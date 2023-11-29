Banks o’ Dee defender Kyle Willox pens contract extension

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Highland League

Banks o’ Dee defender Kyle Willox pens contract extension

Willox is currently sidelined due to a knee injury, but his new deal will keep him at Spain Park until the summer of 2026.

By Callum Law
CR0036785 Highland League Drone footage of Grounds Stadium. Picture of Banks O' Dee F.C. / Spain Park, Abbotswell Road, Aberdeen Picture by Kenny Elrick 09/07/2022 Drone / Mini 2 / DJI
CR0036785 Highland League Drone footage of Grounds Stadium. Picture of Banks O' Dee F.C. / Spain Park, Abbotswell Road, Aberdeen Picture by Kenny Elrick 09/07/2022 Drone / Mini 2 / DJI

Defender Kyle Willox has signed a contract extension to remain at Banks o’ Dee as he continues his recovery from injury.

The 25-year-old’s new deal will keep him at Spain Park until the summer of 2026.

Willox joined Dee from fellow Breedon Highland League Deveronvale in the summer of 2022 before sustaining an anterior cruciate ligament injury in pre-season ahead of the 2022-23 campaign.

Since then he has had surgery and is undertaking a recovery programme in a bid to get back on the pitch.

Banks o’ Dee director of football Paul Bain believes it’s important both Willox and the club have security and is looking forward to seeing him come back.

He said: “It’s an important part of our football environment that the club offer the right medical support when players are unfortunately injured while playing.

“Banks o’ Dee have done this in recent seasons, previously with other players and now with Kyle.

“Hopefully, Kyle can continue with his recovery and get back playing soon.

“This contract extension gives both the club and the player a degree of security that will allow for continued focus on Kyle’s recovery with a view of him playing again for Banks o’ Dee in the future.”

