Formartine’s Stuart Smith daring to dream in Scottish Cup ahead of meeting with Falkirk

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Highland League

Formartine’s Stuart Smith daring to dream in Scottish Cup ahead of meeting with Falkirk

The Pitmedden outfit take on the side that sits top of League One this weekend.

By Callum Law
CR0038481 Formartine plus a player Stuart Smith ahead of the Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup final Picture by Kenny Elrick 28/09/2022
CR0038481 Formartine plus a player Stuart Smith ahead of the Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup final Picture by Kenny Elrick 28/09/2022

Stuart Smith wants Formartine United to do themselves proud on the national stage in the Scottish Cup.

The Breedon Highland League side face Falkirk at the Falkirk Stadium in Saturday’s third round draw.

With the full-time Bairns yet to lose in League One this season United will start as underdogs.

But the Pitmedden outfit’s longest-serving player and record appearance-maker is relishing the challenge.

Smith, 34, who has played more than 400 Formartine games, said: “You always dream in the Scottish Cup.

“Brora beat Hearts a couple of years ago which shows what can be done.

“There’s not a massive amount of pressure on us to get a result and not a lot of people who will be expecting us to get a result.

Stuart Smith, right, in action for Formartine

“But as a group of players there’s pressure on us to put on a performance and see how far that takes us.

“You always want to show the club in a good light and the league in a good light by doing as well as you can.

“Once our game is done I’ll be looking at the other scores and hoping Buckie and Brora have managed to go through.

“Hopefully we can put in a good performance on Saturday and see where that takes us and I hope the other sides do the same, it would be good to see some Highland League involvement in the fourth round.”

Another day to remember

Since joining Formartine in 2011 Smith has faced the likes of Motherwell, Partick Thistle, Clyde, Forfar Athletic, Annan Athletic and Stenhousemuir.

The defender is determined to enjoy another tie against SPFL opposition.

He added: “There’s always excitement in the Scottish Cup, but this is a particularly big tie for us.

“Falkirk reached the semi-finals of the cup last season and had a really good run which shows what they’re capable of.

“The older you get the more you realise it’s a privilege to be able to play in the Scottish Cup and we’re lucky to be in the third round playing good opposition.

“Games like these don’t come around very often so you need to enjoy the experience as much as possible.

“But that only comes from giving a good account of yourselves, you can’t enjoy the day if you don’t do that.”

More from Highland League

12 November 2023. Clachnacuddin FC,Wyvis Place,Grant Street Park,Inverness,IV3 8DR. This is from the North of Scotland Cup Final between Nairn County FC and Ross County FC. PICTURE CONTENT:- Nairn Steven McKay CREDIT - JASPERIMAGE
Steven Mackay focuses on Nairn County amid Elgin City link
30 March 2022. Mosset Park, Lea Road, Forres, Moray, Scotland. This is from the Breedon Highland League Football Match between Forres Mechanics FC and Buckie Thistle FC. PICTURE CONTENT - Lewis MacKinnon celebrates his goal.
Long-serving Lewis MacKinnon looks to help Buckie into Scottish Cup fourth round
7 December 2019. Huntly FC, Huntly, Aberdeenshire, Scotland, UK. This is from the Quarter Final Match between Huntly FC and Brora Rangers FC. PICTURE CONTENT: 11 Brora James Wallace celebrates scoring.
Brora's James Wallace looks forward to Scottish Cup clash after two years of injury…
CR0031428 Highland League game of the day - Formartine United (red) v Turriff United (blue) Picture of Turriff United manager Dean Donaldson Picture by Kenny Elrick 16/10/2021
Inverurie Locos add Gregor Zimmerman ahead of facing Forres Mechanics
ELGIN, SCOTLAND - JANUARY 24: Elgin manager Gavin Price during a Scottish Cup fourth round match between Elgin City and Drumchapel United at Borough Briggs, on January 24, 2023, in Elgin, Scotland. (Photo by Paul Devlin / SNS Group)
New boss Gavin Price looks to build on Brechin City's success
9 September 2023. Keith FC, Kynoch Park, Balloch Road, Keith,Aberdeenshire,AB55 5EN. This is from the Highland League Cup Game between - Keith FC v Buckie Thistle FC match. PICTURE CONTENT:- Keith - Gavin Elphinstone CREDIT - JASPERIMAGE
Keith's Gavin Elphinstone transfer-listed at own request
To go with story by Ryan Cryle. Highland League Weekly featured image for November 20 with Brechin City's Fraser MacLeod and Turriff United's Jack McKenzie Picture shows; Highland League Weekly featured image for November 20 with Brechin City's Fraser MacLeod and Turriff United's Jack McKenzie. N/a. Supplied by Design Date; 20/11/2023
Watch: Highland League Weekly – Turriff United v Brechin City and Buckie Thistle v…
Nairn player Andrew MacLeod.
Late penalty gives Nairn win against Forres; Clach and Strathspey draw
Lachie Macleod scored Dee's winner
Formartine toppled from Highland League summit as Brora beat Huntly to move up to…
Jack Maciver played a key role in Buckie Thistle's win over Wick Academy. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Buckie hit five past 10-man Wick as Fraserburgh record fine win at Rothes