Watch: Highland League Weekly – Highlights of Brechin City v Fraserburgh cup semi; Huntly v Clach league clash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Highland League

Watch: Highland League Weekly – Highlights of Brechin City v Fraserburgh cup semi; Huntly v Clach league clash

HLW brings you the best of the action from one the GPH Builders Merchants Highland League Cup last-four matches, plus a league game, while another player takes on our Fantasy Fives challenge.

By Ryan Cryle

Tonight’s Highland League Weekly features highlights of the GPH Builders Merchants Highland League Cup semi-final between Brechin City and Fraserburgh – plus, Huntly v Clachnacuddin on league business.

Our main game comes from Glebe Park, where two titans were looking to confirm their place in the League Cup showpiece.

As well as the game, we have got post-match reaction from both the Hedgemen and Broch camps.

With the other semi between Brora Rangers and Keith postponed, we also have the best of the action from the Christie Park Breedon Highland League clash between Huntly and Clachnacuddin – a match which had big consequences in one dugout.

As always, Ryan Cryle, Callum Law and Paul Third discuss all of the weekend’s results, while Nairn County’s Callum Maclean becomes the latest player to take on our Fantasy Fives challenge.

Highland League Weekly in association with Alexander Wallace Toyota, Elgin

Our show is supported by Alexander Wallace Toyota, Elgin.

If you’re looking for a new or used car, or already own a Toyota, they’re there to help you.

Find them at 3 Chanonry Road South, Elgin, IV30 6NG, or call 01343 548841.

You can find Alexander Wallace Toyota, Elgin online at: www.toyota.co.uk/dealers/alexanderwallace

Highland League Weekly is sponsored by Alexander Wallace Toyota, Elgin.

HLW – back for season 2023/24

Highland League Weekly has returned for a third season!

We will again be bringing The Press and Journal online subscribers highlights of two games every Monday night as part of our main show, which will also continue to bring you post-match interviews, analysis of all of the results, the latest news and features.

Again, like we have in the past two seasons, we will also be bringing P&J subscribers regular Highland League Weekly EXTRA highlights/interviews from big midweek clashes.

Our weekly preview show is also back for the new campaign. Going live on Thursdays this season (rather than Fridays), it’s a short, sharp look ahead to the weekend fixture card.

Like last term, the preview show will be free to watch on our YouTube channel, the P&J website (visit our Highland League Weekly homepage) and on the HLW Twitter feed.

Keep up to date with HLW with our social media and newsletters

Just a reminder, you can help yourself to never miss an episode of the award-winning Highland League Weekly by following us on social media.

As well as YouTube and Twitter, you can find Highland League Weekly on Instagram and TikTok, while there is a Highland League Weekly group with more than 1,000 members on Facebook.

You can also keep up to date with Highland League Weekly and all things Breedon Highland League by registering for our Highland League newsletters.

On Mondays and Fridays, links to our latest episodes will drop into your email inbox, along with the most recent match reports and reaction from across the Highland League.

More from Highland League

Clachnacuddin chairman Alex Chisholm
'We’re open to anyone': Clachnacuddin chairman Alex Chisholm on their search for a new…
Turriff United boss Dean Donaldson. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson.
Turriff United inflict second league defeat of the season on Formartine United; Rothes edge…
Clachnacuddin manager Jordan MacDonald. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Clachnacuddin part company with manager Jordan Macdonald
Ryan Sargent of Fraserburgh celebrates scoring against Brechin.
Mark Cowie delighted as Fraserburgh secure Highland League Cup final berth
CR0045028 Callum Law. Aberdeen. Glebe Park. Highland League Cup semi-final Brechin City v Fraserburgh. Fraserburgh's Logan Watt, left, tries to get away from Seth Patrick of Brechin, centre. Saturday 30th September 2023 Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Fraserburgh beat Brechin to reach Highland League Cup final; Scores from around the Highland…
Fraserburgh defender Kieran Simpson, left, and Brechin City defender Kevin McHattie ahead of the Highland League Cup semi-final between the sides. Collage created on September 28 2023.
Highland League Cup: Brechin City and Fraserburgh aim for final say
Watch: Highland League Weekly – Highlights of Brechin City v Fraserburgh cup semi; Huntly v Clach league clash
Watch free: Highland League Weekly preview - who will reach the Highland League Cup…
Departed Inverurie Locos strikers Garry Wood, left, and Jonny Smith. Collage created on September 28 2023
Garry Wood keen to keep playing after Inverurie Locos exit as Jonny Smith also…
BOB CROMBIE PIC- Saturday 23rd April 2022 Elgin City v Cowdenbeath CINCH SPFL L2 in Elgin`s last home game of this season 2021-22 at Borough Briggs, Elgin. Elgin goalkeeper Daniel Hoban clearing the ball from his goal. Robert W Crombie
New goalkeeper Daniel Hoban can be Banks o' Dee mainstay says Josh Winton
Watch our first Highland League Weekly EXTRA highlights game of the 2023/24 season.
Watch: Highland League Weekly EXTRA - Would Banks o' Dee or Brechin City taste…

Conversation