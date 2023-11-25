Scottish Cup and Highland League results: Formartine United knocked out but Brora and Buckie go through

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Highland League

Scottish Cup and Highland League results: Formartine United knocked out but Brora and Buckie go through

Three Breedon Highland League sides were in third round action, while there were also seven league games.

By Callum Law
Formartine United's Julian Wade, right, puts pressure on Tom Lang of Falkirk during the Scottish Cup third round tie at the Falkirk Stadium. Pictures by Alan Rennie
Formartine United's Julian Wade, right, puts pressure on Tom Lang of Falkirk during the Scottish Cup third round tie at the Falkirk Stadium. Pictures by Alan Rennie

Formartine United’s Scottish Cup run is over for another season after being beaten 3-0 by Falkirk in the third round.

The Pitmedden side performed well for long spells against full-time opposition, but goals from former Don Ethan Ross, Calvin Miller and ex-Ross County striker Ross MacIver in a five-minute first half spell won it for Bairns.

Falkirk are top of League One and have lost just once in all competitions this season so it was always likely to be a tall order for the Breedon Highland League side and it proved to be the case.

Quick burst does the damage

For more than half an hour Formartine were excellent and limited Falkirk to very little.

MacIver’s scuffed attempt that was hacked off the line was the only moment of alarm for the Pitmedden side, despite the Bairns having the majority of possession.

United did have a few promising moments going forward. Pressure from Marc Lawrence in the opening minute almost gave Julian Wade a chance.

In the 26th minute Wade scampered into space on the right, but a heavy touch meant the chance was lost, while Matthew McLean’s long throw-ins caused some moments of alarm in the home penalty area.

However, a devastating three-goal burst in five minutes from Falkirk settled the tie.

Aaron Norris of Formartine, right, tries to get away from Falkirk’s Ross MacIver

The opener arrived in the 34th minute, although there was unhappiness in the United ranks.

Ross appeared to have run the ball out for a goal-kick before any visiting player touched it, but referee Jordan Curran awarded a corner.

From Miller’s delivery on the right the ball was headed out as far as Ross at the edge of the area and he fired a superb left foot volley into the top right corner.

Three minutes later it became 2-0 when Aidan Nesbitt released Callumn Morrison on the right and his high cross to the back post was nodded home by Miller.

The Bairns didn’t let up and added a third in the 39th minute. Miller’s cross from the left flank found MacIver, who controlled and stroked his finish into the bottom left corner.

Before the half was out Morrison shot narrowly wide from 25 yards.

Hosts look for more

Falkirk continued to threaten after the break with Liam Henderson’s drive from 25 yards clipping the left post just shy of the hour mark and then goalkeeper Ewen Macdonald made a good stop to deny Morrison.

Formartine, like in the first period, got into some promising areas and won some corners and free-kicks around the penalty area, but they were unable to test Bairns goalkeeper Nicky Hogarth.

In the 77th minute the woodwork denied Falkirk again. Jordan Allan got in behind sub Lewis Wilson, Macdonald clawed the ball away from the striker’s feet only for Alfredo Agyeman to collect the loose ball and tee up Allan, but he hit the left post from only six yards.

Formartine goalkeeper Ewen Macdonald, left, claws away a Falkirk corner under pressure from team-mate Matthew McLean and Falkirk’s Liam Henderson

Formartine to their credit gave their all until the end and received a standing ovation from their band of 125 supporters.

Highland League sides in Scottish Cup action

Brora Rangers reached round four of the Scottish Cup after defeating Pollok 1-0 at Dudgeon Park.

Jordan MacRae’s first half goal for the Cattachs was the difference between the sides.

Ten-man Buckie Thistle dramatically progressed by beating Broxburn Athletic on penalties after a 2-2 draw at Albyn Park.

Scott Adams was sent off in the first half for the Jags for picking up two bookings in five minutes, Errol Douglas scored for Broxburn in the final 10 minutes, but Josh Peters scored in injury time to force extra-time.

Lewis Turner looked to have won it for the home side with his 118th minute goal, only for Peters to net again to force penalties. Buckie prevailed 5-4 in the shoot-out thanks to conversions from Jack Murray, Darryl McHardy, Lewis MacKinnon, Jack MacIver and Peters.

Highland League results

Turriff United returned to winning ways by thrashing Strathspey Thistle 8-1 in the 2pm kick-off at Seafield Park.

