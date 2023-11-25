Brora Rangers’ Colin Williamson appreciates backing from his number one fan in Scottish Cup clash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Highland League

Brora Rangers’ Colin Williamson appreciates backing from his number one fan in Scottish Cup clash

The Cattachs face Pollok in the third round of the national competition.

By Callum Law
Brora Rangers defender Colin Williamson is looking forward to their Scottish Cup tie against Pollok
Brora Rangers defender Colin Williamson is looking forward to their Scottish Cup tie against Pollok

Colin Williamson will be drawing inspiration from having his son watching him as Brora Rangers try to reach round four of the Scottish Cup.

The Cattachs face West of Scotland League Premier Division side Pollok at Dudgeon Park this afternoon in the third round of the national tournament.

Williamson will be cheered on by 12-year-old son Cailen as Brora look to progress.

The 33-year-old defender said: “Cailen plays football most Saturdays but comes to watch as much as he can and it’s good to have him there.

“He enjoys coming up to Brora to watch and it’s probably quite good for him to see what it’s like.

“Over the years he’s been in the dressing room a few times when we’ve been celebrating and things, so he’s probably learned a few things.”

Cattachs not getting carried away

Brora’s tie against Pollok provides an opportunity for a club below the SPFL to reach round four.

Williamson is keen for the Breedon Highland League side to secure a place in the draw – however, he is taking nothing for granted.

The player, who joined Brora in January 2014, added: “It’s a good draw for both clubs in terms of the opportunity to get to the next round.

“If you can do well in the Scottish Cup it adds an extra buzz to everything, especially if you get a good away draw later in the competition.

“We’ve got younger boys here as well who want to test themselves against teams from a higher level and we’ve experienced that before.

“I’d say we’ve done well over the years I’ve been at Brora.

“But ultimately you have to win the game before you start talking about the next round, so we’ll see what happens against Pollok.

“We’ve had a look at them, and they’ve got good players and you can see they’re a good side.”

More from Highland League

Brora Rangers defender Colin Williamson is looking forward to their Scottish Cup tie against Pollok
Mark Cowie looks for Fraserburgh to show true colours against Brechin City
Brora Rangers defender Colin Williamson is looking forward to their Scottish Cup tie against Pollok
Buckie Thistle goalkeeper Stuart Knight looks to make more Scottish Cup memories
Brora Rangers defender Colin Williamson is looking forward to their Scottish Cup tie against Pollok
Rhys Thomas looks for Scottish Cup underdogs Formartine United to frustrate Falkirk
Brora Rangers defender Colin Williamson is looking forward to their Scottish Cup tie against Pollok
Brora Rangers boss Ally MacDonald faces selection headache ahead of Scottish Cup tie
Brora Rangers defender Colin Williamson is looking forward to their Scottish Cup tie against Pollok
Buckie Thistle boss eyes Scottish Cup fourth round 'dream' - recalling spat with team-mate…
Brora Rangers defender Colin Williamson is looking forward to their Scottish Cup tie against Pollok
'It’s a really good day for the club' - Formartine United boss Stuart Anderson…
Brora Rangers defender Colin Williamson is looking forward to their Scottish Cup tie against Pollok
Watch FREE: Highland League Weekly preview - Will trio of sides reach Scottish Cup…
Brora Rangers defender Colin Williamson is looking forward to their Scottish Cup tie against Pollok
Fraserburgh up for Scottish Youth Cup ahead of Rangers' visit
Brora Rangers defender Colin Williamson is looking forward to their Scottish Cup tie against Pollok
Millar Gamble seeks to use loan move from Brora Rangers to bolster Clachnacuddin revival
Brora Rangers defender Colin Williamson is looking forward to their Scottish Cup tie against Pollok
Banks o' Dee co-boss Paul Lawson keen to keep loanee Dayshonne Golding after great…

Conversation