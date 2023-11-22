Formartine’s Stuart Smith daring to dream in Scottish Cup ahead of meeting with Falkirk

Stuart Smith wants Formartine United to do themselves proud on the national stage in the Scottish Cup.

The Breedon Highland League side face Falkirk at the Falkirk Stadium in Saturday’s third round draw.

With the full-time Bairns yet to lose in League One this season United will start as underdogs.

But the Pitmedden outfit’s longest-serving player and record appearance-maker is relishing the challenge.

Smith, 34, who has played more than 400 Formartine games, said: “You always dream in the Scottish Cup.

“Brora beat Hearts a couple of years ago which shows what can be done.

“There’s not a massive amount of pressure on us to get a result and not a lot of people who will be expecting us to get a result.

“But as a group of players there’s pressure on us to put on a performance and see how far that takes us.

“You always want to show the club in a good light and the league in a good light by doing as well as you can.

“Once our game is done I’ll be looking at the other scores and hoping Buckie and Brora have managed to go through.

“Hopefully we can put in a good performance on Saturday and see where that takes us and I hope the other sides do the same, it would be good to see some Highland League involvement in the fourth round.”

Another day to remember

Since joining Formartine in 2011 Smith has faced the likes of Motherwell, Partick Thistle, Clyde, Forfar Athletic, Annan Athletic and Stenhousemuir.

The defender is determined to enjoy another tie against SPFL opposition.

He added: “There’s always excitement in the Scottish Cup, but this is a particularly big tie for us.

“Falkirk reached the semi-finals of the cup last season and had a really good run which shows what they’re capable of.

“The older you get the more you realise it’s a privilege to be able to play in the Scottish Cup and we’re lucky to be in the third round playing good opposition.

“Games like these don’t come around very often so you need to enjoy the experience as much as possible.

“But that only comes from giving a good account of yourselves, you can’t enjoy the day if you don’t do that.”