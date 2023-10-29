Brora Rangers, Buckie Thistle, Formartine United, Peterhead, Cove Rangers and Caley Thistle discover Scottish Cup third round draws

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Brora Rangers, Buckie Thistle, Formartine United, Peterhead, Cove Rangers and Caley Thistle discover Scottish Cup third round draws

The Cattachs have a favourable-looking home tie against West of Scotland Premier Division side Pollok.

Ryan Cryle By Ryan Cryle
The Scottish Cup before the 2023 final between Celtic and Inverness Caledonian Thistle at Hampden. Image: SNS.
The Scottish Cup before the 2023 final between Celtic and Inverness Caledonian Thistle at Hampden. Image: SNS.

North clubs have discovered their draws for the third round of the Scottish Cup – with Highland League Brora Rangers landing a favourable-looking home tie against sixth-tier Pollok.

The West of Scotland Premier Division’s third-placed side will head to Dudgeon Park on the weekend of November 25, with both clubs knowing progress to the fourth round brings with it the potential of a lucrative fixture against Premiership opposition.

Brora beat League Two Stenhousemuir 2-0 at Ochilview on Saturday to seal their place in the third round draw.

The other Highland League clubs still in the cup after the weekend, Buckie Thistle and Formartine United, will travel to East of Scotland Premier side Broxburn – winners at Deveronvale on Saturday –  and League One Falkirk, respectively, in the third round.

League Two Peterhead eliminated Highland League Clachnacuddin 3-1 in Saturday’s second round tie at Balmoor, and have been rewarded with another home tie against Championship outfit Ayr United.

League One Cove Rangers will enter this year’s Scottish Cup with a trip to third-tier rivals Stirling Albion.

And the north’s solitary Championship club, Caley Thistle, will begin their cup quest against Lowland League Cowdenbeath at Caledonian Stadium – with the Highlanders beaten finalists against treble-winners Celtic in last season’s competition.

North clubs’ Scottish Cup third round draws:

Broxburn Athletic v Buckie Thistle

Brora Rangers v Pollok

Falkirk v Formartine United

Stirling Albion  v Cove Rangers

Caley Thistle v Cowdenbeath

Peterhead v Ayr United

