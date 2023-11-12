Forres hold Banks o’ Dee while Buckie move up to third after win at Locos

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Forres hold Banks o’ Dee while Buckie move up to third after win at Locos

Can-Cans come from behind twice to take a point at Mosset Park while Buckie get back to winning ways after midweek Aberdeenshire Shield exit.

By Reporter
Lachie MacLeod scored Dee's second goal at Mosset Park. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Forres Mechanics and Banks o’Dee shared the spoils in a four-goal thriller at Mosset Park.

The Aberdeen side twice took the lead, but were pegged back on both occasions by their hosts in a back and forth encounter.

Can-Cans manager Steven MacDonald said: “I’m delighted with how the boys reacted to going behind twice against a really good side.

“I’m really pleased to get a point in the end, especially coming from behind.”

Can-Cans hit back twice to earn a point

Forres’ Ethan Cairns (second right) equalised against Banks o’Dee. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.

Dee opened the scoring in the 34th minute when Lachie Macleod controlled a ball into the box and squared for Garry Wood to knock in from six yards.

The Cans were level within six minutes.

A free-kick into the box was headed across goal by Lee Fraser before Ethan Cairns’ shot on the turn just crept over the line despite the best efforts of visiting goalkeeper Daniel Hoban.

Three minutes after the break and Banks O’ Dee were ahead again.

A ball into the box was flicked on by Kane Winton and Macleod was on hand to score from close range.

Forres fought back again and grabbed their equaliser 10 minutes from time.

A ball through from Calum Frame saw Tom Brady spring the offside trap – although that was hotly disputed by Banks o’ Dee – before prodding into the corner.

The away side had two big chances to steal it at the end but Max Alexander hit the foot of the post after great work from Dayshonne Golding, before Lee Herbert turned a late shot wide.

Dee aggrieved at the goals conceded

Dee co-manager Paul Lawson said: “We don’t think it’s a free-kick for the first goal, but we still have to defend it.

“The second goal we felt it was offside. A lot of people that were in the stand said the same.

“But we created enough chances to win the game so it was disappointing.”

Jags move up to third with victory at Locos

Buckie Thistle are up to third place in the table following their 2-0 win at Inverurie Locos.

Returning Jags boss Graeme Stewart was thrilled to take the points on a weekend when champions Brechin City were the only other leading side to take maximum points.

Stewart said: “I missed our midweek Aberdeenshire Shield semi-final defeat to Aberdeen due to work commitments in America.

“But I had watched the highlights and we talked about some of the defensive aspects before this game.

“In the first half we made a couple of mistakes but Locos didn’t really trouble us.

“I’m delighted to come away from Harlaw Park having scored two goals and kept a clean sheet because Locos are improving.

“Dean Donaldson will put a stamp on things and I’m sure they will take points off top teams.”

A goal in each half secured the points for the visitors

Scott Adams got the opening goal for Buckie Thistle. Image: DC Thomson

The Red and Blacks had the experienced Paul Coutts in a back three due to Mark Souter missing out due to illness.

Locos started with promise with Logan Johnstone and captain Greg Mitchell going close in quick succession.

However a defensive misunderstanding midway through the half led to a diagonal ball landing perfectly in the path of Buckie’s Scott Adams who despatched past Zach Ellis into the corner.

The second half saw the Jags create more chances but Ellis excelled with saves from Adams, Jack McIvor, Darryl McHardy and substitute Lyall Keir.

However in 66 minutes McHardy scored the second when he headed home a McIvor corner at close range.

Locos boss frustrated with the officiating

Locos boss Dean Donaldson. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Locos were denied a penalty in the final minute for what they felt was a clear foul on Cole Anderson fouled and it was one of many refereeing decisions which frustrated Locos boss Donaldson.

He said: “Winning or losing is not important, it’s all about getting honesty from your players which we got.

“But we look for the same from officials.

“The refereeing was questionable at times and it made me scratch my head at some of the decisions made.

“I thought it was a good game, our players worked hard throughout, but we lack a natural goalscorer and it’s something we need to address.”

