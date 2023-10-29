Brora Rangers, Buckie Thistle, Formartine United, Peterhead, Cove Rangers and Caley Thistle discover Scottish Cup third round draws

North clubs have discovered their draws for the third round of the Scottish Cup – with Highland League Brora Rangers landing a favourable-looking home tie against sixth-tier Pollok.

The West of Scotland Premier Division’s third-placed side will head to Dudgeon Park on the weekend of November 25, with both clubs knowing progress to the fourth round brings with it the potential of a lucrative fixture against Premiership opposition.

Brora beat League Two Stenhousemuir 2-0 at Ochilview on Saturday to seal their place in the third round draw.

The other Highland League clubs still in the cup after the weekend, Buckie Thistle and Formartine United, will travel to East of Scotland Premier side Broxburn – winners at Deveronvale on Saturday – and League One Falkirk, respectively, in the third round.

League Two Peterhead eliminated Highland League Clachnacuddin 3-1 in Saturday’s second round tie at Balmoor, and have been rewarded with another home tie against Championship outfit Ayr United.

League One Cove Rangers will enter this year’s Scottish Cup with a trip to third-tier rivals Stirling Albion.

And the north’s solitary Championship club, Caley Thistle, will begin their cup quest against Lowland League Cowdenbeath at Caledonian Stadium – with the Highlanders beaten finalists against treble-winners Celtic in last season’s competition.

North clubs’ Scottish Cup third round draws:

Broxburn Athletic v Buckie Thistle

Brora Rangers v Pollok

Falkirk v Formartine United

Stirling Albion v Cove Rangers

Caley Thistle v Cowdenbeath

Peterhead v Ayr United