Ross County lay foundations for Derek Adams’ third reign with goalless draw against Kilmarnock

Derek Adams will feel there is plenty to build on after his third reign in charge of Ross County began with a goalless draw against Kilmarnock.

A point apiece was not an unfair result, with both sides enjoying spells of the upper hand throughout the 90 minutes without achieving sustained dominance of the Dingwall encounter.

Although County had the better chances to take all three points, the result was enough for them to move out of the relegation zone above St Johnstone on goal difference.

The Staggies had gone into the match without a win in eight league matches – a run of form which cost Malky Mackay his job.

There was plenty energy in County’s display as they pushed for a breakthrough to put that run to an end, which the new manager will have been encouraged by.

In laying down foundations for a busy period of upcoming fixtures, which continues with Tuesday’s visit of St Mirren, Adams was content – but remains intent on finding the winning formula.

Adams said: “It was a great start for us. In that first period of the game we started from the centre, we went forward and got the first corner in the game.

“We created some really good opportunities, Kilmarnock cleared two off the line, and the players showed a willingness to get into the penalty area.

“We got a point, but I thought we had the best opportunities in the game to win it.

“We changed things in the formation at the start of the game, and at half-time as well. It was just to try get the better of Kilmarnock and to deal with their threat as well, which I thought worked well.

“Over the afternoon I have got to be pleased with a clean sheet. On the other hand, we could maybe have done better with the chances we did create.”

There was much intrigue ahead of Adams’ first team selection since returning, with the Staggies’ line-up showing two changes from the side which went down 1-0 to St Johnstone a fortnight previously.

James Brown was back from suspension and came in for Victor Loturi, while Jordan White was replaced by Josh Sims.

County showed some encouraging early signs, with a neat flick from Scott Allardice releasing Yan Dhanda to flash a low drive across goal within the opening 12 seconds.

The Staggies enjoyed a strong spell of pressure on the quarter-hour mark. Jack Baldwin’s long crossfield ball picked out Dhanda in space behind the Killie defence, with the midfielder pulling back for Brown who saw his effort cleared off the line by Joe Wright.

County continued to push from the resulting corner, with the ball falling to Allardice who saw a lofted effort clawed over the bar by goalkeeper Will Dennis.

Killie showed flashes of their threat as well though, with Ross Laidlaw forced to make an excellent save to tip a deflected Danny Armstrong effort wide of the post.

County went back on the offensive, with Dhanda picking up on a loose pass from the visitors before seeing a strike from the edge of the box well saved by Dennis on 25 minutes.

The Staggies came were thwarted by a goal-line clearance for a second time in the dying moments of the first half when Simon Murray’s cutback found Connor Randall, who took a touch inside before seeing his effort blocked by Stuart Findlay.

County started the second half on the front foot by winning a succession of corners, with Brown seeing an effort blocked behind.

Brown had to be alert at the other end on 57 minutes though, making an excellent headed clearance to prevent Matty Kennedy from profiting at the end of a superb Armstrong delivery.

County looked to get back on the ascendancy, with Ryan Leak heading over from a Dhanda corner just after the hour mark.

Sims was presented with a chance on 66 minutes after Murray cut in from the left, but Dennis was equal to his low effort.

Adams looked to his bench for the first time 10 minutes later, with White replacing Sims in an attack-minded change.

Even more intent was shown on 84 minutes when Connor Randall was replaced by another forward in Alex Samuel, however the two sides had to settle for a point apiece.

Player Ratings

ROSS COUNTY (3-4-2-1): Laidlaw 6; Nightingale 7, Baldwin 7, Leak 7; Brown 6, Randall 6 (Samuel 83), Allardice 7, Purrington 6; Sims 6 (White 76), Dhana 7 (Turner 90); Murray 7.

Subs not used: Munro, Turner, Sheaf, Loturi, Harmon, Smith, Reid.

KILMARNOCK (4-1-4-1): Dennis 6; Mayo 6, Wright 7, Findlay 7, Deas 7; Donnelly 6; Armstrong 7, Watson 6, McKenzie 6 (Vassell 70), Kennedy 6 (Ndaba 90); Watkins 6 (Dallas 87).

Subs not used: O’Hara, Sanders, Polworth, Murray, Brown, Warnock, Dallas, Vassell.

Referee: Colin Steven

Attendance: 4,013

Star Man: Yan Dhanda