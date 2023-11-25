Scottish Cup and Highland League results: Formartine United knocked out but Brora and Buckie go through

Formartine United’s Scottish Cup run is over for another season after being beaten 3-0 by Falkirk in the third round.

The Pitmedden side performed well for long spells against full-time opposition, but goals from former Don Ethan Ross, Calvin Miller and ex-Ross County striker Ross MacIver in a five-minute first half spell won it for Bairns.

Falkirk are top of League One and have lost just once in all competitions this season so it was always likely to be a tall order for the Breedon Highland League side and it proved to be the case.

Quick burst does the damage

For more than half an hour Formartine were excellent and limited Falkirk to very little.

MacIver’s scuffed attempt that was hacked off the line was the only moment of alarm for the Pitmedden side, despite the Bairns having the majority of possession.

United did have a few promising moments going forward. Pressure from Marc Lawrence in the opening minute almost gave Julian Wade a chance.

In the 26th minute Wade scampered into space on the right, but a heavy touch meant the chance was lost, while Matthew McLean’s long throw-ins caused some moments of alarm in the home penalty area.

However, a devastating three-goal burst in five minutes from Falkirk settled the tie.

The opener arrived in the 34th minute, although there was unhappiness in the United ranks.

Ross appeared to have run the ball out for a goal-kick before any visiting player touched it, but referee Jordan Curran awarded a corner.

From Miller’s delivery on the right the ball was headed out as far as Ross at the edge of the area and he fired a superb left foot volley into the top right corner.

Three minutes later it became 2-0 when Aidan Nesbitt released Callumn Morrison on the right and his high cross to the back post was nodded home by Miller.

The Bairns didn’t let up and added a third in the 39th minute. Miller’s cross from the left flank found MacIver, who controlled and stroked his finish into the bottom left corner.

Before the half was out Morrison shot narrowly wide from 25 yards.

Hosts look for more

Falkirk continued to threaten after the break with Liam Henderson’s drive from 25 yards clipping the left post just shy of the hour mark and then goalkeeper Ewen Macdonald made a good stop to deny Morrison.

Formartine, like in the first period, got into some promising areas and won some corners and free-kicks around the penalty area, but they were unable to test Bairns goalkeeper Nicky Hogarth.

In the 77th minute the woodwork denied Falkirk again. Jordan Allan got in behind sub Lewis Wilson, Macdonald clawed the ball away from the striker’s feet only for Alfredo Agyeman to collect the loose ball and tee up Allan, but he hit the left post from only six yards.

Formartine to their credit gave their all until the end and received a standing ovation from their band of 125 supporters.

Highland League sides in Scottish Cup action

Brora Rangers reached round four of the Scottish Cup after defeating Pollok 1-0 at Dudgeon Park.

Jordan MacRae’s first half goal for the Cattachs was the difference between the sides.

Ten-man Buckie Thistle dramatically progressed by beating Broxburn Athletic on penalties after a 2-2 draw at Albyn Park.

Scott Adams was sent off in the first half for the Jags for picking up two bookings in five minutes, Errol Douglas scored for Broxburn in the final 10 minutes, but Josh Peters scored in injury time to force extra-time.

Lewis Turner looked to have won it for the home side with his 118th minute goal, only for Peters to net again to force penalties. Buckie prevailed 5-4 in the shoot-out thanks to conversions from Jack Murray, Darryl McHardy, Lewis MacKinnon, Jack MacIver and Peters.

Highland League results

Turriff United returned to winning ways by thrashing Strathspey Thistle 8-1 in the 2pm kick-off at Seafield Park.

John Allan, Finlay Murray, Jack McKenzie and Murray Cormack had Turra four up before Jack Davison pulled one back for the Grantown Jags.

However, there was no let up from United with Cormack completing his hat-trick and Callan Gray and Ewan Clark also scoring.

Fraserburgh ended Brechin City’s unbeaten start by winning 1-0 at Glebe Park with Ryan Cowie the goalscorer.

Inverurie Locos beat Deveronvale 3-0 at Harlaw Park. Myles Gaffney and Nathan Meres put the Railwaymen two up before they had Logan Johnstone sent off for collecting two bookings.

But Gaffney’s second early in the second half put the outcome beyond doubt.

Huntly were beaten 3-1 by Banks o’ Dee at Christie Park. A quickfire brace from Lachie MacLeod gave Dee a cushion which Dayshonne Golding added to.

Andy Hunter pulled one back for the Black and Golds, but they couldn’t come back.

Lossiemouth beat Clachnacuddin 5-3 in a thriller at Grant Park. The Coasters raced into a four-goal lead after 18 minutes courtesy of Liam Archibald, two from Ryan Stuart and Ross Morrison.

The Lilywhites pulled three goals back with Calum Ferguson and Conor Gethins on target, while the other was unattributed, but Lossie notched a fifth through Ryan Farquhar.

Aidan Wilson’s second half strike earned Rothes a 1-0 win against Moray rivals Forres Mechanics at Mosset Park.

Nairn County made it nine wins in a row by triumphing 3-2 against Wick Academy at Harmsworth Park.

Gary Pullen put the Scorries ahead but George Robesten’s leveller and Aaron Nicolson’s penalty turned the contest on its head. Marc MacGregor restored parity early in the second half, but Jamie Carnihan netted a late winner for the Wee County.