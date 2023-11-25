Mark Cowie looks for Fraserburgh to show true colours against Brechin City

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Highland League

Mark Cowie looks for Fraserburgh to show true colours against Brechin City

The Broch face the champions and Breedon Highland League leaders at Glebe Park.

By Callum Law
Fraserburgh manager Mark Cowie has been frustrated with their form in the Highland League
Fraserburgh manager Mark Cowie has been frustrated with their form in the Highland League

Mark Cowie wants Fraserburgh to provide a reminder of their quality when they face Breedon Highland League champions and leaders Brechin City.

Broch boss Cowie has been frustrated with their league form, having taken 22 points from 12 games.

Last weekend they returned to winning ways against Rothes, and away from the league, have reached the GPH Builders Merchants Highland League Cup final – beating today’s opponents en-route.

Cowie said: “We want to remind people how good a side we can be. Right now nobody has the fear factor of Fraserburgh because we’re sitting eighth in the league.

“I feel we shouldn’t be in that position with the players we’ve got, but we’re there because we’ve dropped silly points and haven’t performed to the level we’re capable of.

“Being in the cup final, with that to look forward to, maybe distracts from the season we’re having.

“Realistically our league performances haven’t been great. We need to start clocking up points – and we can do that.

“We had a good result last Saturday and now we want to build on that.”

Brechin are the only unbeaten side in the Highland League and new manager Gavin Price made a winning start against Keith on Wednesday.

He added: “We want to keep our run going and try to improve our position again.

Brechin City manager Gavin Price.

“Fraserburgh pose a threat which we need to be mindful of, but we’ve also got players who capable of winning the game for us.

“I’ve been impressed with the work ethic of the players and we’ve got to keep harnessing that in every game.”

News from around the Highland League

Elsewhere, Inverurie Locos are aiming to win three successive games for the first time in two years when Deveronvale visit Harlaw Park.

The Banffers, who have yet to win in six away league outings, are likely to be without Innes McKay.

James Connelly is still out for Huntly, who face Banks o’ Dee at Christie Park.

Kane Winton, Chris Antoniazzi and Matthew Wallace are all set to return for the visitors, but Garry Wood is missing and Marc Young has joined Junior side Rothie Rovers.

Baylee Campbell remains unavailable for Lossiemouth, who host Clachnacuddin – the only side yet to win in the league this season.

Forres Mechanics will attempt to win their first league match since August when a depleted Rothes arrive at Mosset Park for a Moray derby.

Strathspey Thistle v Turriff United is a 2pm kick-off at Seafield Park.

Timi Fatona, Keir Smith and James Chalmers are absent for Turra, but Max Foster could return.

Wick Academy are without Gordon MacNab, Jack Halliday and James Mackay for the visit of Nairn County – who have won their last eight games – to Harmsworth Park.

More from Highland League

Fraserburgh manager Mark Cowie has been frustrated with their form in the Highland League
Brora Rangers' Colin Williamson appreciates backing from his number one fan in Scottish Cup…
Fraserburgh manager Mark Cowie has been frustrated with their form in the Highland League
Buckie Thistle goalkeeper Stuart Knight looks to make more Scottish Cup memories
Fraserburgh manager Mark Cowie has been frustrated with their form in the Highland League
Rhys Thomas looks for Scottish Cup underdogs Formartine United to frustrate Falkirk
Fraserburgh manager Mark Cowie has been frustrated with their form in the Highland League
Brora Rangers boss Ally MacDonald faces selection headache ahead of Scottish Cup tie
Fraserburgh manager Mark Cowie has been frustrated with their form in the Highland League
Buckie Thistle boss eyes Scottish Cup fourth round 'dream' - recalling spat with team-mate…
Fraserburgh manager Mark Cowie has been frustrated with their form in the Highland League
'It’s a really good day for the club' - Formartine United boss Stuart Anderson…
Fraserburgh manager Mark Cowie has been frustrated with their form in the Highland League
Watch FREE: Highland League Weekly preview - Will trio of sides reach Scottish Cup…
Fraserburgh manager Mark Cowie has been frustrated with their form in the Highland League
Fraserburgh up for Scottish Youth Cup ahead of Rangers' visit
Fraserburgh manager Mark Cowie has been frustrated with their form in the Highland League
Millar Gamble seeks to use loan move from Brora Rangers to bolster Clachnacuddin revival
Fraserburgh manager Mark Cowie has been frustrated with their form in the Highland League
Banks o' Dee co-boss Paul Lawson keen to keep loanee Dayshonne Golding after great…

Conversation