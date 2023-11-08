Huntly and Banks o’ Dee look to secure shot at Aberdeenshire Shield glory

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Huntly and Banks o’ Dee look to secure shot at Aberdeenshire Shield glory

The Black and Golds face Dee at Christie Park for a place in the final of the competition.

By Callum Law
Huntly's Ross Still, right, and Michael Philipson of Banks o' Dee want to reach the Aberdeenshire Shield final.
Huntly's Ross Still, right, and Michael Philipson of Banks o' Dee want to reach the Aberdeenshire Shield final.

Having tasted success before Michael Philipson is eager for Banks o’ Dee to earn another shot at Morrison Motors (Turriff) Aberdeenshire Shield glory.

The Aberdeen side face Huntly at Christie Park tonight in the semi-final of the competition.

Dee lifted the Shield for the first time in season 2021-22 after defeating the Black and Golds on penalties in the final.

Midfielder Philipson is keen to get back to the final and the 25-year-old said: “It’s a huge game for us.

“It’s a trophy we’ve enjoyed over the last few years.

“We’d like to try to win more silverware but it’s obviously one game at a time.

“It took us a while to get to the stage of competing for these trophies and then winning them.

“Now that we’re in that position we’d like to add more, but Huntly are in really good form.

“It will be a really good tie I think, they were very hard to play against last season and I’m sure they’ll be the same this time.”

Ross Still in action for Huntly

Meanwhile, Huntly’s Ross Still is also determined to reach the Shield showpiece.

To do so, the midfielder – who has been deputising in defence in recent weeks – believes the Strathbogie side need to sharpen up in the final third.

Huntly are the Breedon Highland League’s top scorers this term.

But at the weekend they drew a blank against Formartine United and a week earlier missed opportunities also cost them in the Scottish Cup loss to Forfar Athletic.

Still, 28, added: “Against Formartine we created three or four good opportunities early on and it didn’t happen.

“We also created some good chances against Forfar, but we’re the top scorers in the league this season which shows what we’re capable of.

“It’s just been the last couple of games we haven’t quite been doing it.

“But hopefully we can get back among the goals, with it being a semi-final it would be a good time to do it.”

Strathbogie side out to end silverware wait

It’s been 16 years since Huntly won a trophy, when they claimed the SFA North Region Challenge Cup in October 2007.

Still, who is in his second spell at Christie Park, would love to move a step closer to ending that wait.

He said: “It would be great to get the club into a final and try to win a trophy, it’s been a long time for Huntly.

“We want to try to make the most of this opportunity, Banks o’ Dee are a really strong side.

Michael Philipson, left, in action for Banks o’ Dee

“But so far this season we’ve competed and played well against the bigger teams and hopefully we can do so again.”

Philipson is confident Dee can cause problems this evening and takes heart from Friday’s 2-0 league victory against Fraserburgh.

He added: “We know the quality we have within our squad so it’s just about giving ourselves opportunities and if we do we feel we’ll score goals.

“Against Fraserburgh we managed to take the game to them in the first half.

“Then second half we played in the right areas and managed to see it out.”

Watch: Highland League Weekly – Clach v Rothes, Nairn County v Turriff United and Banks o’ Dee v Fraserburgh highlights