John Allan, Finlay Murray, Jack McKenzie and Murray Cormack had Turra four up before Jack Davison pulled one back for the Grantown Jags.

However, there was no let up from United with Cormack completing his hat-trick and Callan Gray and Ewan Clark also scoring.

Fraserburgh ended Brechin City’s unbeaten start by winning 1-0 at Glebe Park with Ryan Cowie the goalscorer.

Inverurie Locos beat Deveronvale 3-0 at Harlaw Park. Myles Gaffney and Nathan Meres put the Railwaymen two up before they had Logan Johnstone sent off for collecting two bookings.

But Gaffney’s second early in the second half put the outcome beyond doubt.

Huntly were beaten 3-1 by Banks o’ Dee at Christie Park. A quickfire brace from Lachie MacLeod gave Dee a cushion which Dayshonne Golding added to.

Andy Hunter pulled one back for the Black and Golds, but they couldn’t come back.

Lossiemouth beat Clachnacuddin 5-3 in a thriller at Grant Park. The Coasters raced into a four-goal lead after 18 minutes courtesy of Liam Archibald, two from Ryan Stuart and Ross Morrison.

The Lilywhites pulled three goals back with Calum Ferguson and Conor Gethins on target, while the other was unattributed, but Lossie notched a fifth through Ryan Farquhar.

Aidan Wilson’s second half strike earned Rothes a 1-0 win against Moray rivals Forres Mechanics at Mosset Park.

Nairn County made it nine wins in a row by triumphing 3-2 against Wick Academy at Harmsworth Park.

Gary Pullen put the Scorries ahead but George Robesten’s leveller and Aaron Nicolson’s penalty turned the contest on its head. Marc MacGregor restored parity early in the second half, but Jamie Carnihan netted a late winner for the Wee County.

More from Highland League

Formartine United's Julian Wade, right, puts pressure on Tom Lang of Falkirk during the Scottish Cup third round tie at the Falkirk Stadium. Pictures by Alan Rennie
Brora Rangers' Colin Williamson appreciates backing from his number one fan in Scottish Cup…
Formartine United's Julian Wade, right, puts pressure on Tom Lang of Falkirk during the Scottish Cup third round tie at the Falkirk Stadium. Pictures by Alan Rennie
Mark Cowie looks for Fraserburgh to show true colours against Brechin City
Formartine United's Julian Wade, right, puts pressure on Tom Lang of Falkirk during the Scottish Cup third round tie at the Falkirk Stadium. Pictures by Alan Rennie
Buckie Thistle goalkeeper Stuart Knight looks to make more Scottish Cup memories
Formartine United's Julian Wade, right, puts pressure on Tom Lang of Falkirk during the Scottish Cup third round tie at the Falkirk Stadium. Pictures by Alan Rennie
Rhys Thomas looks for Scottish Cup underdogs Formartine United to frustrate Falkirk
Formartine United's Julian Wade, right, puts pressure on Tom Lang of Falkirk during the Scottish Cup third round tie at the Falkirk Stadium. Pictures by Alan Rennie
Brora Rangers boss Ally MacDonald faces selection headache ahead of Scottish Cup tie
Formartine United's Julian Wade, right, puts pressure on Tom Lang of Falkirk during the Scottish Cup third round tie at the Falkirk Stadium. Pictures by Alan Rennie
Buckie Thistle boss eyes Scottish Cup fourth round 'dream' - recalling spat with team-mate…
Formartine United's Julian Wade, right, puts pressure on Tom Lang of Falkirk during the Scottish Cup third round tie at the Falkirk Stadium. Pictures by Alan Rennie
'It’s a really good day for the club' - Formartine United boss Stuart Anderson…
Formartine United's Julian Wade, right, puts pressure on Tom Lang of Falkirk during the Scottish Cup third round tie at the Falkirk Stadium. Pictures by Alan Rennie
Watch FREE: Highland League Weekly preview - Will trio of sides reach Scottish Cup…
Formartine United's Julian Wade, right, puts pressure on Tom Lang of Falkirk during the Scottish Cup third round tie at the Falkirk Stadium. Pictures by Alan Rennie
Fraserburgh up for Scottish Youth Cup ahead of Rangers' visit
Formartine United's Julian Wade, right, puts pressure on Tom Lang of Falkirk during the Scottish Cup third round tie at the Falkirk Stadium. Pictures by Alan Rennie
Millar Gamble seeks to use loan move from Brora Rangers to bolster Clachnacuddin revival