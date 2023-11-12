Turriff United boss Warren Cummings celebrates his first win while Lossie make it three wins in a row

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Highland League

Turriff United boss Warren Cummings celebrates his first win while Lossie make it three wins in a row

United's second half fightback secures the points against Rothes as the Coasters edge out a rusty Keith.

By Reporter
Jack McKenzie made it 3-1 to Turriff in stoppage time.
Jack McKenzie made it 3-1 to Turriff in stoppage time.

A stirring second half display saw Turriff United come from behind to beat Rothes at the Haughs 3-1.

New Turriff boss Warren Cummings was delighted with the spirit shown by his side as he celebrated his first victory since replacing Dean Donaldson as manager.

Cummings said: “Obviously the most important thing was the three points but just as important for me was the performance.

“We expected that we would dominate possession and we did, but Rothes are a very stubborn team in the way they approach games, and it was doubly difficult when they went 1-0 up.

“The message at half-time was to continue what you are doing, but be better at it and we were little bit cleverer with the ball in the second half.”

Turriff fight back from half-time deficit to take the points

Ewan Clark in action for Turriff United
Turriff United forward Ewan Clark scored his side’s equaliser. 

Rothes opened the scoring on the half hour mark when Aidan Wilson’s low cross from the right was prodded home from six yards by Fraser Robertson.

Turriff drew level in the 49th minute when Ewan Clark turned an effort which was going wide of the target past Rothes goalkeeper Sean McCarthy from six yards.

Five minutes later United went in front when Callan Gray set up Jack McKenzie after some slack Speysiders’ defending and he gave McCarthy no chance from six yards out.

With eight minutes to go Rothes skipper Michael Finnis was shown a second yellow card by referee Owen Lawrence for dissent.

Turriff made the most of their extra man advantage and in the final minute United substitute John Allan outpaced McDade and hammered the ball home from 12 yards.

Rothes boss Ross Jack felt aggrieved about Turriff’s equaliser at the start of the second half.

He said: “There was no doubt in my mind that it was a hand ball and he put it in with his arm.

“The referee said it had come off the player’s stomach and then his thigh which I find hard to believe.

“But we didn’t deserve anything in the second half.

“They came out hungrier, better, they put us under severe pressure and we just collapsed which was very poor.”

Lossie on the move after third win in a row

Ryan Stuart grabbed the only goal of the game for Lossiemouth. Image: Jasperimage

Lossiemouth made it three wins in a row as they edged out Keith at Grant Park.

Ryan Stuart scored the only goal of the game at Grant Park against a Maroons side which finished the game with 10 men following Liam Duncan’s dismissal.

Lossie boss Frank McGettrick was pleased with the outcome.

He said: “I’m happy with the three points, and three wins on the trot with three clean sheets.

“I thought we had the best of the first half, but Keith had the better of the second half.

“We could have been three or four up at half-time, but we made it hard for ourselves with the chances we missed.

“Credit though to Keith, they kept going in the second half and could easily have got a draw.

“Every point is precious for us, as there are no easy games in this League.”

‘No excuses for three-week layoff’

Keith boss Craig Ewen. Image: DC Thomson.

The only goal of the game came in the 28th minute when Ryan Stuart curled a shot from out on the left which took a slight deflection to beat Maroons goalkeeper Craig Reid.

Mikey Taylor clipped the post for Keith as they chased an equaliser but Maroons, playing their first game in three weeks, were reduced to 10-men five minutes from time when substitute Liam Duncan was sent-off for a second bookable offence.

Keith manager Craig Ewen said: “I make no excuses for having a three week layoff.

“I don’t think we played great. Lossie were half decent in the first half and deserved to be winning at half-time, but at the same time we’ve had a reasonable chance that hit the post and a goalbound header at the back post that hit our own player.

“It was one of those games where our quality going forward wasn’t good enough and we didn’t have the composure and guile to score.

“It was an arm wrestle which we lost.”

 

More from Highland League

Jack McKenzie made it 3-1 to Turriff in stoppage time.
Highland League results: Formartine stay top after draw with Brora
Jack McKenzie made it 3-1 to Turriff in stoppage time.
Captain Fraser Dingwall looks to fulfil Nairn County trophy dream in North of Scotland…
Jack McKenzie made it 3-1 to Turriff in stoppage time.
Julian Wade wants to keep Formartine United at Highland League summit as Brora Rangers…
Jack McKenzie made it 3-1 to Turriff in stoppage time.
Nairn County boss Steven Mackay eyes 'phenomenal' North of Scotland Cup triumph
Jack McKenzie made it 3-1 to Turriff in stoppage time.
Watch FREE: Highland League Weekly preview - North of Scotland Cup final takes centre…
Jack McKenzie made it 3-1 to Turriff in stoppage time.
Paul Lawson salutes Banks o' Dee's Daniel Hoban after Aberdeenshire Shield shoot-out heroics against…
Jack McKenzie made it 3-1 to Turriff in stoppage time.
Banks o' Dee beat Huntly on penalties to reach Aberdeenshire Shield final
Nairn County's Aaron Nicolson in action
Aaron Nicolson eyes cup final goal after opening Nairn County account
Jack McKenzie made it 3-1 to Turriff in stoppage time.
Huntly and Banks o' Dee look to secure shot at Aberdeenshire Shield glory
Jack McKenzie made it 3-1 to Turriff in stoppage time.
Scott Anderson delighted as Aberdeen secure spot in Aberdeenshire Shield final

Conversation