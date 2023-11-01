Formartine United’s Marc Lawrence looks forward to another Scottish Cup clash with Falkirk

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Formartine United’s Marc Lawrence looks forward to another Scottish Cup clash with Falkirk

The midfielder faced the Bairns while a Fraserburgh player in 2015.

By Callum Law
Marc Lawrence is pleased Formartine United have a Scottish Cup third round tie to look forward to. Picture courtesy of Ian Rennie/Formartine United FC
Marc Lawrence has fond memories of a previous Scottish Cup meeting with Falkirk and believes this season’s clash will be a great showcase for Formartine United.

The Pitmedden side’s reward for Saturday’s second round triumph against Clydebank is a trip to face the Bairns – who are top of League One – later this month.

Midfielder Lawrence, who also faced Falkirk in 2015 while playing for Fraserburgh, says taking on a full-time outfit who were in the semi-finals of the Scottish Cup last term is great for United.

The 25-year-old said: “I think it’s a great draw for the club, there are a lot of top teams in the draw and you want to be playing them.

“It will be a great experience for everyone and it will be a game where we’ll have nothing to lose.

“We’ll look to compete and do what we do well and you never know what can happen on the day.

“We’ve got a strong squad and we’ve shown that already this season.

“It’s the type of game we want to be involved in at the club.

“Formartine had a good run in the Scottish Cup a couple of years ago (playing Motherwell in the last 32) and this is another exciting time for everyone connected.

“Falkirk are a huge club and got to the semi-finals last season.

“That tells you everything about them, they’re doing really well in League One so it will be great for us.

“You want to test yourself against the best teams you can, they’re doing really well and it will be a great experience for us.”

Return to Falkirk

On Lawrence’s last visit to the Falkirk Stadium he equalised for the Broch in their third round tie before they were eventually defeated 4-1.

He added: “Watching the draw I did think ‘it would be funny if we ended up there again.’

“Scoring that day is one of the great memories I’ve got and a day I’ll never forget.

“I was 17 and at that point it was the biggest game I’d played in with the experience of it and the big crowd.

“It was a very proud day, my parents were there watching and it will be another great day this time when we go down.”

Lawrence was pleased Formartine, who are top of the Breedon Highland League, were able to continue their good start to the season by progressing in the cup.

He said: “It was a tricky tie against a good Clydebank outfit and the boys did really well to get through.

“Everyone knew what it meant to get through to the third round and earn that opportunity to play against a team from a higher level.”

Watch: Highland League Weekly – Highlights of Strathspey Thistle v Lossiemouth, plus Scottish Cup day access-all-areas with Huntly FC

