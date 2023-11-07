Brechin City’s SPFL ambition unchanged despite Andy Kirk’s departure

Brechin City chairman Kevin Mackie says the task for their new manager will be to lead them back to the SPFL.

The Breedon Highland League champions are looking a new boss after Andy Kirk left to become assistant manager to Craig Levein – who was an advisor at Glebe Park – at St Johnstone.

Kirk’s assistant Stephen Simmons will take charge of Brechin’s league fixture on Saturday at home to Clachnacuddin with City inviting applications up until noon next Monday for the vacant position.

Whoever they appoint, Mackie is hoping the good work done by Kirk during his two-and-a-half years in charge of the Hedgemen can be continued.

He said: “We’ve learned a lot with Andy and he’s set up a lot of good things at the club, which we want to continue.

“We hope the transition will be fairly smooth. We’re going to take our time and we’re not in any hurry.

“We’ll evaluate the applicants and go from there – it’s been quite interesting some of the applications we’ve already had.

“It’s a good position we feel. If you look back we’ve had Michael O’Neill and Andy Kirk here and I think that shows it’s a good club to progress from and a good place to make a mark as a manager.

“Our aim remains the same, which is to get back into the SPFL.”

With Kirk and Levein having the chance to return to Premiership level, Mackie felt Brechin couldn’t stand in their way.

He added: “With this opportunity, we couldn’t stand in their way.

“Craig has been around Scottish football for a long time, but he’s not old and he’s still got an awful lot to offer.

“For Andy, it’s a great opportunity as a coach, and personally, I’m delighted for both of them.”