Aberdeen to begin talks with goalkeeper Kelle Roos on a new deal, confirms boss Barry Robson

Boss Barry Robson expects other clubs to be interested in the Dutchman who is out of contract at the end of the season.

By Sean Wallace
Aberdeen's Kelle Roos during the 4-2 Premiership defeat of Motherwell. Image: SNS
Aberdeen boss Barry Robson has revealed the club are set to open contract talks with Kelle Roos in a bid to secure the keeper on a new deal.

Dutch stopper Roos’ current contract expires at the end of the campaign.

Robson rates the 31-year-old as a “top goalkeeper” and revealed he has already told Roos he wants him to extend his stay at Pittodrie.

However Robson fears Aberdeen could face competition from other clubs to secure the keeper.

The Reds gaffer has vowed the club will “do all we can” to keep Roos at Pittodrie beyond next summer.

Former Derby County shot-stopper Roos will be free to speak to any interested clubs from the start of the January transfer window.

Roos is set to start against PAOK in an all-or-nothing Europa Conference League Group G clash in Thessaloniki on Thursday.

Aberdeen must defeat the Group G leaders at the Toumba Stadium to keep alive slim hopes of progressing from the groups.

Aberdeen boss Barry Robson with keeper Kelle Roos.
Robson said: “Kelle is out of contract at the end of the season.

“I have spoken to Kelle about it and he knows what I think of him and that I love him as a goalkeeper.

“It is something we will be talking to him about.”

Aberdeen keeper Kelle Roos during the 3-2 Europa Conference League loss to PAOK.
Aberdeen boss Barry Robson hails Kelle Roos as ‘top goalkeeper’

Robson has already moved this season to tie down American midfielder Dante Polvara on a new long-term contract.

Polvara, 23, scored memorable Europa Conference League group stage goals against PAOK (3-2 loss) and Eintracht Frankfurt (2-1 loss).

In September, Polvara signed a new contract tying him to the Dons until summer 2026.

Robson also recently revealed he aims to sign on-loan Danish centre-back Stefan Gartenmann on a permanent contract.

Gartenmann is currently on a season long loan from FC Midtjylland.

The 26-year-old is contracted to the Danish top flight club until summer 2025.

Stefan Gartenmann in action against PAOK at Pittodrie.
Aberdeen are also in ongoing negotiations with midfielder Connor Barron regarding a new contract.

A deal was offered last year but no resolution was reached.

The Dons recently re-opened talks with Barron who is out of contract at the end of the season.

Robson overhauled his squad with 13 new signings during the summer transfer window.

And he recently confirmed he will not undergo such a substantial rebuild again.

In building for long term success and stability, Roos is the latest player Robson wants to tie long term to the club.

Roos signed for Aberdeen last summer following the expiration of his contract with Derby County.

Keeper Roos has made 56 appearances for the Dons and played a key role in finishing third in the Premiership last season to secure European qualification.

Robson said: “Kelle is a top goalkeeper.

“He is a terrific lad and has done really well for us.”

Aberdeen keeper Kelle Roos at Eintracht Frankfurt's Deutsche Bank Park.
‘I think he might have suitors’

Last season Roos was second in the Premiership clean sheet table with 13 shut-outs in 31 matches, behind Celtic’s Joe Hart.

Former England and Manchester City keeper Hart registered 16 shut-outs in 37 league games.

Roos also had the second highest number of saves in the Scottish top flight last season with 105 in 31 matches.

Only Ross Laidlaw of Ross County, who survived a relegation play-off, had more – with 125 saves in 38 games.

Robson fears other clubs could move for Roos but insists the Dons will do all they can to tie up the keeper on a new extended contract.

Aberdeen's Kelle Roos applauds the fans during the Europa Conference League clash with HJK Helsinki.
He said: “I think he might have suitors and that might be a problem as well.

“But we will do all we can to keep Kelle at the club.”

Kelle Roos left exposed for PAOK’s goals

Roos has been an ever present this season and looked on course to deliver a first Euro clean sheet when the Dons were 2-0 up against PAOK.

However a late collapse saw the Reds blow that two goal advantage against the Greek Super League club to lose.

Roos was not at fault for any of the goals against the Greek Super League side as he was left exposed by defensive mistakes.

Richard Jensen slipped in the build up to the opener and a poor Jonny Hayes header led to PAOK’s second.

Centre-back Slobodan Rubezic conceded a penalty deep into injury-time which was converted.

Now Aberdeen will go against Group G leaders PAOK in the intimidating atmosphere of the Toumba Stadium.

Robson has called on the Dons to have full concentration and cut out mistakes.

PAOK's Stefan Schwan celebrates after scoring to make it 3-2 against Aberdeen.
He said: “You need to change your mindset and change tactically in Europe.

“I did it as a player and it took me time.

“You get used to it.

“You need to have the mentality of not making mistakes.

“If you look at the PAOK game it was individual errors from different players.

“That is what cost us.

“We have to have the mindset so you concentrate and don’t make mistakes when you are fatigued.

“You have to find a way to get results and wins.

“If you do all the basics well then you have a good chance to win the game.”

Conversation