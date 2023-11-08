Scott Anderson delighted as Aberdeen secure spot in Aberdeenshire Shield final

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Scott Anderson delighted as Aberdeen secure spot in Aberdeenshire Shield final

A youthful Dons side defeated Buckie Thistle 5-3 in the semi-final of the competition.

By Callum Law
The Aberdeen players celebrate after scoring against Buckie Thistle in the Aberdeenshire Shield semi-final. Pictures by Kenny Elrick/DCT Media
Scott Anderson is thrilled Aberdeen will have the chance to win the Morrison Motors (Turriff) Aberdeenshire Shield for the first time.

Anderson’s young Dons defeated Breedon Highland League side Buckie Thistle 5-3 in the semi-final at Peterhead’s Balmoor Stadium to set-up a final against either Huntly or Banks o’ Dee.

Aberdeen have never won the Aberdeenshire Shield, which was first staged in season 1990-91, with their only previous final appearance being a loss to Turriff United in 2011.

Development coach Anderson said: “That (winning the Shield for the first time) is something for the players and I’ll let them know about that.

“The final provides another learning opportunity for them in terms of dealing with the pressure that will be on them.

“It’s all a step in their learning process, we want to win these games, it’s a young group we’ve got but we look forward to it.”

Buckie’s Jack Murray, left, scores an own goal which was Aberdeen’s fourth

Reflecting on the win against Buckie, he added: “There were a lot of goals and we’re pleased with the character and the mettle they showed in the second half to see the game out.

“When Buckie got their (second) goal we could sink, but we showed character and managed to see it out.”

Goal flurry

Buckie took the lead in the 10th minute when Darryl McHardy found Josh Peters, who side-stepped a challenge before finishing from 14 yards.

Four minutes later it was level as Aaron Reid released strike partner Alfie Bavidge on the right side of the box and he made no mistake.

Peters then rattled the right post with a strike from a tight angle and also sent a six-yard header over as the Jags pressed.

But on 37 minutes the Dons led when Adam Emslie weaved in off the right flank and finished from the edge of the area.

Three minutes later the Reds netted a third when Dylan Lobban’s free-kick from 20 yards took a deflection off the Thistle wall and nestled in the top right corner.

Max Barry scores late on for Buckie against Aberdeen in the Aberdeenshire Shield

After an hour Buckie hit back with Jack Murray hammering a shot from 25 yards into the right corner.

On 69 minutes Aberdeen’s two-goal cushion was restored when they played the ball into the box following a drop ball and Murray – under pressure from Reid – diverted it into his own net as goalkeeper Stuart Knight came off his line trying to gather.

In the 83rd minute the Dons sealed victory as Alfie Stewart played in Bavidge to notch his second.

Three minutes into stoppage time Max Barry finished from eight yards for the Jags’ third.

Thistle frustration

Buckie’s quest to win a first trophy since 2017 continues, assistant manager Lewis MacKinnon took the team with boss Graeme Stewart abroad due to work commitments.

MacKinnon said: “I’m very disappointed with the outcome, it’s another chance missed to potentially pick up silverware.

“I can’t fault the boys’ effort and work-rate, it excellent, they ran to the death, but we weren’t clinical in either box.

“We scored three goals and got beat, the defending was crazy – that’s the only description for it.”

