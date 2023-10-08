Aberdeen amateur football team lose Scottish Cup tie 51-0 but move on ‘with heads held high’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen amateur football team lose Scottish Cup tie 51-0 but move on ‘with heads held high’

St Machar Thistle had only eight players for their fixture against AC Mill Inn Academy in the first round of the Scottish Amateur Cup.

By Danny Law
The St Machar Thistle players at a recent training session. Supplied by St Machar Thistle.
An Aberdeen amateur team has refused to be too downbeat despite losing 51-0 in the first round of the Scottish Amateur Cup.

St Machar Thistle had only eight players for their match against AC Mill Inn Academy and ended up on the wrong end of a very one-sided encounter in one of the few matches to beat the weather on Saturday.

It was the second Saturday in a row the sides had met with AC Mill Inn running out 19-0 winners in the league match between the teams a week before.

Cameron Ashwood, who is the St Machar Thistle’s manager and secretary, admitted it was a tough afternoon for his depleted side.

He said: “I think we broke the record for the highest scoreline in the competition by a good bit.

“We started with eight players but our captain was a makeshift goalkeeper and he was coming back from an ankle injury he suffered on matchday one.

“It was his first game back and he pulled up in the 50th minute so we just had to continue with seven.

“It felt as if they were scoring every 20 or 30 seconds.

“Straight from kick-off they had 10 players on the line getting ready to chase you down.

“There was no let-up.

“I saw a few posts saying that AC Mill Inn should also be embarrassed by that score and claiming they should have eased up with the scoring but I don’t think I agree.

“They were just doing their job and they were there to play football. If that was how they want to enjoy it then who are we to tell them not to?

“It was our second game in a row against them. The previous week was 10 v 11 and it finished 19-0 which is a bit better.”

St Machar Thistle posted an upbeat message on Facebook despite losing the match by more than 50 goals.

New players offering to help

Aberdeen University student Ashwood, who has managed the club since August, is unable to play due to a heart condition but revealed he has already had potential new recruits offering to join the team following the eye-catching scoreline.

He said: “I have actually had a few messages from people who saw the score and have offered to come to training on Tuesday.

“We don’t have time to be upset about the result.

“I am grafting away and determined to make this work.

“I love it to bits. The results do get to you as I’m now coach of the team that has suffered the highest defeat in Scottish football.

“I am only 20. I used to play amateur football but sadly I have a heart condition – the same thing that (former Bolton Wanderers midfielder) Fabrice Muamba has.

“I have had to stop playing and turn to coaching.

“It is a great group and I owe so much to them.”

St Machar Thistle manager Cameron Ashwood.   

Commitment can’t be faulted

A social media post on the St Machar Thistle Facebook page said AC Mill Inn “blew us away with a first class attacking performance” and wished their opponents the very best for their season and in the next round of the cup.

It added: “We keep moving on with our heads held high.”

Ashwood, who is originally from Glasgow, is studying psychology at Aberdeen University and hopes his degree can be beneficial as he looks to turn things around for the Saints.

He added: “I took a sports performance module this term to get a bit more out of the team.

“We have lost every game so far this season. We have played seven league games and we have a goal difference of minus 80.

“It has been tough but the boys are turning up knowing it is going to be a challenge.

“I told the players on Saturday morning that we only had eight players and said I understood if any of them wanted to drop out but they all turned up raring to go.

“The commitment can’t be faulted – they are unreal.

“We actually have about 30 players registered but I think a few have seen the results and decided it is not for them.

“We are trying to get people who are up for the challenge.”

Anyone interested in playing for St Machar Thistle can contact Cameron Ashwood on 07305 205201.

