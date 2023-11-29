Banks o’ Dee defender Kyle Willox pens contract extension

Defender Kyle Willox has signed a contract extension to remain at Banks o’ Dee as he continues his recovery from injury.

The 25-year-old’s new deal will keep him at Spain Park until the summer of 2026.

Willox joined Dee from fellow Breedon Highland League Deveronvale in the summer of 2022 before sustaining an anterior cruciate ligament injury in pre-season ahead of the 2022-23 campaign.

Since then he has had surgery and is undertaking a recovery programme in a bid to get back on the pitch.

Banks o’ Dee director of football Paul Bain believes it’s important both Willox and the club have security and is looking forward to seeing him come back.

He said: “It’s an important part of our football environment that the club offer the right medical support when players are unfortunately injured while playing.

Banks O’ Dee FC are pleased to announce that defender Kyle Willox has signed a 2-year extension to his current contract that will now run

until the summer of 2026. Kyle is currently recovering from a serious ACL knee injury, suffered

during preseason ahead of the 2022/23 campaign pic.twitter.com/ZSg0Rf2zYi — Banks o' Dee FC (@banksodee_fc) November 29, 2023

“Banks o’ Dee have done this in recent seasons, previously with other players and now with Kyle.

“Hopefully, Kyle can continue with his recovery and get back playing soon.

“This contract extension gives both the club and the player a degree of security that will allow for continued focus on Kyle’s recovery with a view of him playing again for Banks o’ Dee in the future.”