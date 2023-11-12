Joe McKee’s late free kick seals dramatic victory for Peterhead against Stranraer

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Peterhead FC

Joe McKee’s late free kick seals dramatic victory for Peterhead against Stranraer

The midfielder's 89th-minute strike helped the Blue Toon extend their winning sequence to six games.

Peterhead's Joe McKee celebrates his winning goal against Stranraer. Image: Duncan Brown.
Peterhead's Joe McKee celebrates his winning goal against Stranraer. Image: Duncan Brown.

Peterhead midfielder Joe McKee’s decision to put himself up for free-kick duty paid off as his stunning strike saw off Stranraer and stretched the Blue Toon’s winning run to six matches in League Two.

With time running out, McKee sent his 25 yard effort over the wall and into the corner of the net to settle a five-goal thriller at Balmoor.

Regular dead-ball taker Rory McAllister, who started the scoring in the first half, did not get the opportunity to potentially become the match-winner after McKee took full responsibility.

McKee said: “I asked the referee how long left there was to go and he said it was the 89th minute so I am just happy to put the free-kick in and win us the game.

“It has been a while since I have scored one of those but it is something I know I could probably do more.

“I try and keep my corners and wide free-kicks to a high standard but you don’t normally get too many from shooting range.

“Rory had one about 10 minutes earlier and as I grabbed the ball, he asked if he could take it and I let him.

“He fancied it and there is nothing worse than when someone is in your ear so I let him take it but then when we got the next one I said, ‘Listen, I am taking this’ so I am just happy that it went in.”

Peterhead twice let slip a lead in the match, yet they found a way to grind out another three points to stay top of the table.

McKee added:  “If we reflect on the game, I don’t think we are too happy with our performance.

“It was just one of those games where it was not going to be pretty football. It was just trying to find a way to win.”

Peterhead’s Joe McKee celebrates his goals with Kieran Shanks, Jordon Brown and Scott Ross. Image: Duncan Brown. 

McAllister started the scoring in the 14th minute with a neat finish from just inside the penalty area but former Blue Toon forward Ben Armour replied from close range 10 minutes later.

The hosts regained the lead with a Scott Ross header, which flicked off Kieran Shanks, following McKee’s 33rd minute corner.

Back came Stranraer again in the 68th minute, Caleb Goldie putting the ball into his own net after Peterhead failed to clear a corner.

However, as the clock ticked down, McKee provided the moment of the match after winning and ultimately converting the free-kick.

Peterhead co-manager Jordon Brown looks on in his side’s meeting with Stranraer. Image: Duncan Brown. 

Stranraer defender Scott Robertson saw red after the final whistle by picking up a second yellow card for dissent.

Peterhead joint player-manager Jordon Brown hailed his team for battling until the end to extend their winning streak and stay at the summit.

Brown, whose men face Stenhousemuir at Ochilview on Tuesday, said: “It is just brilliant.

“We cannot sing the praises of the whole group enough. They are so together.

“On Wednesday, we only had 13 players training and we came into this game with a couple carrying knocks.

“We are also missing arguably two of the best players in the league in Hamish Ritchie and Andy McCarthy and we are still managing to grind these results out.

“The whole group is contributing so it is great and we need to regroup now and go again on Tuesday.”

