Coasters defeated Wick Academy 1-0 at Grant Park to earn their first victory of the season.

By Callum Law
Henry Jordan, right, celebrates scoring for Lossiemouth against Wick Academy. Pictures by Jasperimage
Henry Jordan, right, celebrates scoring for Lossiemouth against Wick Academy. Pictures by Jasperimage

Frank McGettrick was thrilled with Lossiemouth’s display as they recorded their first win and first clean sheet of the season.

The Coasters defeated Wick Academy 1-0 at Grant Park thanks to Henry Jordan’s first-half finish.

Having drawn two and lost nine in all competitions this term prior to Saturday’s game, manager McGettrick was pleased to pick up three points and a first shut-out of the season.

He said: “I’m really happy with the three points and I thought we deserved it.

“In the first half we kept the ball well and we had more creativity in the team.

“Henry scored a very good goal and he could have had a hat-trick with the chances he had.

“I’m happy with the three points and the clean sheet, which is so important, if we hadn’t kept the clean sheet we’d have dropped two points or lost all three.

Lossiemouth’s Ryan Stuart, left, beats Wick’s Ryan Campbell in a challenge

“The only thing would not be scoring more goals because a second goal would have taken the pressure off us.

“They started to come into it in the second half and we had to make a couple of changes due to knocks.

“When you miss the chances you keep thinking ‘something will happen.’

“But we held on and I hope this can kick us on.”

Jordan on the mark

Both sides created chances early on with Fraser Forbes heading wide and Jordan volleying Ryan Stuart’s pinpoint cross over from eight yards for Lossie.

For Wick, Gordon MacNab capitalised on James Leslie’s slip, but couldn’t hit the target from the left side of the area.

On eight minutes MacNab spun away from Lewis McAndrew to break through on goal, but goalkeeper Cameron Farquhar made a good save and also repelled Gary Pullen’s strike on the rebound.

In the 33rd minute the Coasters made the breakthrough when Jordan controlled a Michael Weir cross from the right, wriggled into space and fired a left-footed shot beyond Graeme Williamson from 14 yards.

Henry Jordan, number 22, scores for Lossiemouth against Wick.

Lossie were buoyed by their goal and in first half stoppage time should have made it 2-0. Jordan picked out McAndrew with a free-kick from the left, but he somehow headed wide from inside the six-yard box.

Early in the second period Ross Morrison broke through on goal, but was thwarted by Williamson.

At the other end Robert McLean headed wide from a Jack Halliday corner as Academy tried to create some pressure.

In the 81st minute Wick almost levelled when Ryan Campbell’s chip released MacNab, Farquhar raced from his line to smother, but MacNab kept the loose ball alive and crossed for Marc MacGregor, whose header was blocked.

Wick’s Jack Halliday, right, is tackled by Dean Stewart of Lossiemouth

Seconds later Lossie could have sealed the points when Morrison burst away from Owen Rendall on the left, but with Dean Stewart waiting in the middle, Morrison shot and it went past the far post.

In the dying embers Jordan twice broke through on the Scorries goal, but on both occasions his shots didn’t have the power required to beat Williamson.

Inconsistency frustrates Academy

When asked for his reflections on Wick’s display, player-manager Gary Manson said: “Rotten from start to finish, I’ve not got one good word to say about it.

“We had two chances the whole game, one good one and one sort of half chance.

“In the second half we got near the box, huffed and puffed and it was absolutely terrible.

“It’s been like this for a while, we’re so inconsistent. You don’t know what you’re going to get from one game to the next.

“It was terrible, I’ll need to look at it again, but it was painful to watch to be honest.”

Teams

Lossiemouth (4-2-3-1) – Farquhar 7, Weir 7, Leslie 7, McAndrew 7, O’Halloran 7; L Archibald 7, Kennedy 7 (Paterson 54); Morrison 7, Jordan 7, Stuart 7 (Mitchell 44), Forbes (Stewart 75) 7.
Subs not used – Hutcheson, R Archibald, Fraser, Niedwiedz, Kelly.
Wick Academy (4-4-2) – Williamson 7, Rendall 6, Harrold 6, McLean 7, Farquhar 6 (Aitkenhead 82); Macadie 6 (Halliday 54), Pullen 7, Coghill 6 (MacGregor 54), Campbell 6; Gunn 6, MacNab 6.
Subs not used – Manson, Farquhar, Aitkenhead, More.
Referee Billy Baxter – 5.
Man of the match – Henry Jordan.

Call offs

Elsewhere, Buckie Thistle v Brechin City and Rothes v Turriff United were postponed due to waterlogged pitches.

Brora Rangers v Keith in the semi-final of the GPH Builders Merchants Highland League Cup also fell foul of the torrential rain.

Meanwhile, the Cattachs have signed Ross County midfielder Adam Mackinnon on loan, the 20-year-old previously had a spell at Dudgeon Park in the 2021-22 season.

More from Highland League

Henry Jordan, right, celebrates scoring for Lossiemouth against Wick Academy. Pictures by Jasperimage
Watch free: Highland League Weekly preview - Will it be third time lucky for…
Henry Jordan, right, celebrates scoring for Lossiemouth against Wick Academy. Pictures by Jasperimage
Aberdeen coach Scott Anderson hopes Aberdeenshire Shield success can be valuable lesson for his…
Inverurie Locos' manager Jamie Watt
Jamie Watt hopes Inverurie Locos can keep building momentum after Aberdeenshire Shield win
Henry Jordan, right, celebrates scoring for Lossiemouth against Wick Academy. Pictures by Jasperimage
Banks o' Dee defeat Hermes 4-3 to book Aberdeenshire Shield quarter-final spot
Henry Jordan, right, celebrates scoring for Lossiemouth against Wick Academy. Pictures by Jasperimage
Honours even as Forres Mechanics come back to draw with Clachnacuddin in Highland League
Henry Jordan, right, celebrates scoring for Lossiemouth against Wick Academy. Pictures by Jasperimage
Aberdeen edge past holders Fraserburgh in Aberdeenshire Shield
Henry Jordan, right, celebrates scoring for Lossiemouth against Wick Academy. Pictures by Jasperimage
Rothes move into top-half with victory over Strathspey Thistle
Henry Jordan, right, celebrates scoring for Lossiemouth against Wick Academy. Pictures by Jasperimage
Inverurie Locos beat Dyce in Aberdeenshire Shield first round
Henry Jordan, right, celebrates scoring for Lossiemouth against Wick Academy. Pictures by Jasperimage
EXCLUSIVE: Dean Donaldson set to leave Turriff United for Inverurie Locos manager's role
Henry Jordan, right, celebrates scoring for Lossiemouth against Wick Academy. Pictures by Jasperimage
Ross Jack looks for ruthless streak from Rothes in Strathspey clash