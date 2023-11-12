Forres hold Banks o’ Dee while Buckie move up to third after win at Locos

Forres Mechanics and Banks o’Dee shared the spoils in a four-goal thriller at Mosset Park.

The Aberdeen side twice took the lead, but were pegged back on both occasions by their hosts in a back and forth encounter.

Can-Cans manager Steven MacDonald said: “I’m delighted with how the boys reacted to going behind twice against a really good side.

“I’m really pleased to get a point in the end, especially coming from behind.”

Can-Cans hit back twice to earn a point

Dee opened the scoring in the 34th minute when Lachie Macleod controlled a ball into the box and squared for Garry Wood to knock in from six yards.

The Cans were level within six minutes.

A free-kick into the box was headed across goal by Lee Fraser before Ethan Cairns’ shot on the turn just crept over the line despite the best efforts of visiting goalkeeper Daniel Hoban.

Three minutes after the break and Banks O’ Dee were ahead again.

A ball into the box was flicked on by Kane Winton and Macleod was on hand to score from close range.

Forres fought back again and grabbed their equaliser 10 minutes from time.

A ball through from Calum Frame saw Tom Brady spring the offside trap – although that was hotly disputed by Banks o’ Dee – before prodding into the corner.

The away side had two big chances to steal it at the end but Max Alexander hit the foot of the post after great work from Dayshonne Golding, before Lee Herbert turned a late shot wide.

Dee aggrieved at the goals conceded

Dee co-manager Paul Lawson said: “We don’t think it’s a free-kick for the first goal, but we still have to defend it.

“The second goal we felt it was offside. A lot of people that were in the stand said the same.

“But we created enough chances to win the game so it was disappointing.”

Jags move up to third with victory at Locos

Buckie Thistle are up to third place in the table following their 2-0 win at Inverurie Locos.

Returning Jags boss Graeme Stewart was thrilled to take the points on a weekend when champions Brechin City were the only other leading side to take maximum points.

Stewart said: “I missed our midweek Aberdeenshire Shield semi-final defeat to Aberdeen due to work commitments in America.

“But I had watched the highlights and we talked about some of the defensive aspects before this game.

“In the first half we made a couple of mistakes but Locos didn’t really trouble us.

“I’m delighted to come away from Harlaw Park having scored two goals and kept a clean sheet because Locos are improving.

“Dean Donaldson will put a stamp on things and I’m sure they will take points off top teams.”

A goal in each half secured the points for the visitors

The Red and Blacks had the experienced Paul Coutts in a back three due to Mark Souter missing out due to illness.

Locos started with promise with Logan Johnstone and captain Greg Mitchell going close in quick succession.

However a defensive misunderstanding midway through the half led to a diagonal ball landing perfectly in the path of Buckie’s Scott Adams who despatched past Zach Ellis into the corner.

The second half saw the Jags create more chances but Ellis excelled with saves from Adams, Jack McIvor, Darryl McHardy and substitute Lyall Keir.

However in 66 minutes McHardy scored the second when he headed home a McIvor corner at close range.

Locos boss frustrated with the officiating

Locos were denied a penalty in the final minute for what they felt was a clear foul on Cole Anderson fouled and it was one of many refereeing decisions which frustrated Locos boss Donaldson.

He said: “Winning or losing is not important, it’s all about getting honesty from your players which we got.

“But we look for the same from officials.

“The refereeing was questionable at times and it made me scratch my head at some of the decisions made.

“I thought it was a good game, our players worked hard throughout, but we lack a natural goalscorer and it’s something we need to address.”