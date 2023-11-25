Mark Cowie looks for Fraserburgh to show true colours against Brechin City

Mark Cowie wants Fraserburgh to provide a reminder of their quality when they face Breedon Highland League champions and leaders Brechin City.

Broch boss Cowie has been frustrated with their league form, having taken 22 points from 12 games.

Last weekend they returned to winning ways against Rothes, and away from the league, have reached the GPH Builders Merchants Highland League Cup final – beating today’s opponents en-route.

Cowie said: “We want to remind people how good a side we can be. Right now nobody has the fear factor of Fraserburgh because we’re sitting eighth in the league.

“I feel we shouldn’t be in that position with the players we’ve got, but we’re there because we’ve dropped silly points and haven’t performed to the level we’re capable of.

“Being in the cup final, with that to look forward to, maybe distracts from the season we’re having.

“Realistically our league performances haven’t been great. We need to start clocking up points – and we can do that.

“We had a good result last Saturday and now we want to build on that.”

Brechin are the only unbeaten side in the Highland League and new manager Gavin Price made a winning start against Keith on Wednesday.

He added: “We want to keep our run going and try to improve our position again.

“Fraserburgh pose a threat which we need to be mindful of, but we’ve also got players who capable of winning the game for us.

“I’ve been impressed with the work ethic of the players and we’ve got to keep harnessing that in every game.”

News from around the Highland League

Elsewhere, Inverurie Locos are aiming to win three successive games for the first time in two years when Deveronvale visit Harlaw Park.

The Banffers, who have yet to win in six away league outings, are likely to be without Innes McKay.

James Connelly is still out for Huntly, who face Banks o’ Dee at Christie Park.

Kane Winton, Chris Antoniazzi and Matthew Wallace are all set to return for the visitors, but Garry Wood is missing and Marc Young has joined Junior side Rothie Rovers.

Baylee Campbell remains unavailable for Lossiemouth, who host Clachnacuddin – the only side yet to win in the league this season.

Forres Mechanics will attempt to win their first league match since August when a depleted Rothes arrive at Mosset Park for a Moray derby.

Strathspey Thistle v Turriff United is a 2pm kick-off at Seafield Park.

Timi Fatona, Keir Smith and James Chalmers are absent for Turra, but Max Foster could return.

Wick Academy are without Gordon MacNab, Jack Halliday and James Mackay for the visit of Nairn County – who have won their last eight games – to Harmsworth Park.