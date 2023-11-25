Brora Rangers’ Colin Williamson appreciates backing from his number one fan in Scottish Cup clash

Colin Williamson will be drawing inspiration from having his son watching him as Brora Rangers try to reach round four of the Scottish Cup.

The Cattachs face West of Scotland League Premier Division side Pollok at Dudgeon Park this afternoon in the third round of the national tournament.

Williamson will be cheered on by 12-year-old son Cailen as Brora look to progress.

The 33-year-old defender said: “Cailen plays football most Saturdays but comes to watch as much as he can and it’s good to have him there.

“He enjoys coming up to Brora to watch and it’s probably quite good for him to see what it’s like.

“Over the years he’s been in the dressing room a few times when we’ve been celebrating and things, so he’s probably learned a few things.”

Cattachs not getting carried away

Brora’s tie against Pollok provides an opportunity for a club below the SPFL to reach round four.

Williamson is keen for the Breedon Highland League side to secure a place in the draw – however, he is taking nothing for granted.

The player, who joined Brora in January 2014, added: “It’s a good draw for both clubs in terms of the opportunity to get to the next round.

“If you can do well in the Scottish Cup it adds an extra buzz to everything, especially if you get a good away draw later in the competition.

“We’ve got younger boys here as well who want to test themselves against teams from a higher level and we’ve experienced that before.

“I’d say we’ve done well over the years I’ve been at Brora.

“But ultimately you have to win the game before you start talking about the next round, so we’ll see what happens against Pollok.

“We’ve had a look at them, and they’ve got good players and you can see they’re a good side.”