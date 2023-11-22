Man who dealt drugs outside primary school caught flushing cocaine down toilet

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Crime & Courts

Man who dealt drugs outside primary school caught flushing cocaine down toilet

Drug dealer Paul Brady met his customer at the rear of New Elgin Primary School in the early hours of the morning, Inverness Sheriff Court was told.

By Jenni Gee
Paul Brady sold drugs outside New Elgin Primary. Image: DC Thomson
Paul Brady sold drugs outside New Elgin Primary. Image: DC Thomson

A man who made a late-night drug deal outside a primary school was later caught flushing cocaine down his toilet during a police raid.

Inverness Sheriff Court was told drug dealer Paul Brady met his customer at the rear of New Elgin Primary School in the early hours of the morning.

His home was later raided by police, who found him trying to flush a bag containing a “white substance” down the toilet.

Drug dealer’s guilty plea

Brady, 27, appeared at Inverness Sheriff Court to admit charges of supplying a class B drug and attempting to pervert the course of justice by attempting to dispose of evidence.

He also pled guilty to possessing cocaine and to resisting, obstructing or hindering the officers who tried to arrest him by struggling violently, as well as assaulting one of them by kicking him

Fiscal depute Susan Love said it was around 3am on December 14 of 2020 that Brady arranged, via messaging, to meet someone at the rear of New Elgin Primary School to sell them cannabis.

Then in April 2021 police received intelligence about Brady “dealing controlled drugs from his home address” causing them to seek a warrant for the property.

His Birkenhill Place home was raided at around 3.30pm on May 27 2021.

Police raid heard ‘sound of flushing’

Ms Love told the court: “Entry was forced into the address and, upon entering, the accused could be seen in the bathroom and was trying to flush what appeared to be controlled drugs down the toilet as the sound of flushing could be heard.

“He was handcuffed and brought into the living room. From within the toilet bowl a clear bag containing a white substance was recovered.”

Brady was cautioned and detained and a search of his person recovered a further wrap containing a white substance.

“The accused advised it was his personal cocaine and was around four grams worth,” the fiscal depute told Sheriff Gary Aitken.

Dealer said he was ‘hearing voices’

Brady then became “agitated” and claimed to be “hearing voices” before adopting an “aggressive demeanour” with officers.

He was cautioned and arrested but resisted initial attempts to take him to the police station by tensing his body and trying to catch onto an object with his feet.

The court heard that four officers struggled to maintain control of Brady and one of them was kicked as Brady was placed into a police can.

Due to his presentation, Brady was checked over at Dr Grays Hospital before being declared fit and taken to custody.

At interview, Brady denied attempting to flush drugs down the toilet and stated that the drugs found were “for his personal use”.

Ms Love said the search recovered 6.79grams of cocaine, worth around £300 to £500.

His solicitor Grant Daglish advised the court that his client is currently serving a prison sentence at HMP Low Moss.

Sheriff Aitken said: “I will get a criminal justice social work report just to see what they are able to tell me about your background and the circumstances of this offence.”

He deferred sentence to next month.

More from Crime & Courts

Paul Brady sold drugs outside New Elgin Primary. Image: DC Thomson
Pair in court after man stabbed in back in Aberdeen
Paul Brady sold drugs outside New Elgin Primary. Image: DC Thomson
Aberdeen man found with box of Winchester bullets during police raid
Outside of Britannia Hotel in Bucksburn.
Man facing attempted murder charge after Aberdeen hotel disturbance
Paul Brady sold drugs outside New Elgin Primary. Image: DC Thomson
Boy, 16, charged with attempting to murder police officer in Alness
Detective Superintend Lorna Ferguson sitting down at the police's press conference.
Police to investigate 'friends and associates' of Kiesha Donaghy after 'violent' Elgin murder
Paul Brady sold drugs outside New Elgin Primary. Image: DC Thomson
Inverness inmate who was struggling with life in prison trashed cell and attacked guards
Paul Brady sold drugs outside New Elgin Primary. Image: DC Thomson
Ullapool driver who hit roundabout was almost four times the limit
Paul Brady sold drugs outside New Elgin Primary. Image: DC Thomson
Warrant for man who made disturbing murder claims at loch
Paul Brady sold drugs outside New Elgin Primary. Image: DC Thomson
Drink-driver more than five times limit almost SEVEN hours after stopping
Paul Brady sold drugs outside New Elgin Primary. Image: DC Thomson
Pair accused of tying up and murdering Inverness dad Ross MacGillivray