Brechin City’s SPFL ambition unchanged despite Andy Kirk’s departure

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Highland League

Brechin City’s SPFL ambition unchanged despite Andy Kirk’s departure

The Breedon Highland League champions are looking for a new manager.

By Callum Law
To go with story by Ewan Smith. Brechin City chairman Kevin Mackie Picture shows; Brechin City chairman Kevin Mackie. Brechin. Supplied by Brechin City Date; Unknown
To go with story by Ewan Smith. Brechin City chairman Kevin Mackie Picture shows; Brechin City chairman Kevin Mackie. Brechin. Supplied by Brechin City Date; Unknown

Brechin City chairman Kevin Mackie says the task for their new manager will be to lead them back to the SPFL.

The Breedon Highland League champions are looking a new boss after Andy Kirk left to become assistant manager to Craig Levein – who was an advisor at Glebe Park – at St Johnstone.

Kirk’s assistant Stephen Simmons will take charge of Brechin’s league fixture on Saturday at home to Clachnacuddin with City inviting applications up until noon next Monday for the vacant position.

Whoever they appoint, Mackie is hoping the good work done by Kirk during his two-and-a-half years in charge of the Hedgemen can be continued.

He said: “We’ve learned a lot with Andy and he’s set up a lot of good things at the club, which we want to continue.

“We hope the transition will be fairly smooth. We’re going to take our time and we’re not in any hurry.

“We’ll evaluate the applicants and go from there – it’s been quite interesting some of the applications we’ve already had.

Craig Levein, left, with Brechin chairman Kevin Mackie.

“It’s a good position we feel. If you look back we’ve had Michael O’Neill and Andy Kirk here and I think that shows it’s a good club to progress from and a good place to make a mark as a manager.

“Our aim remains the same, which is to get back into the SPFL.”

With Kirk and Levein having the chance to return to Premiership level, Mackie felt Brechin couldn’t stand in their way.

He added: “With this opportunity, we couldn’t stand in their way.

“Craig has been around Scottish football for a long time, but he’s not old and he’s still got an awful lot to offer.

“For Andy, it’s a great opportunity as a coach, and personally, I’m delighted for both of them.”

More from Highland League

9 September 2023. Keith FC, Kynoch Park, Balloch Road, Keith,Aberdeenshire,AB55 5EN. This is from the Highland League Cup Game between - Keith FC v Buckie Thistle FC match. PICTURE CONTENT:- Buckie - Dale Wood CREDIT - JASPERIMAGE
Buckie Thistle's Dale Wood seeks final say in Aberdeenshire Shield
George Robesten in action for Nairn County. Image: Jasperimage.
George Robesten reflects on journey from rugby, to youth football in Shetland, to fringes…
The main highlights game in this week's Highland League Weekly is Clachancuddin v Rothes from Grant Street Park.
Watch: Highland League Weekly – Clach v Rothes, Nairn County v Turriff United and…
5 August 2022. Wick, Highlands, Scotland. This is from the Breedon Highland League Match between Wick Academy FC and Deveronvale FC. PICTURE CONTENT:- Deveronvale Horace Ormsby CREDIT - JASPERIMAGE
Deveronvale's Horace Ormsby transfer-listed
Brechin City boss Andy Kirk. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Highland League champions Brechin City confirm departure of manager Andy Kirk and club advisor…
Nairn County player Fraser Dingwall after scoring
Highland League: Wins for Nairn County and Wick Academy
Pictured is Brechin's Grady McGrath. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Grady McGrath nets stunner as Brechin City ease to victory against Deveronvale
Formartine United striker Julian Wade. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Formartine United edge Huntly; Brora Rangers hold out for victory against Forres
4 November 2023. Clachnacuddin FC,Wyvis Place,Grant Street Park,Inverness,IV3 8DR. This is from the Highland League Match between Clachnacuddin FC and Rothes FC PICTURE CONTENT:- Rothes Celebrate CREDIT - JASPERIMAGE
Ross Jack looks for further improvements after Rothes win at Clach
Brechin City boss Andy Kirk. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Brechin City manager Andy Kirk wanted by St Johnstone

Conversation